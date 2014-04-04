Costumes of the Young Communist League

Second grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Suilber Cuesta, 8, poses in his Superman costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, Cuba April 4, 2014. Schools across the country celebrate the simultaneous anniversaries. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa