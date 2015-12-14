Countries with the most guns
1: The United States has the highest number of guns per capita in the world, with 88.8 guns per 100 residents, according to the most recent small arms survey. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
2: Yemen has 54.8 guns per 100 residents. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
3: Switzerland has 45.7 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
4: Finland has 45.3 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
5: Serbia has 37.8 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
6: Cyprus has 36.4 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
7: Saudi Arabia has 35.0 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
8: Iraq has 34.2 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
9: Uruguay has 31.8 firearms per 100 people. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
10: Sweden has 31.6 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Anders Wiklund/Scanpix
11: Norway has 31.3 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Bob Strong
12: France has 31.2 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
13: Canada has 30.8 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Andy Clark
14: Austria has 30.4 firearms per resident. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Next Slideshows
China's fur trade
China is the world's largest fur producer and exporter.
Saudi women
Saudi Arabians voted 17 women into public office in municipal elections in the conservative Islamic kingdom, the first to allow female participation.
Funerals for San Bernardino victims
Memorial services are held for San Bernardino shooting victims.
At night in Aleppo
Damaged architecture seen at night in Aleppo.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.