Copacabana awaits Pope
Nuns and sunbathers wait for the arrival of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Nuns and sunbathers wait for the arrival of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A nun takes pictures of bathers before the arrival of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A nun takes pictures of bathers before the arrival of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A priest reads the bible as he waits for the arrival of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A priest reads the bible as he waits for the arrival of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Nuns and sunbathers wait for the arrival of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Nuns and sunbathers wait for the arrival of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Catholic youths with a Venezuelan flag await the arrival of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Catholic youths with a Venezuelan flag await the arrival of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Pilgrims play on the sand as they wait for the arrival of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Pilgrims play on the sand as they wait for the arrival of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A priest poses as he waits for the arrival of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A priest poses as he waits for the arrival of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A priest from Argentina plays soccer on Copacabana beach where Pope Francis will return for a Via Crucis at night in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A priest from Argentina plays soccer on Copacabana beach where Pope Francis will return for a Via Crucis at night in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A priest from Argentina plays soccer on Copacabana beach where the Pope Francis will return for a Via Crucis at night in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A priest from Argentina plays soccer on Copacabana beach where the Pope Francis will return for a Via Crucis at night in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Soldiers arrive to take up position before the arrival of Pope Francis at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Soldiers arrive to take up position before the arrival of Pope Francis at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Mexican pilgrims meet on Copacabana beach where Pope Francis will return for a Via Crucis at night in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Mexican pilgrims meet on Copacabana beach where Pope Francis will return for a Via Crucis at night in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Nuns and sunbathers wait for the arrival of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Nuns and sunbathers wait for the arrival of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
People gather at Copacabana beach where Pope Francis will return for a Via Crucis at night in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
People gather at Copacabana beach where Pope Francis will return for a Via Crucis at night in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Pope Francis greets the crowd as he rides in the popemobile along Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Pope Francis greets the crowd as he rides in the popemobile along Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Next Slideshows
Canada's quickest gunslinger
The Fast Draw competition was born from the Hollywood myth of the western gunfighter.
Pope visits Brazil
Pope Francis visits Brazil on his first foreign trip as pontiff.
Genetically modified animals
Animals that have been genetically modified.
Smurf city
A whole town in Spain paints itself blue as a promotion for the upcoming Smurfs movie.
MORE IN PICTURES
Chuck Berry: 1926-2017
Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
St. Patrick's Day
The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.