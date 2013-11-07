Country Music Awards
Taylor Swift reacts on stage with Faith Hill after accepting the CMA Pinnacle Award at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Taylor Swift reacts on stage with Faith Hill after accepting the CMA Pinnacle Award at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Zac Brown with Dave Grohl performs "Day For the Dead" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Zac Brown with Dave Grohl performs "Day For the Dead" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Kellie Pickler and Sean "Diddy" Combs present the award for vocal group of the year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Kellie Pickler and Sean "Diddy" Combs present the award for vocal group of the year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Alan Jackson (C) and George Strait perform "He Stopped Loving Her Today" as a tribute to the late George Jones (above) at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Alan Jackson (C) and George Strait perform "He Stopped Loving Her Today" as a tribute to the late George Jones (above) at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
(L-R) Philip Sweet, Kimberly Schalpman, Karen Fairchild and Jimi West of Little Big Town accept the award for Vocal Group of the Year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
(L-R) Philip Sweet, Kimberly Schalpman, Karen Fairchild and Jimi West of Little Big Town accept the award for Vocal Group of the Year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Carrie Underwood performs a medley of songs at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Carrie Underwood performs a medley of songs at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Tim McGraw performs "Southern Girl" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Tim McGraw performs "Southern Girl" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood introduce the next musical act at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood introduce the next musical act at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
A projection of singer Taylor Swift is shown before she accepts the CMA Pinnacle award at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
A projection of singer Taylor Swift is shown before she accepts the CMA Pinnacle award at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Kacey Musgraves accepts the award for new artist of the year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Kacey Musgraves accepts the award for new artist of the year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry performs "Don't Let Me Be Lonely" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry performs "Don't Let Me Be Lonely" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Blake Shelton accepts the award for album of the year for "Based on a True Story" with his producer Scott Hendricks (L) at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Blake Shelton accepts the award for album of the year for "Based on a True Story" with his producer Scott Hendricks (L) at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Hunter Hayes (L) and Jason Mraz present the award for best new artist of the year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Hunter Hayes (L) and Jason Mraz present the award for best new artist of the year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Taylor Swift performs "Red" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Taylor Swift performs "Red" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Florida Georgia Line performs "Round Here" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Florida Georgia Line performs "Round Here" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard accept the award for Vocal Duo of the Year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard accept the award for Vocal Duo of the Year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert perform "We Were Us" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert perform "We Were Us" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Show hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood perform at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Show hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood perform at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Taylor Swift poses with her CMA Pinnacle award as well as awards for Musical Event of the Year and for Music Video of the Year, both of the latter for "Highway Don't Care," with Tim McGraw and Keith Urban, at the 47th Country Music Association Awards...more
Taylor Swift poses with her CMA Pinnacle award as well as awards for Musical Event of the Year and for Music Video of the Year, both of the latter for "Highway Don't Care," with Tim McGraw and Keith Urban, at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Kellie Pickler and Sean "Diddy" Combs present the award for Vocal Group of the Year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Kellie Pickler and Sean "Diddy" Combs present the award for Vocal Group of the Year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singers Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert pose with their awards at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singers Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert pose with their awards at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Luke Bryan performs "Drink A Beer" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Luke Bryan performs "Drink A Beer" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
George Strait poses backstage with his Entertainer of the Year award at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
George Strait poses backstage with his Entertainer of the Year award at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Miranda Lambert accepts her award for Female Vocalist of the Year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Miranda Lambert accepts her award for Female Vocalist of the Year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Blake Shelton accepts the award for male vocalist of the year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Blake Shelton accepts the award for male vocalist of the year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Kimberly Perry, Neil Perry and Reid Perry (R) of The Band Perry perform "Don't Let Me Be Lonely" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Kimberly Perry, Neil Perry and Reid Perry (R) of The Band Perry perform "Don't Let Me Be Lonely" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Projections of singer Taylor Swift are shown before she accepts the CMA Pinnacle award at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Projections of singer Taylor Swift are shown before she accepts the CMA Pinnacle award at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Alan Jackson and George Strait perform "He Stopped Loving Her Today" as a tribute to the late George Jones at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Alan Jackson and George Strait perform "He Stopped Loving Her Today" as a tribute to the late George Jones at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Darius Rucker performs "Wagon Wheel" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Darius Rucker performs "Wagon Wheel" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Taylor Swift accepts the CMA Pinnacle award as (from L) George Strait, Keith Urban and Brad Paisley listen to her speech at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Taylor Swift accepts the CMA Pinnacle award as (from L) George Strait, Keith Urban and Brad Paisley listen to her speech at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Next Slideshows
CMA red carpet
The red carpet at the Country Music Awards.
Most Twitter followers
Which celebrities have the most followers on Twitter?
Art + Film Gala red carpet
The red carpet at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art gala.
YouTube Music Awards
The red carpet at the first-ever YouTube Music Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Welcoming spring
Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.
London's last greyhound track
The race is almost over for the dogs of Wimbledon Stadium, which is set to be demolished to make way for a stadium for AFC Wimbledon and residences.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Exodus from Mosul
Iraqi forces resume their cautious advance on the al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul's Old City as thousands of people flee in rain and fog to reach the safety of government lines.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Fearful of President Trump's immigration crackdown, hundreds of people, mainly from Africa and the Middle East, have walked across the U.S.-Canada border in recent months, seeking asylum.
Demolition day
Bringing down structures in a controlled fashion.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
North Korea's secretive missile program
Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.