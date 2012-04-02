Country Music Awards
Taylor Swift accepts the award for entertainer of the year at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Taylor Swift accepts the award for entertainer of the year at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Luke Bryan performs "I Don't Want This Night To End" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Luke Bryan performs "I Don't Want This Night To End" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miranda Lambert performs "Over You" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miranda Lambert performs "Over You" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Toby Keith performs "Red Solo Cup" amid the audience at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Toby Keith performs "Red Solo Cup" amid the audience at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Martina McBride and Pat Monahan perform "Marry Me" as Christina Davidson and Frank Tucci are married on stage (Background) at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Martina McBride and Pat Monahan perform "Marry Me" as Christina Davidson and Frank Tucci are married on stage (Background) at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Tim McGraw and Kenny Chesney perform "Feel Like a Rock Star" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Tim McGraw and Kenny Chesney perform "Feel Like a Rock Star" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Blake Shelton does his "shock face" as accepts the award for male vocalist of the year from Taylor Swift (R) at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Blake Shelton does his "shock face" as accepts the award for male vocalist of the year from Taylor Swift (R) at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Taylor Swift is hugged as she walks onstage to accept the award for entertainer of the year at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Taylor Swift is hugged as she walks onstage to accept the award for entertainer of the year at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Miranda Lambert accepts the award for album of the year for "Four the Record" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Miranda Lambert accepts the award for album of the year for "Four the Record" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Brad Paisley performs "Camouflage" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Brad Paisley performs "Camouflage" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Luke Bryan performs "I Don't Want This Night To End" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Luke Bryan performs "I Don't Want This Night To End" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Lady Antebellum perform "Dancin' Away With My Heart" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Lady Antebellum perform "Dancin' Away With My Heart" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Presenters the Eli Young Band and Grace Potter announce the album of the year at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Presenters the Eli Young Band and Grace Potter announce the album of the year at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Kenny Chesney performs "Feel Like a Rock Star" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Kenny Chesney performs "Feel Like a Rock Star" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Sara Evans performs "My Heart Can't Tell You No" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Sara Evans performs "My Heart Can't Tell You No" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Kimberly Perry from The Band Perry performs "Postcard From Paris" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Kimberly Perry from The Band Perry performs "Postcard From Paris" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Keith Urban performs "For You" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Keith Urban performs "For You" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Vocal group of the year award winners Charles Kelley and Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum shake hands with the members of the rock band KISS after accepting their award at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. ...more
Vocal group of the year award winners Charles Kelley and Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum shake hands with the members of the rock band KISS after accepting their award at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
The Band Perry performs "Postcard From Paris" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
The Band Perry performs "Postcard From Paris" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Luke Bryan performs "I Don't Want This Night To End" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Luke Bryan performs "I Don't Want This Night To End" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Actor, comedian and musician Steve Martin performs "Banjo" with Rascal Flatts at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Actor, comedian and musician Steve Martin performs "Banjo" with Rascal Flatts at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Jason Aldean accepts the award for single of the year for "Don't You Wanna Stay" with Kelly Clarkson at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Jason Aldean accepts the award for single of the year for "Don't You Wanna Stay" with Kelly Clarkson at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Carrie Underwood performs "Good Girl" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Carrie Underwood performs "Good Girl" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts performs "Banjo" with Steve Martin on the banjo at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts performs "Banjo" with Steve Martin on the banjo at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Newlyweds Christina Davidson and Frank Tucci wave after being married on stage as Martina McBride (2nd from R) and Pat Monahan (R) performed "Marry Me" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve...more
Newlyweds Christina Davidson and Frank Tucci wave after being married on stage as Martina McBride (2nd from R) and Pat Monahan (R) performed "Marry Me" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miranda Lambert, winner of the awards for album of the year for "Four the Record" and for female artist of the year, poses backstage at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Brian
Miranda Lambert, winner of the awards for album of the year for "Four the Record" and for female artist of the year, poses backstage at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Brian
Scotty McCreery poses backstage with his award for best new artist at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Brian
Scotty McCreery poses backstage with his award for best new artist at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Brian
Blake Shelton, winner of the award for male vocalist of the year, poses backstage at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Brian
Blake Shelton, winner of the award for male vocalist of the year, poses backstage at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Brian
Presenter LeAnn Rimes holds a Mega Millions lottery ticket as singer Jake Owen looks on at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Presenter LeAnn Rimes holds a Mega Millions lottery ticket as singer Jake Owen looks on at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Dierks Bentley performs "Home" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Dierks Bentley performs "Home" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus