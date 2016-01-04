Counting critters at London Zoo
Keeper Luke Harding poses with a Jackson's chameleon during the stock take at London Zoo in London, Britain January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A zoo worker counts Humboldt penguins during a photocall at London Zoo in London, Britain January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Keeper Veronica Heldt poses with meerkats during the stock take at London Zoo in London, Britain January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Keeper Jamie Mitchell poses with a Mexican red-kneed tarantula during the stock take at London Zoo in London, Britain January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Keeper Jessica Jones poses with a llama during the stock take at London Zoo in London, Britain January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Keeper Janet Abreu counts Humboldt penguins during a photocall at London Zoo in London, Britain January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Keeper Collette Gibbings look at a tank full of moon jellyfish during the stock take at London Zoo in London, Britain January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Humboldt penguins swim in their pool during the stock take at London Zoo in London, Britain January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A llama looks at a photographers lens during the stock take at London Zoo in London, Britain January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Keeper Luke Harding poses with a Jackson's chameleon during the stock take at London Zoo in London, Britain January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Children look at Humboldt penguins swim in their pool during the stock take at London Zoo in London, Britain January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Next Slideshows
New Year plunge
Revelers take a dip to mark the new year.
Kim Jong Un style
The sartorial style of North Korea's supreme leader.
Good riddance to 2015
New Yorkers shred pieces of paper representing bad memories or things they want to get rid of before the New Year.
Keeping the Jewish faith in Iran
Inside a synagogue on Palestine Street in Tehran.
MORE IN PICTURES
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.