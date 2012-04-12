Coup d'etat in Mali
Coup leader Captain Amadou Sanogo attends a ceremony as former parliament speaker Dioncounda Traore is sworn in as Mali's interim president in the captial Bamako, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm
A man rests between two bars at a stadium, where a rally was being held against the seizure of northern Mali by Tuareg and Islamist rebels, in the capital Bamako, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
People from northern Mali march against the seizure or their home region by Tuareg and Islamist rebels, in the capital Bamako, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A Malian junta soldier holds a gun as he stands guard in the headquarters in Kati, outside Bamako, Mali, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
People wander through the wreckage of an insurance company office looted after the Malian army staged a coup, in the capital Bamako, Mali, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adama Diarra
Malian who fled unrest in the rebel-held northeastern cities of Gao and Timbuktu arrive by bus in the capital Bamako, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Mali's junta leader Amadou Haya Sanogo poses for a picture after agreeing to hand over power to the president of the National Assembly at his office at a military base in Kati, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
General view over the offices of the state radio and television broadcaster after Malian soldiers announced a coup d'etat, in the capital Bamako, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm
Malian soldiers and security forces gather at the offices of the state radio and television broadcaster after announcing a coup d'etat, in the capital Bamako, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm
Malian junta soldiers stand guard at their headquarters in Kati, outside Mali's capital Bamako, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
People gather at a petrol station to buy fuel, the price of which has doubled in the past 24 hours after the Malian army staged a coup d'etat in the capital Bamako, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adama Diarra
Groups of Malian supporters and opponents of the military coup d'etat confront each other in the streets of capital Bamako, Mali, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm
A woman sits with her two children at Dibidani Market in Bamako, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Malian junta soldiers patrol a road in Kati, outside Mali's capital Bamako, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Pro-military Malian youth gather in support of the Army coup d'etat in the capital Bamako, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm
Malians who back the military coup d'etat, demonstrate in the capital Bamako, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Lewis
Malian soldiers and security forces gather outside the offices of the state radio and television broadcaster during an overnight coup d'etat, in the capital Bamako, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm
Malian junta soldiers stand guard at their headquarters in Kati, outside Mali's capital Bamako, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Malian soldiers man a roadblock after a military coup d'etat in the capital Bamako, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adama Diarra
Malian soldiers and security forces gather at the offices of the state radio and television broadcaster after announcing a coup d'etat, in the capital Bamako, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm
Motorcyclists push their bikes in search of fuel, the price of which has doubled in the past 24 hours after the Malian army staged a coup d'etat in the capital Bamako, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adama Diarra
Malian anti-coup protestors sing the national anthem at a meeting called by political parties and civil society groups demanding the army hand power back to civilians after a coup d'etat, in the capital Bamako, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Lewis
A woman fills a bottle with fuel, the price of which has doubled in the past 24 hours after the Malian army staged a coup d'etat in the capital Bamako, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adama Diarra
A Malian soldier looks on as pro-military youth gather in support of the Army coup d'etat in the capital Bamako, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm
Security forces ride in a vehicle as groups of Malian supporters and opponents of the military coup d'etat clash in the streets of capital Bamako, Mali, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm
