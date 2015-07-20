Counting of the swans
David Barber (R), the Queens Swan Marker, lifts a swan ashore during the annual Swan Upping census along the river Thames, at Staines-on-Thames, southern England, Britain, July 20, 2015. Young cygnets are counted and swans and cygnets are assessed...more
A chalkboard advertising the annual Swan Upping census along the river Thames is seen, at Staines-on-Thames, southern England, Britain, July 20, 2015. The five-day census of the swan population dates back to the twelfth century when the Crown claimed...more
Swan Uppers row during the annual Swan Upping census along the river Thames, at Staines-on-Thames, southern England, Britain, July 20, 2015. Today, the Crown retains the right to ownership of all unmarked mute swans in open water, but The Queen only...more
Swan Uppers return swans and cygnets to the water during the annual Swan Upping census along the river Thames, at Staines-on-Thames, southern England, Britain, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
David Barber the Queens Swan Marker, looks for swans and cygnets during the annual Swan Upping census along the river Thames, at Staines-on-Thames, southern England, Britain, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Swan Uppers row along the river Thames during the annual Swan Upping census, at Staines-on-Thames, southern England, Britain, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A swan and a cygnet are tagged during the annual Swan Upping census along the river Thames, at Staines-on-Thames, southern England, Britain, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
David Barber, the Queens Swan Marker, lifts a swan ashore during the annual Swan Upping census along the river Thames, at Staines-on-Thames, southern England, Britain, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Swan Uppers row during the annual Swan Upping census along the river Thames, at Staines-on-Thames, southern England, Britain, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Next Slideshows
Smooth as silk
Clusters of silkworms nourish hopes of reviving Italy's 1,000 year-old silk industry.
The month of Ramadan
Islam's holy month of Ramadan comes to a close.
Rubik's Cube World Championship
Competitors solve the classic cube puzzle, sometimes blindfolded or with their feet, at the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Brazil.
Festival of Eid
Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr as they mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
MORE IN PICTURES
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.