Countries with the most guns
1: The United States has the highest number of guns per capita in the world, with 88.8 guns per 100 residents, according to the most recent Small Arms Survey. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
2: Yemen has 54.8 guns per 100 residents. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
3: Switzerland has 45.7 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
4: Finland has 45.3 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
5: Serbia has 37.8 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
6: Cyprus has 36.4 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
7: Saudi Arabia has 35.0 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
8: Iraq has 34.2 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
9: Uruguay has 31.8 firearms per 100 people. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
10: Sweden has 31.6 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Anders Wiklund/Scanpix
11: Norway has 31.3 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Bob Strong
12: France has 31.2 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
13: Canada has 30.8 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Andy Clark
14: Austria has 30.4 firearms per resident. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Next Slideshows
Violence as Taliban peace talks begin
Rival nations India and Pakistan restart peace talks with the Taliban in Afghanistan.
The cult of Mao
The lingering shadow of the founder of Communist China.
Easy riders of Japan
Motorcyclists from the Bousouzoku subculture ride through the streets of Tokyo on heavily customized bikes, to the dismay of police.
Counting critters at London Zoo
Keepers at the London Zoo carry out the annual stock-taking.
MORE IN PICTURES
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament
Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.
Battleground Mosul
Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.
The view from Trump Tower
Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.
From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north
Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.