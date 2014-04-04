Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Apr 4, 2014 | 10:50pm BST

Costumes of the Young Communist League

<p>Second grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Suilber Cuesta, 8, poses in his Superman costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, Cuba April 4, 2014. Schools across the country celebrate the simultaneous anniversaries. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa</p>

Second grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Suilber Cuesta, 8, poses in his Superman costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers...more

Friday, April 04, 2014

Second grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Suilber Cuesta, 8, poses in his Superman costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, Cuba April 4, 2014. Schools across the country celebrate the simultaneous anniversaries. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Close
1 / 15
<p>Kindergarten student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Osniel Liranza, 5, poses in his doctor costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

Kindergarten student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Osniel Liranza, 5, poses in his doctor costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers...more

Friday, April 04, 2014

Kindergarten student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Osniel Liranza, 5, poses in his doctor costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Close
2 / 15
<p>Kindergarten student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Yoan, 5, poses in his Philadelphia Phillies costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

Kindergarten student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Yoan, 5, poses in his Philadelphia Phillies costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers...more

Friday, April 04, 2014

Kindergarten student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Yoan, 5, poses in his Philadelphia Phillies costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Close
3 / 15
<p>Third grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Ana Fernandez, 8, poses in her Hawaiian costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

Third grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Ana Fernandez, 8, poses in her Hawaiian costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers...more

Friday, April 04, 2014

Third grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Ana Fernandez, 8, poses in her Hawaiian costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Close
4 / 15
<p>Fifth grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Erika Kina, 10, poses in her princess costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

Fifth grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Erika Kina, 10, poses in her princess costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers...more

Friday, April 04, 2014

Fifth grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Erika Kina, 10, poses in her princess costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Close
5 / 15
<p>Second grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Luis Carralero, 8, poses in his pirate costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

Second grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Luis Carralero, 8, poses in his pirate costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers...more

Friday, April 04, 2014

Second grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Luis Carralero, 8, poses in his pirate costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Close
6 / 15
<p>Fifth grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Erisdanis Moiran,11, poses in his boxer costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

Fifth grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Erisdanis Moiran,11, poses in his boxer costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers...more

Friday, April 04, 2014

Fifth grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Erisdanis Moiran,11, poses in his boxer costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Close
7 / 15
<p>Kindergarten student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Arleny Villar, 5, poses in her princess costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

Kindergarten student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Arleny Villar, 5, poses in her princess costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers...more

Friday, April 04, 2014

Kindergarten student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Arleny Villar, 5, poses in her princess costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Close
8 / 15
<p>Kindergarten student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Aaron Ridel, 5, poses in his Power Ranger costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

Kindergarten student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Aaron Ridel, 5, poses in his Power Ranger costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers...more

Friday, April 04, 2014

Kindergarten student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Aaron Ridel, 5, poses in his Power Ranger costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Close
9 / 15
<p>Third grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Jeanne Silva, 9, poses in her vampire costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

Third grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Jeanne Silva, 9, poses in her vampire costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers...more

Friday, April 04, 2014

Third grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Jeanne Silva, 9, poses in her vampire costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Close
10 / 15
<p>First grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Christian Jesus, 7, poses in his Incredible Hulk costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

First grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Christian Jesus, 7, poses in his Incredible Hulk costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti...more

Friday, April 04, 2014

First grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Christian Jesus, 7, poses in his Incredible Hulk costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Close
11 / 15
<p>Second grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Yinna Gonsalez, 8, poses in her belly dancer costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

Second grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Yinna Gonsalez, 8, poses in her belly dancer costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers...more

Friday, April 04, 2014

Second grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Yinna Gonsalez, 8, poses in her belly dancer costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Close
12 / 15
<p>Third grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Christian Jesus, 8, poses in his Iron Man costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

Third grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Christian Jesus, 8, poses in his Iron Man costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers...more

Friday, April 04, 2014

Third grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Christian Jesus, 8, poses in his Iron Man costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Close
13 / 15
<p>Sixth grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Stefanie Pena, 11, poses in her Barbie costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

Sixth grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Stefanie Pena, 11, poses in her Barbie costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers...more

Friday, April 04, 2014

Sixth grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Stefanie Pena, 11, poses in her Barbie costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Close
14 / 15
<p>Fifth grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Daylen Martinez, 10, poses in her witch costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

Fifth grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Daylen Martinez, 10, poses in her witch costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers...more

Friday, April 04, 2014

Fifth grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Daylen Martinez, 10, poses in her witch costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
On the Afghan campaign trail

On the Afghan campaign trail

Next Slideshows

On the Afghan campaign trail

On the Afghan campaign trail

Afghan presidential candidates stump for votes.

04 Apr 2014
Portraits by George W. Bush

Portraits by George W. Bush

George W. Bush unveils his portraits of 24 current and former world leaders.

04 Apr 2014
High fashion stakes

High fashion stakes

Heels and hooves on Ladies' Day at the Grand National horse race in Aintree, England.

04 Apr 2014
School, surf and yoga

School, surf and yoga

Jaysea DeVoe is just 12 years old and recently became a certified yoga instructor after completing 200 hours of teacher training.

04 Apr 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast