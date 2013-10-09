Countdown to Sochi
A general view shows the city centre of the winter sport resort of Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, east of Sochi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A view shows cabins of the cableway in the mountain ski resort of Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, east from Sochi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People rest at the terrace of restaurant at the top of Aibga mountain in the ski resort of Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, east from Sochi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Newly built apartment blocks are seen near a statue of Vladimir Lenin in central Sochi, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A migrant worker sits on a balcony in the village of Krasnaya Polyana, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, east from Sochi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Cossacks smoke during an operation to find illegal immigrants by authorities in central Sochi, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Boys frolic at the bus stop in central Sochi, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Children play outside their house near the beach in the Adler district of Sochi, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People play volleyball in the park in Sochi, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People enjoy the view from a pedestrian overpass near the beach in the Adler district of Sochi, September 26, 2013. . REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman passes by at the harbour in Sochi, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man fishes on a pier at the beach in central Sochi, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A dog looks at the sea as people rest on the beach outside of the Olympic Park in the Alder district of Sochi, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man sleeps on the beach in the Adler district of Sochi, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A beach vendor carries smoked fish on the beach in the Adler district of Sochi, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Women enjoy the sun on the beach in the Adler district of Sochi, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Tourists enjoy the evening sun at the beach in central Sochi, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Tourists enjoy the the beach in Sochi, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A surfer walks through storm debris on the beach of the Khosta district of Sochi, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Natalia Papenkova from Moscow rides storm waves on the beach of the Khosta district of Sochi, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Engineer Yuri erects a stone pyramid on the head of his acquaintance and colleague Alexander as they rest on the beach in the Adler district of Sochi, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People watch the flooded Sochi river after rain in central Sochi, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman walks through rain in central Sochi, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Cars drive through a flooded street near the airport during heavy rain in the Adler district of Sochi, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A lightning flashes in the sky above the Alder airport as people pass by a light post in the Adler district of Sochi, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Police officers process documents of migrant workers detained in a sweep by authorities at a police station in central Sochi, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Migrant workers sleep in a car in the village of Krasnaya Polyana, a venue for the Sochi 2014 winter Olympics, east from Sochi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Migrant construction workers chat in a cafe in the village of Krasnaya Polyana, a venue for the Sochi 2014 winter Olympics, east from Sochi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A dog frolics in the street in central Sochi, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman sits near a pan of traditional pilaf at a street stall at the Tajik market in Sochi harbour, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Migrant workers lead a sheep in the village of Krasnaya Polyana, a venue for the Sochi 2014 winter Olympics, east from Sochi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Shadi Madaminov, a vendor from Tajikistan, sits on a chair at the Tajik market in Sochi, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man adds wood to a fire beneath a pan of traditional pilaf at a street stall at the Tajik market in Sochi harbour, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Migrant workers exit a bus after being detained in a sweep by authorities at a police station in central Sochi, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Builders stand in a line to enter a canteen in the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Workers lay asphalt in the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A view of Olympic venues and accommodation complex is seen through the window of an abandoned bus in the Adler district of Sochi, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Builders from Yerevan, Akop, Artyom and Kenrikh (L-R) fish in a pond outside the Olympic Park in the Alder district of Sochi, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A general view of the Olympic village in the mountain ski resort of Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 winter Olympics, east from Sochi, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
The Olympic village in the mountain ski resort of Rosa Khutor is seen from Rosa peak of Aibga mountain, east from Sochi, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
