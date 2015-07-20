Counting of the swans

Swan Uppers row during the annual Swan Upping census along the river Thames, at Staines-on-Thames, southern England, Britain, July 20, 2015. Today, the Crown retains the right to ownership of all unmarked mute swans in open water, but The Queen only...more

Swan Uppers row during the annual Swan Upping census along the river Thames, at Staines-on-Thames, southern England, Britain, July 20, 2015. Today, the Crown retains the right to ownership of all unmarked mute swans in open water, but The Queen only exercises her ownership on certain stretches of the River Thames and its surrounding tributaries. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

