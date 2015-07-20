Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Jul 20, 2015 | 5:25pm BST

Counting of the swans

David Barber (R), the Queens Swan Marker, lifts a swan ashore during the annual Swan Upping census along the river Thames, at Staines-on-Thames, southern England, Britain, July 20, 2015. Young cygnets are counted and swans and cygnets are assessed for signs of injury or disease during the ceremony. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A chalkboard advertising the annual Swan Upping census along the river Thames is seen, at Staines-on-Thames, southern England, Britain, July 20, 2015. The five-day census of the swan population dates back to the twelfth century when the Crown claimed ownership of all mute swans. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Swan Uppers row during the annual Swan Upping census along the river Thames, at Staines-on-Thames, southern England, Britain, July 20, 2015. Today, the Crown retains the right to ownership of all unmarked mute swans in open water, but The Queen only exercises her ownership on certain stretches of the River Thames and its surrounding tributaries. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Swan Uppers return swans and cygnets to the water during the annual Swan Upping census along the river Thames, at Staines-on-Thames, southern England, Britain, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

David Barber the Queens Swan Marker, looks for swans and cygnets during the annual Swan Upping census along the river Thames, at Staines-on-Thames, southern England, Britain, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Swan Uppers row along the river Thames during the annual Swan Upping census, at Staines-on-Thames, southern England, Britain, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A swan and a cygnet are tagged during the annual Swan Upping census along the river Thames, at Staines-on-Thames, southern England, Britain, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

David Barber, the Queens Swan Marker, lifts a swan ashore during the annual Swan Upping census along the river Thames, at Staines-on-Thames, southern England, Britain, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Swan Uppers row during the annual Swan Upping census along the river Thames, at Staines-on-Thames, southern England, Britain, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

