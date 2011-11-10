Country Music Awards

" /> " />
Thursday, November 10, 2011

Taylor Swift performs "Ours" at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Taylor Swift performs "Ours" at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Jason Aldean performs "Tattoos on the Town" at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Jason Aldean performs "Tattoos on the Town" at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

The Band Perry accepts the award for new artist of the year at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

The Band Perry accepts the award for new artist of the year at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood perform "Remind Me" at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood perform "Remind Me" at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Natasha Bedingfield performs "Easy" with Rascal Flatts' Gary LeVox at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Natasha Bedingfield performs "Easy" with Rascal Flatts' Gary LeVox at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Keith Urban performs "You Gonna Fly" at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Keith Urban performs "You Gonna Fly" at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Blake Shelton accepts the award for male vocalist of the year at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Blake Shelton accepts the award for male vocalist of the year at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush of Sugarland accept the award for Vocal Duo of the Year at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush of Sugarland accept the award for Vocal Duo of the Year at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Singers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill arrive at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Singers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill arrive at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood perform at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood perform at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Miranda Lambert performs "Baggage Claim" at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Miranda Lambert performs "Baggage Claim" at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Lady Antebellum accept the award for vocal group of the year, as presenters LeAnn Rimes (L) and Dierks Bentley stand behind them, at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Lady Antebellum accept the award for vocal group of the year, as presenters LeAnn Rimes (L) and Dierks Bentley stand behind them, at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Eric Church performs "Drink in my Hand" at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Eric Church performs "Drink in my Hand" at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Members of The Band Perry accept the award for Single of the Year for "If I Die Young" at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Members of The Band Perry accept the award for Single of the Year for "If I Die Young" at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Singers Lionel Richie and Darius Rucker (R) perform "Stuck on You" at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Singers Lionel Richie and Darius Rucker (R) perform "Stuck on You" at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Jason Aldean (R) accepts the award for Album of the Year for "My Kinda Party" with producer Michael Knox at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Jason Aldean (R) accepts the award for Album of the Year for "My Kinda Party" with producer Michael Knox at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Joshua Scott Jones and Meghan Linsey of Steel Magnolia arrive at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Joshua Scott Jones and Meghan Linsey of Steel Magnolia arrive at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Singer LeAnn Rimes arrives at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Singer LeAnn Rimes arrives at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Kenny Chesney, Grace Potter and director Shaun Silva (L-R) pose backstage with their award for Music Video of the Year for their song "You & Tequila" at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Kenny Chesney, Grace Potter and director Shaun Silva (L-R) pose backstage with their award for Music Video of the Year for their song "You & Tequila" at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Singer Jason Aldean arrives at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Singer Jason Aldean arrives at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Singer Reba McEntire arrives at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Singer Reba McEntire arrives at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Singer Martina McBride arrives at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Singer Martina McBride arrives at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Country music band Rascal Flatts and an unidentified publicist (R) arrive at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Country music band Rascal Flatts and an unidentified publicist (R) arrive at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Actor Eric Stonestreet arrives at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Actor Eric Stonestreet arrives at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Singer Lionel Richie (C) poses with members of the group Little Big Town as they arrive at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Singer Lionel Richie (C) poses with members of the group Little Big Town as they arrive at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Commentator Glenn Beck and his wife Tania arrive at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Commentator Glenn Beck and his wife Tania arrive at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

The JaneDear Girls, Susie Brown (L) and Danelle Leverett, arrive at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

The JaneDear Girls, Susie Brown (L) and Danelle Leverett, arrive at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Singers and married couple Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert arrive at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Singers and married couple Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert arrive at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Actress Laura Bell Bundy poses as she arrives at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Actress Laura Bell Bundy poses as she arrives at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

