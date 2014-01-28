Countdown to Sochi
A woman poses with the mascots of the Sochi 2014 Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
People stand in front of a board with mugshots of wanted people in the Adler district of Sochi, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A worker cuts grass outside the Adler Arena on the Olympic Park as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
The Olympic flame is tested in its cauldron in front of the Caucasus Mountain in the Adler district of Sochi, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A journalist walks along a bobsleigh, luge and skeleton track under construction at the Sliding Center "Sanki", near Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A woman has her picture taken under the Olympic rings outside the Bolshoy Ice Dome on the Olympic Park as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A vendor sells souvenirs of the Sochi 2014 Winter Games in the Adler district of Sochi, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Appartment buildings are pictured next to the Sanki sliding center at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Workers take a break near the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Volunteers stand next to the ice track at the Sanki sliding center at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Sochi 2014 Winter Games' mascot merchandise are seen in a market in the Adler district of Sochi, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Workers sit in front of a store at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Workers pull wires at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Workers are silhouetted against the store inside the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A garbage container is seen in front of the Bolshoy Ice Dome at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Crosses are seen in a cemetery at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Volunteers walk in front of Russian Cossacks who patrol the Adler district of Sochi, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Flags are pictured in front of mountains at the Sanki sliding center at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Member of the Russian military checks the sewers for explosives at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A man skis during heavy snow at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Cable cars are seen at the resort of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Russian Cossacks stand guard near the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Russian police officer stands guard in front Sochi's airport in Adler, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
