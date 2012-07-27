Countdown to London

Edition:
Friday, July 27, 2012

A gymnast practices on the pommel horse during a training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Friday, July 27, 2012

Torch bearer Amelia Hempleman-Adams, age 17, stands on top of a capsule on the London Eye as part of the torch relay ahead of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Friday, July 27, 2012

U.S. first lady Michelle Obama gestures as she arrives at a Team USA athletes breakfast in London July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Friday, July 27, 2012

A diver practices at the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, July 27, 2012

Tourists ready themselves to pose for a photograph next to a member of the Household Cavalry at Horse Guards Parade in central London July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Friday, July 27, 2012

Performers in the Green and Pleasant Land section of the London 2012 Olympic opening ceremony pose for a photograph on their way to a dress rehearsal in the Olympic Park in east London July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Friday, July 27, 2012

Two Belgian hockey players work out at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London, July 22, 2012. Opening ceremonies for the London 2012 Olympics will be held on Friday. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool

Friday, July 27, 2012

Members of the U.S. national Olympic swimming team smile for photographers during a training session for the London 2012 Olympics, in Bellerive, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Friday, July 27, 2012

Olympic torch bearer Amber Charles holds the Olympic flame on a floating pontoon in front of Tower Bridge in London July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Friday, July 27, 2012

A worker mows grass, with the Olympic Stadium seen in the background, at the Olympic Park in Stratford, the location of the London 2012 Olympic Games, in east London July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, July 27, 2012

A bed is seen inside a flat at the London 2012 Olympic Games Athletes Village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Friday, July 27, 2012

Australian divers pose on the 10m platform during a training session of the Australian team at the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, July 27, 2012

Amanda Clark and Sarah Lihan (R) of the U.S. sail in the 470 women's class during a practice session ahead of the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Friday, July 27, 2012

People pose for a photo with Olympic mascot painted as a Yeoman of the Guard, known as a Beefeater, in front of Tower Bridge and the Olympic Rings in place for the 2012 London Olympic Games July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Friday, July 27, 2012

Workers prepare the BMX track in the Olympic Park in Stratford, London July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, July 27, 2012

Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova serves during a training session at the All England Lawn Tennis Club before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 26, 2012. Picture taken using multiple exposures. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, July 27, 2012

Canada's women basketball team members jump in the air in front of the Olympic rings at the London 2012 Olympic Games village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Friday, July 27, 2012

A swimmer is seen in the pool during a training session at the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, July 27, 2012

Britain's Zara Dampney takes part in a practice session at the Olympic beach volleyball main court at the Horse Guards Parade in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Friday, July 27, 2012

U.S. Olympic basketball player Kobe Bryant jumps for the ball during an exhibition game against Argentina ahead of the 2012 London Olympic Games at Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Friday, July 27, 2012

Kylie Peake (L), an official from Australia, rides a bicycle with a colleague at the athletes village at the Olympic Park, in London July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool

Friday, July 27, 2012

A soldier prepares his uniform in the temporary Army barracks at Tobacco Dock, a former shopping centre in east London July 20, 2012. REUTERS/POOL/Dominic Lipinski

Friday, July 27, 2012

People walk on Millenium Bridge as it is lit up to celebrate the Olympics in London July 21, 2012. St. Paul Cathedral is seen in the background. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, July 27, 2012

Chinese swimmers perform strength exercises at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park in Stratford in east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, July 27, 2012

Chinese cyclists Linjun Hung (L) and her team mate Guo Shuang train in the Olympic Velodrome at the Olympic park in Stratford, east London, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Friday, July 27, 2012

Tennis players practise on the outside courts at the All England Lawn Tennis Club before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, July 27, 2012

A British Royal Marine abseils from a helicopter with the Olympic Flame into the grounds of the Tower of London during Day 63 of the Torch Relay in central London July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Pool

Friday, July 27, 2012

Olympic flags are reflected in the water as Egyptian Mostafa Mansour paddles in his K1 canoe during a training session ahead of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Eton Dorney, southern England July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Friday, July 27, 2012

People walk through the Olympic park in Stratford, east London, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Friday, July 27, 2012

British divers Tonia Couch (R) and Sarah Barrow take photographs of Tom Daley (2nd L) and diving teammates from the 10 metre board at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park in Stratford in east London July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, July 27, 2012

A woman photographs the Olympic rings positioned on Tower Bridge for the 2012 London Olympic Games July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Friday, July 27, 2012

U.S. basketball player LeBron James gestures as he answers a reporter's question during a news conference in the Olympic media centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Friday, July 27, 2012

Martina Eva van Berkel of the Switzerland swimming team is seen at the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, July 27, 2012

London 2012 chairman Sebastian Coe looks at the diving boards at the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, July 27, 2012

Divers train before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

