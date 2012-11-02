Edition:
Country Music Awards

<p>Carrie Underwood performs "Blown Away" at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

<p>Hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood dance "Gangnam style" at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

<p>Willie Nelson accepts a lifetime achievement award from Brad Paisley (R) at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

<p>Miranda Lambert performs "Fastest Girl in Town" at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

<p>Karen Fairchild (R) of Little Big Town accepts the award for vocal group of the year as bandmates Jimi Westbrook (L) and Kimberly Schlapman celebrate at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

<p>Little Jimmy Dickens makes a comedic appearance at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

<p>Blake Shelton kisses wife Miranda Lambert as they accept the award for song of the year for "Over You" at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

<p>Hunter Hayes performs "Wanted" at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

<p>Little Big Town perform "Pontoon" at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

<p>The Band Perry present the award for new artist of the year at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

<p>Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry perfoms "Better Dig Two" at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

<p>Feifer and Shawna Thompson of Thompson Square kiss after accepting the award for vocal duo of the year at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

<p>Jason Aldean performs "Take a Little Ride" at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

<p>Faith Hill performs "Breathe" at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

<p>Miranda Lambert (R) is greeted by presenter Hayden Panettiere as she accepts the award for female vocalist of the year at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

<p>Taylor Swift performs "Begin Again" at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

<p>Willie Nelson (L) shakes hands with Keith Urban as Tim McGraw and Faith Hill look on following a performance for his lifetime achievement presentation at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

<p>Little Big Town perform "Pontoon" at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

<p>The Band Perry perfoms "Better Dig Two" at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

<p>Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild (2nd from L) and Kimberly Schlapman (2nd from R) accept the award for single of the year for "Pontoon" at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

<p>Miranda Lambert speaks with her awards by her feet at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Henderson </p>

<p>Brad Paisley performs "Southern Comfort Zone" at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

<p>Brantley Gilbert performs "Country Must Be Country Wide" at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

<p>Miranda Lambert and her husband Blake Shelton pose with their awards at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Henderson </p>

<p>Miranda Lambert and her husband Blake Shelton kiss as they pose with their awards at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Henderson </p>

<p>Jason Aldean performs "The Only Way I Know" at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

<p>Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Henderson </p>

<p>Carrie Underwood performs "Blown Away" at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

<p>Miranda Lambert arrives at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Henderson </p>

<p>Host Brad Paisley dances "Gangnam style" at the 46th CountryMusic Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

<p>Mike Eli of the Eli Young Band performs "Even If It Breaks Your Heat" at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

<p>Carrie Underwood performs "Blown Away" at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

<p>Kelly Clarkson and Vince Gill perform "Don't Rush" at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

<p>Taylor Swift performs "Begin Again" at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

<p>Actress Hayden Panettiere poses as she arrives at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Henderson </p>

<p>Brad Paisley performs "Southern Comfort Zone" at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

<p>Host Brad Paisley explains 'motor boating' to Carrie Underwood at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

<p>Lisa Marie Presley (R) presents the award for single of the year to Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman for their song "Pontoon" at the 46th CountryMusic Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

<p>Miranda Lambert performs "Fastest Girl in Town" at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

<p>Miss America, Laura Kaeppeler, poses as she arrives at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Henderson </p>

<p>Singer Scotty McCreery arrives at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Henderson </p>

<p>Faith Hill and Tim McGraw perform during the tribute to Willie Nelson at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

<p>Luke Bryan performs "Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye" at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

<p>Tim McGraw performs "One of Those Nights" at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

<p>Dave Haywood and Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum perform "You Are Always on My Mind" during the tribute to Willie Nelson at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

<p>Jason Aldean (L) and Luke Bryan perform "The Only Way I Know" at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

<p>Blake Shelton accepts the award for entertainer of the year at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

<p>Kristian Bush of Sugarland and singer Lucy Hale arrive at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Henderson </p>

<p>Carrie Underwood arrives at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Henderson </p>

<p>Actress Hayden Panettiere arrives at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

<p>Shawna Thompson and Keifer Thompson, of Thompson Square, arrive at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

<p>Singer Reba McEntire arrives at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

<p>Blake Shelton accepts the award for entertainer of the year at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

<p>Singer Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline arrive at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

<p>Faith Hill and Tim McGraw arrive at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Henderson </p>

