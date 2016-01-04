Edition:
United Kingdom
Counting critters at London Zoo

Keeper Luke Harding poses with a Jackson's chameleon during the stock take at London Zoo in London, Britain January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A zoo worker counts Humboldt penguins during a photocall at London Zoo in London, Britain January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Keeper Veronica Heldt poses with meerkats during the stock take at London Zoo in London, Britain January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Keeper Jamie Mitchell poses with a Mexican red-kneed tarantula during the stock take at London Zoo in London, Britain January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Keeper Jessica Jones poses with a llama during the stock take at London Zoo in London, Britain January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Keeper Janet Abreu counts Humboldt penguins during a photocall at London Zoo in London, Britain January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Keeper Collette Gibbings look at a tank full of moon jellyfish during the stock take at London Zoo in London, Britain January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Humboldt penguins swim in their pool during the stock take at London Zoo in London, Britain January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A llama looks at a photographers lens during the stock take at London Zoo in London, Britain January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Keeper Luke Harding poses with a Jackson's chameleon during the stock take at London Zoo in London, Britain January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Children look at Humboldt penguins swim in their pool during the stock take at London Zoo in London, Britain January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

