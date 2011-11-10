Country Music Awards
Taylor Swift performs "Ours" at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Taylor Swift performs "Ours" at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Jason Aldean performs "Tattoos on the Town" at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Jason Aldean performs "Tattoos on the Town" at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
The Band Perry accepts the award for new artist of the year at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
The Band Perry accepts the award for new artist of the year at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood perform "Remind Me" at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood perform "Remind Me" at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Natasha Bedingfield performs "Easy" with Rascal Flatts' Gary LeVox at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Natasha Bedingfield performs "Easy" with Rascal Flatts' Gary LeVox at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Keith Urban performs "You Gonna Fly" at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Keith Urban performs "You Gonna Fly" at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Blake Shelton accepts the award for male vocalist of the year at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Blake Shelton accepts the award for male vocalist of the year at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush of Sugarland accept the award for Vocal Duo of the Year at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush of Sugarland accept the award for Vocal Duo of the Year at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Singers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill arrive at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill arrive at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood perform at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood perform at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Miranda Lambert performs "Baggage Claim" at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Miranda Lambert performs "Baggage Claim" at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Lady Antebellum accept the award for vocal group of the year, as presenters LeAnn Rimes (L) and Dierks Bentley stand behind them, at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Lady Antebellum accept the award for vocal group of the year, as presenters LeAnn Rimes (L) and Dierks Bentley stand behind them, at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Eric Church performs "Drink in my Hand" at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Eric Church performs "Drink in my Hand" at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Members of The Band Perry accept the award for Single of the Year for "If I Die Young" at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Members of The Band Perry accept the award for Single of the Year for "If I Die Young" at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Singers Lionel Richie and Darius Rucker (R) perform "Stuck on You" at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Singers Lionel Richie and Darius Rucker (R) perform "Stuck on You" at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Jason Aldean (R) accepts the award for Album of the Year for "My Kinda Party" with producer Michael Knox at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Jason Aldean (R) accepts the award for Album of the Year for "My Kinda Party" with producer Michael Knox at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Joshua Scott Jones and Meghan Linsey of Steel Magnolia arrive at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Joshua Scott Jones and Meghan Linsey of Steel Magnolia arrive at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer LeAnn Rimes arrives at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer LeAnn Rimes arrives at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Kenny Chesney, Grace Potter and director Shaun Silva (L-R) pose backstage with their award for Music Video of the Year for their song "You & Tequila" at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Kenny Chesney, Grace Potter and director Shaun Silva (L-R) pose backstage with their award for Music Video of the Year for their song "You & Tequila" at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Jason Aldean arrives at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Jason Aldean arrives at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Reba McEntire arrives at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Reba McEntire arrives at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Martina McBride arrives at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Martina McBride arrives at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Country music band Rascal Flatts and an unidentified publicist (R) arrive at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Country music band Rascal Flatts and an unidentified publicist (R) arrive at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Actor Eric Stonestreet arrives at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Actor Eric Stonestreet arrives at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Lionel Richie (C) poses with members of the group Little Big Town as they arrive at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Lionel Richie (C) poses with members of the group Little Big Town as they arrive at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Commentator Glenn Beck and his wife Tania arrive at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Commentator Glenn Beck and his wife Tania arrive at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
The JaneDear Girls, Susie Brown (L) and Danelle Leverett, arrive at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
The JaneDear Girls, Susie Brown (L) and Danelle Leverett, arrive at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singers and married couple Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert arrive at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singers and married couple Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert arrive at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Actress Laura Bell Bundy poses as she arrives at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Actress Laura Bell Bundy poses as she arrives at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary