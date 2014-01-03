Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Jan 3, 2014 | 3:50pm GMT

Counting critters

<p>A zoo worker counts penguins during a photocall at London Zoo in London January 2, 2014. The annual stocktake is a compulsory count, with the results data shared with zoos around the world and used to manage the international breeding programs for endangered animals. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

A zoo worker counts penguins during a photocall at London Zoo in London January 2, 2014. The annual stocktake is a compulsory count, with the results data shared with zoos around the world and used to manage the international breeding programs for...more

Friday, January 03, 2014

A zoo worker counts penguins during a photocall at London Zoo in London January 2, 2014. The annual stocktake is a compulsory count, with the results data shared with zoos around the world and used to manage the international breeding programs for endangered animals. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
1 / 9
<p>Keeper Ben Baker looks at a Bell's Anglehead Lizard as it sits on the end of his pencil during a photocall for the annual stocktake at Chester Zoo in Chester, northern England, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Keeper Ben Baker looks at a Bell's Anglehead Lizard as it sits on the end of his pencil during a photocall for the annual stocktake at Chester Zoo in Chester, northern England, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Friday, January 03, 2014

Keeper Ben Baker looks at a Bell's Anglehead Lizard as it sits on the end of his pencil during a photocall for the annual stocktake at Chester Zoo in Chester, northern England, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
2 / 9
<p>Keeper Andrea Swatman holds a Yellow Spotted Amazon River Turtle in a tank during a photocall for the annual stocktake at Chester Zoo in Chester, northern England, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Keeper Andrea Swatman holds a Yellow Spotted Amazon River Turtle in a tank during a photocall for the annual stocktake at Chester Zoo in Chester, northern England, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Friday, January 03, 2014

Keeper Andrea Swatman holds a Yellow Spotted Amazon River Turtle in a tank during a photocall for the annual stocktake at Chester Zoo in Chester, northern England, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
3 / 9
<p>Zoo workers feed and count penguins during a photocall at London Zoo January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

Zoo workers feed and count penguins during a photocall at London Zoo January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, January 03, 2014

Zoo workers feed and count penguins during a photocall at London Zoo January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
4 / 9
<p>A western lowland gorilla named Kumbuka is seen near a posed sign during a photocall at London Zoo January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

A western lowland gorilla named Kumbuka is seen near a posed sign during a photocall at London Zoo January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, January 03, 2014

A western lowland gorilla named Kumbuka is seen near a posed sign during a photocall at London Zoo January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
5 / 9
<p>A zoo worker counts meerkats during a photocall at London Zoo January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

A zoo worker counts meerkats during a photocall at London Zoo January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, January 03, 2014

A zoo worker counts meerkats during a photocall at London Zoo January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
6 / 9
<p>Ring-tailed Lemurs (Lemur catta) sit on a bench with a ready to use scale during an animal stocktaking at the Hagenbeck Zoo in Hamburg, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen</p>

Ring-tailed Lemurs (Lemur catta) sit on a bench with a ready to use scale during an animal stocktaking at the Hagenbeck Zoo in Hamburg, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Friday, January 03, 2014

Ring-tailed Lemurs (Lemur catta) sit on a bench with a ready to use scale during an animal stocktaking at the Hagenbeck Zoo in Hamburg, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Close
7 / 9
<p>Ringtailed lemurs look at a clipboard being held by keeper Mark Wylie during a photocall for the annual stocktake at Chester Zoo in Chester, northern England, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Ringtailed lemurs look at a clipboard being held by keeper Mark Wylie during a photocall for the annual stocktake at Chester Zoo in Chester, northern England, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Friday, January 03, 2014

Ringtailed lemurs look at a clipboard being held by keeper Mark Wylie during a photocall for the annual stocktake at Chester Zoo in Chester, northern England, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
8 / 9
<p>Zookeeper Andreas Steffens cleans the aquarium's pane as a leopard shark passes during an animal stocktaking at the Hagenbeck Zoo in Hamburg December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen</p>

Zookeeper Andreas Steffens cleans the aquarium's pane as a leopard shark passes during an animal stocktaking at the Hagenbeck Zoo in Hamburg December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Friday, January 03, 2014

Zookeeper Andreas Steffens cleans the aquarium's pane as a leopard shark passes during an animal stocktaking at the Hagenbeck Zoo in Hamburg December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Polar bear dips

Polar bear dips

Next Slideshows

Polar bear dips

Polar bear dips

Brave souls around the world take part in frigid New Year's Day swims.

03 Jan 2014
Legacy of the Zapatistas

Legacy of the Zapatistas

In 1994, Subcomandante Marcos led armed indigenous insurgents in a "declaration of war" against the government of Mexico. A look back on the legacy of the...

02 Jan 2014
Marijuana for sale in Colorado

Marijuana for sale in Colorado

The world's first state-licensed marijuana retailers legally permitted to sell pot for recreational use to the general public opened for business in Colorado.

01 Jan 2014
World rings in New Year

World rings in New Year

Ushering in 2014 with fireworks and festivities around the globe.

01 Jan 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

University of Mosul in ruins

University of Mosul in ruins

Burned cars and damaged buildings are all that remain of Iraq�s University of Mosul, which was destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants.

Funeral for police officer killed in London attack

Funeral for police officer killed in London attack

The funeral is held for police officer Keith Palmer, who was killed during the Westminster attack on March 22.

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Protesters clashed with security forces in Venezuela after a ban on a top opposition leader from office breathed life into a fractured movement and fueled the first sustained anti-government demonstrations since 2014.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures