Counting elephants
An adult and infant elephant walk across the road past a tour-van after cooling themselves in a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. Kenyan and Tanzanian...more
An adult and infant elephant walk across the road past a tour-van after cooling themselves in a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. Kenyan and Tanzanian governments are conducting a joint aerial count of elephants and other large mammals in the shared ecosystem of the Amboseli- West Kilimanjaro and Natron- Magadi landscape. The census will cover a 25,623 square kilometer area including 9,214 square kilometers of the Amboseli area, 6348 square kilometers of the Namanga-Magadi areas in south-western Kenya and 3,013 square kilometers of the West Kilimanjaro and 7,047 square kilometers of the Natron areas in North Tanzania. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A family of elephants walks after cooling themselves in a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A family of elephants walks after cooling themselves in a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
An elephant grazes among wildebeests and zebras during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
An elephant grazes among wildebeests and zebras during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
An elephant walks from a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
An elephant walks from a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A family of elephants graze in the open land during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A family of elephants graze in the open land during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Flamingos fly over an elephant near a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Flamingos fly over an elephant near a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A family of elephants walks after cooling themselves in a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A family of elephants walks after cooling themselves in a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A family of elephants graze in the open land during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A family of elephants graze in the open land during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A family of elephants play in the dust after cooling themselves in a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A family of elephants play in the dust after cooling themselves in a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A family of elephants graze during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A family of elephants graze during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A family of elephants walks after cooling themselves in a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A family of elephants walks after cooling themselves in a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
An elephant plays in the dust after cooling in a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
An elephant plays in the dust after cooling in a pond during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
An elephant walks from a swamp during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
An elephant walks from a swamp during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
An elephant grazes next to zebras during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
An elephant grazes next to zebras during a census at the Amboseli National Park, 290 km (188 miles) southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Elephants cool in a swamp as they graze during a census at the Amboseli National Park is located in Loitoktok District of Rift Valley Kenya, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Elephants cool in a swamp as they graze during a census at the Amboseli National Park is located in Loitoktok District of Rift Valley Kenya, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Next Slideshows
Painting with tears
An artist in Argentina paints using a unique technique that consists of taking in the paint through his nose and squirting it out through his eyes onto a...
Cricket Fighting Competition
In Beijing, autumn marks cricket fighting season, a traditional Chinese sport with more than 1,000 years of history.
The Gaza shore
Gaza's sandy beach is a favorite spot for locals to relax.
Concept cars
Automakers big and small share their visions for the future.
MORE IN PICTURES
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Several hundred people have defied winter conditions to walk across the border into Canada from the U.S. as they flee President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigrants, migrants and refugee agencies say.
Demolition day
Bringing down structures in a controlled fashion.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
North Korea's secretive missile program
Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Chuck Berry: 1926-2017
Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.