Countdown to G8
A demonstrator protesting against the upcoming G8 summit, being held near Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, wears a mask outside BAE systems headquarters in central London, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A demonstrator protesting against the upcoming G8 summit, being held near Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, wears a mask outside BAE systems headquarters in central London, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Demonstrators protesting against the upcoming G8 summit, being held near Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, hold a banner as they walk to BAE systems headquarters in central London, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Demonstrators protesting against the upcoming G8 summit, being held near Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, hold a banner as they walk to BAE systems headquarters in central London, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A security camera covered in camouflage netting is seen on a hill top surrounding the Lough Erne Golf Resort in County Fermanagh where the G8 summit is being held next week, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A security camera covered in camouflage netting is seen on a hill top surrounding the Lough Erne Golf Resort in County Fermanagh where the G8 summit is being held next week, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A water cannon vehicle passes through a security checkpoint at the Lough Erne Golf Resort in County Fermanagh where the G8 summit is being held next week, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A water cannon vehicle passes through a security checkpoint at the Lough Erne Golf Resort in County Fermanagh where the G8 summit is being held next week, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Protesters, demonstrating against the upcoming G8 summit, scuffle with police in central London June 11, 2013. Police in riot gear moved in on a building in London's Soho district where activists had planned an anti-G8 protest through the British...more
Protesters, demonstrating against the upcoming G8 summit, scuffle with police in central London June 11, 2013. Police in riot gear moved in on a building in London's Soho district where activists had planned an anti-G8 protest through the British capital on Tuesday, before next week's summit of world leaders in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
A protester demonstrating against the upcoming G8 summit tries to evade a police officer in central London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
A protester demonstrating against the upcoming G8 summit tries to evade a police officer in central London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
Police officers forming a cordon scuffle with activists after raiding a building used as a base for demonstrators protesting against the upcoming G8 summit in central London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Police officers forming a cordon scuffle with activists after raiding a building used as a base for demonstrators protesting against the upcoming G8 summit in central London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Police officers detain a protester demonstrating against the upcoming G8 summit in central London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Police officers detain a protester demonstrating against the upcoming G8 summit in central London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall
An activist pushes a trolley after police raided a building used as a base for demonstrators protesting against the upcoming G8 summit in central London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An activist pushes a trolley after police raided a building used as a base for demonstrators protesting against the upcoming G8 summit in central London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An activist plays a guitar as police raid a building used as a base for demonstrators protesting against the upcoming G8 summit in central London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An activist plays a guitar as police raid a building used as a base for demonstrators protesting against the upcoming G8 summit in central London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Police officers detain activists after raiding a building used as a base for demonstrators protesting against the upcoming G8 summit in central London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Police officers detain activists after raiding a building used as a base for demonstrators protesting against the upcoming G8 summit in central London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Police officers detain an activist after raiding a building used as a base for demonstrators protesting against the upcoming G8 summit in central London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Police officers detain an activist after raiding a building used as a base for demonstrators protesting against the upcoming G8 summit in central London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Police officers forming a cordon scuffle with activists after raiding a building used as a base for demonstrators protesting against the upcoming G8 summit in central London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Police officers forming a cordon scuffle with activists after raiding a building used as a base for demonstrators protesting against the upcoming G8 summit in central London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Police officers form a cordon after raiding a building used as a base for demonstrators protesting against the upcoming G8 summit in central London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Police officers form a cordon after raiding a building used as a base for demonstrators protesting against the upcoming G8 summit in central London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A police officer scuffles with a protester demonstrating against the upcoming G8 summit in central London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A police officer scuffles with a protester demonstrating against the upcoming G8 summit in central London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Police officers detain an activist after raiding a building used as a base for demonstrators protesting against the upcoming G8 summit in central London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Police officers detain an activist after raiding a building used as a base for demonstrators protesting against the upcoming G8 summit in central London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man walks his dog past a vacant shop, with graphics pasted to the outside to make it look like working butchers shop, in the village of Belcoo, Northern Ireland June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man walks his dog past a vacant shop, with graphics pasted to the outside to make it look like working butchers shop, in the village of Belcoo, Northern Ireland June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Waste ground is hidden by a protective screen printed with scenic views of Fermanagh, near the Lough Erne Golf Resort where the G8 summit will be held next week, in County Fermanagh June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Waste ground is hidden by a protective screen printed with scenic views of Fermanagh, near the Lough Erne Golf Resort where the G8 summit will be held next week, in County Fermanagh June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman known as Purl 5, 48, originally from Bedfordshire and part of a group of 'yarnbombers' based in the rural South Down, poses near the Mourne Mountains in County Down, Northern Ireland April 25, 2013. The group is planning to target the June...more
A woman known as Purl 5, 48, originally from Bedfordshire and part of a group of 'yarnbombers' based in the rural South Down, poses near the Mourne Mountains in County Down, Northern Ireland April 25, 2013. The group is planning to target the June 17-18 G8 summit in Enniskillen with yarnbombing, a type of graffiti using knitted or crocheted yarn or fibre. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman known as Purl 6, 31, originally from Newcastle and part of a group of 'yarnbombers' based in the rural South Down, poses near the Mourne Mountains in County Down, Northern Ireland April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman known as Purl 6, 31, originally from Newcastle and part of a group of 'yarnbombers' based in the rural South Down, poses near the Mourne Mountains in County Down, Northern Ireland April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Next Slideshows
Istanbul clashes intensify
Turkish riot police try to take control of Taksim Square.
China's space dreams
China launches three astronauts to an experimental space lab.
In Mandela's shadow
A glimpse at the life of Nelson Mandela, with scenes from his home town and a number of documents, including Mandela's first official passport.
Amazon Indians protest violations
Munduruku Indians storm Brazil's Indian affairs bureau headquarters in Brasilia to protest violations of indigenous rights and the construction of the Belo...
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Damage to the Great Barrier Reef
Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.
Exodus from Mosul
Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Dutch PM fends off far right challenge
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Americans fight Islamic State from the air
U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.