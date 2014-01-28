Edition:
Countdown to Sochi

<p>A woman poses with the mascots of the Sochi 2014 Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

A woman poses with the mascots of the Sochi 2014 Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014.

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

A woman poses with the mascots of the Sochi 2014 Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>People stand in front of a board with mugshots of wanted people in the Adler district of Sochi, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

People stand in front of a board with mugshots of wanted people in the Adler district of Sochi, January 22, 2014.

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

People stand in front of a board with mugshots of wanted people in the Adler district of Sochi, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>A worker cuts grass outside the Adler Arena on the Olympic Park as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

A worker cuts grass outside the Adler Arena on the Olympic Park as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 26, 2014.

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

A worker cuts grass outside the Adler Arena on the Olympic Park as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>The Olympic flame is tested in its cauldron in front of the Caucasus Mountain in the Adler district of Sochi, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

The Olympic flame is tested in its cauldron in front of the Caucasus Mountain in the Adler district of Sochi, January 27, 2014.

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

The Olympic flame is tested in its cauldron in front of the Caucasus Mountain in the Adler district of Sochi, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>A journalist walks along a bobsleigh, luge and skeleton track under construction at the Sliding Center "Sanki", near Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

A journalist walks along a bobsleigh, luge and skeleton track under construction at the Sliding Center "Sanki", near Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 23, 2014.

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

A journalist walks along a bobsleigh, luge and skeleton track under construction at the Sliding Center "Sanki", near Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>A woman has her picture taken under the Olympic rings outside the Bolshoy Ice Dome on the Olympic Park as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

A woman has her picture taken under the Olympic rings outside the Bolshoy Ice Dome on the Olympic Park as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 26, 2014.

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

A woman has her picture taken under the Olympic rings outside the Bolshoy Ice Dome on the Olympic Park as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>A vendor sells souvenirs of the Sochi 2014 Winter Games in the Adler district of Sochi, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

A vendor sells souvenirs of the Sochi 2014 Winter Games in the Adler district of Sochi, January 27, 2014.

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

A vendor sells souvenirs of the Sochi 2014 Winter Games in the Adler district of Sochi, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Appartment buildings are pictured next to the Sanki sliding center at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Appartment buildings are pictured next to the Sanki sliding center at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014.

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

Appartment buildings are pictured next to the Sanki sliding center at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Workers take a break near the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Workers take a break near the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 25, 2014.

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

Workers take a break near the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Volunteers stand next to the ice track at the Sanki sliding center at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Volunteers stand next to the ice track at the Sanki sliding center at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014.

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

Volunteers stand next to the ice track at the Sanki sliding center at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Sochi 2014 Winter Games' mascot merchandise are seen in a market in the Adler district of Sochi, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Sochi 2014 Winter Games' mascot merchandise are seen in a market in the Adler district of Sochi, January 27, 2014.

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

Sochi 2014 Winter Games' mascot merchandise are seen in a market in the Adler district of Sochi, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Workers sit in front of a store at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Workers sit in front of a store at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 24, 2014.

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

Workers sit in front of a store at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Workers pull wires at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Workers pull wires at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 25, 2014.

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

Workers pull wires at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Workers are silhouetted against the store inside the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Workers are silhouetted against the store inside the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 25, 2014.

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

Workers are silhouetted against the store inside the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>A garbage container is seen in front of the Bolshoy Ice Dome at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

A garbage container is seen in front of the Bolshoy Ice Dome at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 26, 2014.

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

A garbage container is seen in front of the Bolshoy Ice Dome at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Crosses are seen in a cemetery at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Crosses are seen in a cemetery at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 26, 2014.

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

Crosses are seen in a cemetery at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Volunteers walk in front of Russian Cossacks who patrol the Adler district of Sochi, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Volunteers walk in front of Russian Cossacks who patrol the Adler district of Sochi, January 27, 2014.

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

Volunteers walk in front of Russian Cossacks who patrol the Adler district of Sochi, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Flags are pictured in front of mountains at the Sanki sliding center at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Flags are pictured in front of mountains at the Sanki sliding center at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014.

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

Flags are pictured in front of mountains at the Sanki sliding center at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Member of the Russian military checks the sewers for explosives at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Member of the Russian military checks the sewers for explosives at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 26, 2014.

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

Member of the Russian military checks the sewers for explosives at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>A man skis during heavy snow at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

A man skis during heavy snow at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 24, 2014.

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

A man skis during heavy snow at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Cable cars are seen at the resort of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Cable cars are seen at the resort of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 23, 2014.

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

Cable cars are seen at the resort of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Russian Cossacks stand guard near the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Russian Cossacks stand guard near the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014.

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

Russian Cossacks stand guard near the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Russian police officer stands guard in front Sochi's airport in Adler, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Russian police officer stands guard in front Sochi's airport in Adler, January 23, 2014.

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

Russian police officer stands guard in front Sochi's airport in Adler, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Nice day for a wedding

Nice day for a wedding

Nice day for a wedding

Nice day for a wedding

The wedding must go on despite natural disasters, protests and civil unrest.

27 Jan 2014
The art of French cooking

The art of French cooking

The Institut Paul Bocuse cooking school offers students a unique immersion in French gastronomic heritage.

25 Jan 2014
Animal roundup

Animal roundup

The top animal photos from this past week.

24 Jan 2014
Apple Macintosh turns 30

Apple Macintosh turns 30

The Macintosh computer marks 30 years since the release of the original 128K desktop model.

24 Jan 2014

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

