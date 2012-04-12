Edition:
United Kingdom

Coup d'etat in Mali

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Coup leader Captain Amadou Sanogo attends a ceremony as former parliament speaker Dioncounda Traore is sworn in as Mali's interim president in the captial Bamako, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Coup leader Captain Amadou Sanogo attends a ceremony as former parliament speaker Dioncounda Traore is sworn in as Mali's interim president in the captial Bamako, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm

Close
1 / 25
Thursday, April 12, 2012

A man rests between two bars at a stadium, where a rally was being held against the seizure of northern Mali by Tuareg and Islamist rebels, in the capital Bamako, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Thursday, April 12, 2012

A man rests between two bars at a stadium, where a rally was being held against the seizure of northern Mali by Tuareg and Islamist rebels, in the capital Bamako, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
2 / 25
Thursday, April 12, 2012

People from northern Mali march against the seizure or their home region by Tuareg and Islamist rebels, in the capital Bamako, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Thursday, April 12, 2012

People from northern Mali march against the seizure or their home region by Tuareg and Islamist rebels, in the capital Bamako, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
3 / 25
Thursday, April 12, 2012

A Malian junta soldier holds a gun as he stands guard in the headquarters in Kati, outside Bamako, Mali, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Thursday, April 12, 2012

A Malian junta soldier holds a gun as he stands guard in the headquarters in Kati, outside Bamako, Mali, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
4 / 25
Thursday, April 12, 2012

People wander through the wreckage of an insurance company office looted after the Malian army staged a coup, in the capital Bamako, Mali, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adama Diarra

Thursday, April 12, 2012

People wander through the wreckage of an insurance company office looted after the Malian army staged a coup, in the capital Bamako, Mali, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adama Diarra

Close
5 / 25
Thursday, April 12, 2012

Malian who fled unrest in the rebel-held northeastern cities of Gao and Timbuktu arrive by bus in the capital Bamako, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Malian who fled unrest in the rebel-held northeastern cities of Gao and Timbuktu arrive by bus in the capital Bamako, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
6 / 25
Thursday, April 12, 2012

Mali's junta leader Amadou Haya Sanogo poses for a picture after agreeing to hand over power to the president of the National Assembly at his office at a military base in Kati, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Mali's junta leader Amadou Haya Sanogo poses for a picture after agreeing to hand over power to the president of the National Assembly at his office at a military base in Kati, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
7 / 25
Thursday, April 12, 2012

General view over the offices of the state radio and television broadcaster after Malian soldiers announced a coup d'etat, in the capital Bamako, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm

Thursday, April 12, 2012

General view over the offices of the state radio and television broadcaster after Malian soldiers announced a coup d'etat, in the capital Bamako, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm

Close
8 / 25
Thursday, April 12, 2012

Malian soldiers and security forces gather at the offices of the state radio and television broadcaster after announcing a coup d'etat, in the capital Bamako, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Malian soldiers and security forces gather at the offices of the state radio and television broadcaster after announcing a coup d'etat, in the capital Bamako, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm

Close
9 / 25
Thursday, April 12, 2012

Malian junta soldiers stand guard at their headquarters in Kati, outside Mali's capital Bamako, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Malian junta soldiers stand guard at their headquarters in Kati, outside Mali's capital Bamako, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
10 / 25
Thursday, April 12, 2012

People gather at a petrol station to buy fuel, the price of which has doubled in the past 24 hours after the Malian army staged a coup d'etat in the capital Bamako, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adama Diarra

Thursday, April 12, 2012

People gather at a petrol station to buy fuel, the price of which has doubled in the past 24 hours after the Malian army staged a coup d'etat in the capital Bamako, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adama Diarra

Close
11 / 25
Thursday, April 12, 2012

Groups of Malian supporters and opponents of the military coup d'etat confront each other in the streets of capital Bamako, Mali, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Groups of Malian supporters and opponents of the military coup d'etat confront each other in the streets of capital Bamako, Mali, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm

Close
12 / 25
Thursday, April 12, 2012

A woman sits with her two children at Dibidani Market in Bamako, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Thursday, April 12, 2012

A woman sits with her two children at Dibidani Market in Bamako, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
13 / 25
Thursday, April 12, 2012

Malian junta soldiers patrol a road in Kati, outside Mali's capital Bamako, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Malian junta soldiers patrol a road in Kati, outside Mali's capital Bamako, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
14 / 25
Thursday, April 12, 2012

Pro-military Malian youth gather in support of the Army coup d'etat in the capital Bamako, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Pro-military Malian youth gather in support of the Army coup d'etat in the capital Bamako, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm

Close
15 / 25
Thursday, April 12, 2012

Malians who back the military coup d'etat, demonstrate in the capital Bamako, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Lewis

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Malians who back the military coup d'etat, demonstrate in the capital Bamako, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Lewis

Close
16 / 25
Thursday, April 12, 2012

Malian soldiers and security forces gather outside the offices of the state radio and television broadcaster during an overnight coup d'etat, in the capital Bamako, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Malian soldiers and security forces gather outside the offices of the state radio and television broadcaster during an overnight coup d'etat, in the capital Bamako, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm

Close
17 / 25
Thursday, April 12, 2012

Malian junta soldiers stand guard at their headquarters in Kati, outside Mali's capital Bamako, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Malian junta soldiers stand guard at their headquarters in Kati, outside Mali's capital Bamako, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
18 / 25
Thursday, April 12, 2012

Malian soldiers man a roadblock after a military coup d'etat in the capital Bamako, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adama Diarra

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Malian soldiers man a roadblock after a military coup d'etat in the capital Bamako, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adama Diarra

Close
19 / 25
Thursday, April 12, 2012

Malian soldiers and security forces gather at the offices of the state radio and television broadcaster after announcing a coup d'etat, in the capital Bamako, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Malian soldiers and security forces gather at the offices of the state radio and television broadcaster after announcing a coup d'etat, in the capital Bamako, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm

Close
20 / 25
Thursday, April 12, 2012

Motorcyclists push their bikes in search of fuel, the price of which has doubled in the past 24 hours after the Malian army staged a coup d'etat in the capital Bamako, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adama Diarra

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Motorcyclists push their bikes in search of fuel, the price of which has doubled in the past 24 hours after the Malian army staged a coup d'etat in the capital Bamako, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adama Diarra

Close
21 / 25
Thursday, April 12, 2012

Malian anti-coup protestors sing the national anthem at a meeting called by political parties and civil society groups demanding the army hand power back to civilians after a coup d'etat, in the capital Bamako, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Lewis

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Malian anti-coup protestors sing the national anthem at a meeting called by political parties and civil society groups demanding the army hand power back to civilians after a coup d'etat, in the capital Bamako, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Lewis

Close
22 / 25
Thursday, April 12, 2012

A woman fills a bottle with fuel, the price of which has doubled in the past 24 hours after the Malian army staged a coup d'etat in the capital Bamako, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adama Diarra

Thursday, April 12, 2012

A woman fills a bottle with fuel, the price of which has doubled in the past 24 hours after the Malian army staged a coup d'etat in the capital Bamako, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adama Diarra

Close
23 / 25
Thursday, April 12, 2012

A Malian soldier looks on as pro-military youth gather in support of the Army coup d'etat in the capital Bamako, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm

Thursday, April 12, 2012

A Malian soldier looks on as pro-military youth gather in support of the Army coup d'etat in the capital Bamako, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm

Close
24 / 25
Thursday, April 12, 2012

Security forces ride in a vehicle as groups of Malian supporters and opponents of the military coup d'etat clash in the streets of capital Bamako, Mali, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Security forces ride in a vehicle as groups of Malian supporters and opponents of the military coup d'etat clash in the streets of capital Bamako, Mali, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm

Close
25 / 25

Coup d'etat in Mali

Coup d'etat in Mali Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Afghanistan's Special Forces

Afghanistan's Special Forces
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

U.S. border town built on Mexican produce

All Collections

U.S. border town built on Mexican produce

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Thursday, February 16, 2017

A divided Cyprus

All Collections

A divided Cyprus

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Best in Show at Westminster

All Collections

Best in Show at Westminster

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Thursday, February 16, 2017

View More Slideshows »