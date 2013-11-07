Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Nov 7, 2013 | 5:45pm GMT

Country Music Awards

<p>Taylor Swift reacts on stage with Faith Hill after accepting the CMA Pinnacle Award at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Taylor Swift reacts on stage with Faith Hill after accepting the CMA Pinnacle Award at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Taylor Swift reacts on stage with Faith Hill after accepting the CMA Pinnacle Award at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
1 / 30
<p>Zac Brown with Dave Grohl performs "Day For the Dead" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Zac Brown with Dave Grohl performs "Day For the Dead" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Zac Brown with Dave Grohl performs "Day For the Dead" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
2 / 30
<p>Kellie Pickler and Sean "Diddy" Combs present the award for vocal group of the year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Kellie Pickler and Sean "Diddy" Combs present the award for vocal group of the year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Kellie Pickler and Sean "Diddy" Combs present the award for vocal group of the year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
3 / 30
<p>Alan Jackson (C) and George Strait perform "He Stopped Loving Her Today" as a tribute to the late George Jones (above) at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Alan Jackson (C) and George Strait perform "He Stopped Loving Her Today" as a tribute to the late George Jones (above) at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Alan Jackson (C) and George Strait perform "He Stopped Loving Her Today" as a tribute to the late George Jones (above) at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
4 / 30
<p>(L-R) Philip Sweet, Kimberly Schalpman, Karen Fairchild and Jimi West of Little Big Town accept the award for Vocal Group of the Year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

(L-R) Philip Sweet, Kimberly Schalpman, Karen Fairchild and Jimi West of Little Big Town accept the award for Vocal Group of the Year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, November 07, 2013

(L-R) Philip Sweet, Kimberly Schalpman, Karen Fairchild and Jimi West of Little Big Town accept the award for Vocal Group of the Year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
5 / 30
<p>Carrie Underwood performs a medley of songs at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Carrie Underwood performs a medley of songs at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Carrie Underwood performs a medley of songs at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
6 / 30
<p>Tim McGraw performs "Southern Girl" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Tim McGraw performs "Southern Girl" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Tim McGraw performs "Southern Girl" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
7 / 30
<p>Hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood introduce the next musical act at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood introduce the next musical act at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood introduce the next musical act at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
8 / 30
<p>A projection of singer Taylor Swift is shown before she accepts the CMA Pinnacle award at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

A projection of singer Taylor Swift is shown before she accepts the CMA Pinnacle award at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, November 07, 2013

A projection of singer Taylor Swift is shown before she accepts the CMA Pinnacle award at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
9 / 30
<p>Kacey Musgraves accepts the award for new artist of the year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Kacey Musgraves accepts the award for new artist of the year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Kacey Musgraves accepts the award for new artist of the year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
10 / 30
<p>Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry performs "Don't Let Me Be Lonely" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry performs "Don't Let Me Be Lonely" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry performs "Don't Let Me Be Lonely" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
11 / 30
<p>Blake Shelton accepts the award for album of the year for "Based on a True Story" with his producer Scott Hendricks (L) at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Blake Shelton accepts the award for album of the year for "Based on a True Story" with his producer Scott Hendricks (L) at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Blake Shelton accepts the award for album of the year for "Based on a True Story" with his producer Scott Hendricks (L) at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
12 / 30
<p>Hunter Hayes (L) and Jason Mraz present the award for best new artist of the year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Hunter Hayes (L) and Jason Mraz present the award for best new artist of the year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Hunter Hayes (L) and Jason Mraz present the award for best new artist of the year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
13 / 30
<p>Taylor Swift performs "Red" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Taylor Swift performs "Red" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Taylor Swift performs "Red" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
14 / 30
<p>Florida Georgia Line performs "Round Here" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Florida Georgia Line performs "Round Here" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Florida Georgia Line performs "Round Here" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
15 / 30
<p>Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard accept the award for Vocal Duo of the Year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard accept the award for Vocal Duo of the Year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard accept the award for Vocal Duo of the Year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
16 / 30
<p>Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert perform "We Were Us" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert perform "We Were Us" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert perform "We Were Us" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
17 / 30
<p>Show hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood perform at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Show hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood perform at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Show hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood perform at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
18 / 30
<p>Taylor Swift poses with her CMA Pinnacle award as well as awards for Musical Event of the Year and for Music Video of the Year, both of the latter for "Highway Don't Care," with Tim McGraw and Keith Urban, at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

Taylor Swift poses with her CMA Pinnacle award as well as awards for Musical Event of the Year and for Music Video of the Year, both of the latter for "Highway Don't Care," with Tim McGraw and Keith Urban, at the 47th Country Music Association Awards...more

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Taylor Swift poses with her CMA Pinnacle award as well as awards for Musical Event of the Year and for Music Video of the Year, both of the latter for "Highway Don't Care," with Tim McGraw and Keith Urban, at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Close
19 / 30
<p>Kellie Pickler and Sean "Diddy" Combs present the award for Vocal Group of the Year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Kellie Pickler and Sean "Diddy" Combs present the award for Vocal Group of the Year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Kellie Pickler and Sean "Diddy" Combs present the award for Vocal Group of the Year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
20 / 30
<p>Singers Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert pose with their awards at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

Singers Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert pose with their awards at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Singers Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert pose with their awards at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Close
21 / 30
<p>Luke Bryan performs "Drink A Beer" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Luke Bryan performs "Drink A Beer" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Luke Bryan performs "Drink A Beer" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
22 / 30
<p>George Strait poses backstage with his Entertainer of the Year award at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

George Strait poses backstage with his Entertainer of the Year award at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Thursday, November 07, 2013

George Strait poses backstage with his Entertainer of the Year award at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Close
23 / 30
<p>Miranda Lambert accepts her award for Female Vocalist of the Year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Miranda Lambert accepts her award for Female Vocalist of the Year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Miranda Lambert accepts her award for Female Vocalist of the Year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
24 / 30
<p>Blake Shelton accepts the award for male vocalist of the year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Blake Shelton accepts the award for male vocalist of the year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Blake Shelton accepts the award for male vocalist of the year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
25 / 30
<p>Kimberly Perry, Neil Perry and Reid Perry (R) of The Band Perry perform "Don't Let Me Be Lonely" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Kimberly Perry, Neil Perry and Reid Perry (R) of The Band Perry perform "Don't Let Me Be Lonely" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Kimberly Perry, Neil Perry and Reid Perry (R) of The Band Perry perform "Don't Let Me Be Lonely" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
26 / 30
<p>Projections of singer Taylor Swift are shown before she accepts the CMA Pinnacle award at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Projections of singer Taylor Swift are shown before she accepts the CMA Pinnacle award at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Projections of singer Taylor Swift are shown before she accepts the CMA Pinnacle award at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
27 / 30
<p>Alan Jackson and George Strait perform "He Stopped Loving Her Today" as a tribute to the late George Jones at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Alan Jackson and George Strait perform "He Stopped Loving Her Today" as a tribute to the late George Jones at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Alan Jackson and George Strait perform "He Stopped Loving Her Today" as a tribute to the late George Jones at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
28 / 30
<p>Darius Rucker performs "Wagon Wheel" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Darius Rucker performs "Wagon Wheel" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Darius Rucker performs "Wagon Wheel" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
29 / 30
<p>Taylor Swift accepts the CMA Pinnacle award as (from L) George Strait, Keith Urban and Brad Paisley listen to her speech at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Taylor Swift accepts the CMA Pinnacle award as (from L) George Strait, Keith Urban and Brad Paisley listen to her speech at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Taylor Swift accepts the CMA Pinnacle award as (from L) George Strait, Keith Urban and Brad Paisley listen to her speech at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
CMA red carpet

CMA red carpet

Next Slideshows

CMA red carpet

CMA red carpet

The red carpet at the Country Music Awards.

07 Nov 2013
Most Twitter followers

Most Twitter followers

Which celebrities have the most followers on Twitter?

06 Nov 2013
Art + Film Gala red carpet

Art + Film Gala red carpet

The red carpet at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art gala.

04 Nov 2013
YouTube Music Awards

YouTube Music Awards

The red carpet at the first-ever YouTube Music Awards.

04 Nov 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Welcoming spring

Welcoming spring

Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.

London's last greyhound track

London's last greyhound track

The race is almost over for the dogs of Wimbledon Stadium, which is set to be demolished to make way for a stadium for AFC Wimbledon and residences.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Exodus from Mosul

Exodus from Mosul

Iraqi forces resume their cautious advance on the al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul's Old City as thousands of people flee in rain and fog to reach the safety of government lines.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fearful of President Trump's immigration crackdown, hundreds of people, mainly from Africa and the Middle East, have walked across the U.S.-Canada border in recent months, seeking asylum.

Demolition day

Demolition day

Bringing down structures in a controlled fashion.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

North Korea's secretive missile program

North Korea's secretive missile program

Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures