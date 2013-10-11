Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Oct 11, 2013 | 5:20am BST

Counting elephants

<p>An adult and infant elephant walk across the road past a tour-van after cooling themselves in a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. Kenyan and Tanzanian governments are conducting a joint aerial count of elephants and other large mammals in the shared ecosystem of the Amboseli- West Kilimanjaro and Natron- Magadi landscape. The census will cover a 25,623 square kilometer area including 9,214 square kilometers of the Amboseli area, 6348 square kilometers of the Namanga-Magadi areas in south-western Kenya and 3,013 square kilometers of the West Kilimanjaro and 7,047 square kilometers of the Natron areas in North Tanzania. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

An adult and infant elephant walk across the road past a tour-van after cooling themselves in a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. Kenyan and Tanzanian...more

Friday, October 11, 2013

An adult and infant elephant walk across the road past a tour-van after cooling themselves in a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. Kenyan and Tanzanian governments are conducting a joint aerial count of elephants and other large mammals in the shared ecosystem of the Amboseli- West Kilimanjaro and Natron- Magadi landscape. The census will cover a 25,623 square kilometer area including 9,214 square kilometers of the Amboseli area, 6348 square kilometers of the Namanga-Magadi areas in south-western Kenya and 3,013 square kilometers of the West Kilimanjaro and 7,047 square kilometers of the Natron areas in North Tanzania. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
1 / 15
<p>A family of elephants walks after cooling themselves in a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

A family of elephants walks after cooling themselves in a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Friday, October 11, 2013

A family of elephants walks after cooling themselves in a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
2 / 15
<p>An elephant grazes among wildebeests and zebras during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

An elephant grazes among wildebeests and zebras during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Friday, October 11, 2013

An elephant grazes among wildebeests and zebras during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
3 / 15
<p>An elephant walks from a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

An elephant walks from a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Friday, October 11, 2013

An elephant walks from a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
4 / 15
<p>A family of elephants graze in the open land during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

A family of elephants graze in the open land during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Friday, October 11, 2013

A family of elephants graze in the open land during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
5 / 15
<p>Flamingos fly over an elephant near a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Flamingos fly over an elephant near a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Friday, October 11, 2013

Flamingos fly over an elephant near a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
6 / 15
<p>A family of elephants walks after cooling themselves in a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

A family of elephants walks after cooling themselves in a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Friday, October 11, 2013

A family of elephants walks after cooling themselves in a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
7 / 15
<p>A family of elephants graze in the open land during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

A family of elephants graze in the open land during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Friday, October 11, 2013

A family of elephants graze in the open land during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
8 / 15
<p>A family of elephants play in the dust after cooling themselves in a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

A family of elephants play in the dust after cooling themselves in a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Friday, October 11, 2013

A family of elephants play in the dust after cooling themselves in a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
9 / 15
<p>A family of elephants graze during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

A family of elephants graze during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Friday, October 11, 2013

A family of elephants graze during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
10 / 15
<p>A family of elephants walks after cooling themselves in a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

A family of elephants walks after cooling themselves in a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Friday, October 11, 2013

A family of elephants walks after cooling themselves in a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
11 / 15
<p>An elephant plays in the dust after cooling in a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

An elephant plays in the dust after cooling in a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Friday, October 11, 2013

An elephant plays in the dust after cooling in a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
12 / 15
<p>An elephant walks from a swamp during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

An elephant walks from a swamp during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Friday, October 11, 2013

An elephant walks from a swamp during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
13 / 15
<p>An elephant grazes next to zebras during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

An elephant grazes next to zebras during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Friday, October 11, 2013

An elephant grazes next to zebras during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
14 / 15
<p>Elephants cool in a swamp as they graze during a census at the Amboseli National Park is located in Loitoktok District of Rift Valley Kenya, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Elephants cool in a swamp as they graze during a census at the Amboseli National Park is located in Loitoktok District of Rift Valley Kenya, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Friday, October 11, 2013

Elephants cool in a swamp as they graze during a census at the Amboseli National Park is located in Loitoktok District of Rift Valley Kenya, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Painting with tears

Painting with tears

Next Slideshows

Painting with tears

Painting with tears

An artist in Argentina paints using a unique technique that consists of taking in the paint through his nose and squirting it out through his eyes onto a...

11 Oct 2013
Cricket Fighting Competition

Cricket Fighting Competition

In Beijing, autumn marks cricket fighting season, a traditional Chinese sport with more than 1,000 years of history.

10 Oct 2013
The Gaza shore

The Gaza shore

Gaza's sandy beach is a favorite spot for locals to relax.

10 Oct 2013
Concept cars

Concept cars

Automakers big and small share their visions for the future.

01 Nov 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Several hundred people have defied winter conditions to walk across the border into Canada from the U.S. as they flee President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigrants, migrants and refugee agencies say.

Demolition day

Demolition day

Bringing down structures in a controlled fashion.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

North Korea's secretive missile program

North Korea's secretive missile program

Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures