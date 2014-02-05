Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Feb 5, 2014 | 2:20pm GMT

Counting elephants

<p>Elephants herds are seen during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. The elephant is Kenya's flag-ship species and so its distribution and condition is a good indicator of the status of wildlife. The results help policy makers and park management make sound decisions on resource allocation for security operations and conflict management. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Elephants herds are seen during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. The elephant is Kenya's flag-ship species and so its distribution and...more

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

Elephants herds are seen during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. The elephant is Kenya's flag-ship species and so its distribution and condition is a good indicator of the status of wildlife. The results help policy makers and park management make sound decisions on resource allocation for security operations and conflict management. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
1 / 12
<p>An elephant walks during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

An elephant walks during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

An elephant walks during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
2 / 12
<p>Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) scientists prepare their plane for an aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) scientists prepare their plane for an aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) scientists prepare their plane for an aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
3 / 12
<p>Elephants herds are seen during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Elephants herds are seen during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

Elephants herds are seen during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
4 / 12
<p>Elephants are seen near a water point during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Elephants are seen near a water point during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

Elephants are seen near a water point during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
5 / 12
<p>Elephants are seen near a water point during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Elephants are seen near a water point during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

Elephants are seen near a water point during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
6 / 12
<p>Elephants graze during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Elephants graze during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

Elephants graze during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
7 / 12
<p>An elephant grazes during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

An elephant grazes during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

An elephant grazes during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
8 / 12
<p>A herd of elephants are seen during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

A herd of elephants are seen during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

A herd of elephants are seen during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
9 / 12
<p>A family of elephants are seen under a tree during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

A family of elephants are seen under a tree during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

A family of elephants are seen under a tree during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
10 / 12
<p>An elephant stretches during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

An elephant stretches during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

An elephant stretches during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
11 / 12
<p>An elephant and her young one are seen during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

An elephant and her young one are seen during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

An elephant and her young one are seen during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Kim Jong Un visits orphanage

Kim Jong Un visits orphanage

Next Slideshows

Kim Jong Un visits orphanage

Kim Jong Un visits orphanage

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits an orphanage in Pyongyang.

04 Feb 2014
Inside Facebook

Inside Facebook

A behind the scenes look at Facebook.

04 Feb 2014
The outskirts of Islamabad

The outskirts of Islamabad

Living life on the outskirts of Islamabad.

04 Feb 2014
Facebook turns 10

Facebook turns 10

It's been a decade since Mark Zuckerberg and his roommates launched the social network at Harvard.

04 Feb 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Preparing for Passover

Preparing for Passover

Jews commemorate their flight from ancient Egypt as described in Exodus as they prepare for Passover.

University of Mosul in ruins

University of Mosul in ruins

Burned cars and damaged buildings are all that remain of Iraq's University of Mosul, which was destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants.

Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State

Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State

Syrian Democratic Forces take control of Tabqa military airport from Islamic State fighters, west of Raqqa.

Funeral for police officer killed in London attack

Funeral for police officer killed in London attack

The funeral is held for police officer Keith Palmer, who was killed during the Westminster attack on March 22.

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Protesters clashed with security forces in Venezuela after a ban on a top opposition leader from office breathed life into a fractured movement and fueled the first sustained anti-government demonstrations since 2014.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures