Pictures | Mon Dec 14, 2015 | 9:50pm GMT

Countries with the most guns

1: The United States has the highest number of guns per capita in the world, with 88.8 guns per 100 residents, according to the most recent small arms survey. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, May 05, 2013
2: Yemen has 54.8 guns per 100 residents. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, August 17, 2014
3: Switzerland has 45.7 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2009
4: Finland has 45.3 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Wednesday, September 24, 2008
5: Serbia has 37.8 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, May 23, 2013
6: Cyprus has 36.4 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2010
7: Saudi Arabia has 35.0 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
8: Iraq has 34.2 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

Reuters / Tuesday, August 31, 2010
9: Uruguay has 31.8 firearms per 100 people. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Friday, May 23, 2008
10: Sweden has 31.6 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Anders Wiklund/Scanpix

Reuters / Saturday, January 15, 2011
11: Norway has 31.3 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2008
12: France has 31.2 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Saturday, November 23, 2013
13: Canada has 30.8 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Reuters / Friday, July 26, 2013
14: Austria has 30.4 firearms per resident. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2012
