Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Mar 27, 2013 | 10:30pm GMT

Coup in Central African Republic

<p>Armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance patrol the streets in pickup trucks to stop looting in Bangui, March 26, 2013. Looters and gunmen roamed the streets of Central African Republic's capital Bangui on Tuesday as rebels and regional peacekeepers struggled to restore order two days after a coup plunged the mineral-rich country into chaos. The ousting of President Francois Bozize and the political turmoil around it has raised fears of a humanitarian crisis in the former French colony - and embarrassed regional power South Africa which had sent troops to defend the government. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi</p>

Armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance patrol the streets in pickup trucks to stop looting in Bangui, March 26, 2013. Looters and gunmen roamed the streets of Central African Republic's capital Bangui on Tuesday as rebels and regional...more

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

Armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance patrol the streets in pickup trucks to stop looting in Bangui, March 26, 2013. Looters and gunmen roamed the streets of Central African Republic's capital Bangui on Tuesday as rebels and regional peacekeepers struggled to restore order two days after a coup plunged the mineral-rich country into chaos. The ousting of President Francois Bozize and the political turmoil around it has raised fears of a humanitarian crisis in the former French colony - and embarrassed regional power South Africa which had sent troops to defend the government. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Close
1 / 16
<p>Armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance patrol the streets in pickup trucks to stop looting in Bangui, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi</p>

Armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance patrol the streets in pickup trucks to stop looting in Bangui, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

Armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance patrol the streets in pickup trucks to stop looting in Bangui, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Close
2 / 16
<p>Armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance patrol the streets in pickup trucks to stop looting in Bangui, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi</p>

Armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance patrol the streets in pickup trucks to stop looting in Bangui, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

Armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance patrol the streets in pickup trucks to stop looting in Bangui, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Close
3 / 16
<p>Armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance patrol the streets in pickup trucks to stop looting in Bangui, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi</p>

Armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance patrol the streets in pickup trucks to stop looting in Bangui, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

Armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance patrol the streets in pickup trucks to stop looting in Bangui, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Close
4 / 16
<p>Armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance patrol the streets in pickup trucks to stop looting in Bangui, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi</p>

Armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance patrol the streets in pickup trucks to stop looting in Bangui, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

Armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance patrol the streets in pickup trucks to stop looting in Bangui, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Close
5 / 16
<p>A woman holding an umbrella walks past armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance in Bangui, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi</p>

A woman holding an umbrella walks past armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance in Bangui, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

A woman holding an umbrella walks past armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance in Bangui, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Close
6 / 16
<p>A fighter from the Seleka rebel coalition stands guard in front of the abandoned South African military camp in Bangui March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ange Aboa</p>

A fighter from the Seleka rebel coalition stands guard in front of the abandoned South African military camp in Bangui March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ange Aboa

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

A fighter from the Seleka rebel coalition stands guard in front of the abandoned South African military camp in Bangui March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ange Aboa

Close
7 / 16
<p>A fighter from the Seleka rebel coalition looks out at the abandoned South African military camp in Bangui March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ange Aboa</p>

A fighter from the Seleka rebel coalition looks out at the abandoned South African military camp in Bangui March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ange Aboa

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

A fighter from the Seleka rebel coalition looks out at the abandoned South African military camp in Bangui March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ange Aboa

Close
8 / 16
<p>Cars belonging to ousted President Francois Bozize are seen parked in the courtyard of the presidential palace in Bangui March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ange Aboa</p>

Cars belonging to ousted President Francois Bozize are seen parked in the courtyard of the presidential palace in Bangui March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ange Aboa

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

Cars belonging to ousted President Francois Bozize are seen parked in the courtyard of the presidential palace in Bangui March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ange Aboa

Close
9 / 16
<p>A fighter from the Seleka rebel coalition sits on crates of ammunition belonging to ousted President Francois Bozize in the courtyard of the presidential palace in Bangui March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ange Aboa</p>

A fighter from the Seleka rebel coalition sits on crates of ammunition belonging to ousted President Francois Bozize in the courtyard of the presidential palace in Bangui March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ange Aboa

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

A fighter from the Seleka rebel coalition sits on crates of ammunition belonging to ousted President Francois Bozize in the courtyard of the presidential palace in Bangui March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ange Aboa

Close
10 / 16
<p>French soldiers stand guard in an armored vehicle at the international airport in Bangui, Central African Republic, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi</p>

French soldiers stand guard in an armored vehicle at the international airport in Bangui, Central African Republic, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

French soldiers stand guard in an armored vehicle at the international airport in Bangui, Central African Republic, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Close
11 / 16
<p>Fighters for the Seleka rebel alliance stand guard in front of the presidential palace in Bangui, Central African Republic, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi</p>

Fighters for the Seleka rebel alliance stand guard in front of the presidential palace in Bangui, Central African Republic, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

Fighters for the Seleka rebel alliance stand guard in front of the presidential palace in Bangui, Central African Republic, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Close
12 / 16
<p>Fighters for the Seleka rebel alliance stand guard in front of the presidential palace in Bangui, Central African Republic, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi</p>

Fighters for the Seleka rebel alliance stand guard in front of the presidential palace in Bangui, Central African Republic, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

Fighters for the Seleka rebel alliance stand guard in front of the presidential palace in Bangui, Central African Republic, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Close
13 / 16
<p>French soldiers stand guard at the international airport in Bangui, Central African Republic, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi</p>

French soldiers stand guard at the international airport in Bangui, Central African Republic, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

French soldiers stand guard at the international airport in Bangui, Central African Republic, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Close
14 / 16
<p>Fighters for the Seleka rebel alliance stand guard in front of the presidential palace in Bangui, Central African Republic, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi</p>

Fighters for the Seleka rebel alliance stand guard in front of the presidential palace in Bangui, Central African Republic, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

Fighters for the Seleka rebel alliance stand guard in front of the presidential palace in Bangui, Central African Republic, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Close
15 / 16
<p>An animal skull is seen on the ground at the abandoned South African military camp in Bangui March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ange Aboa</p>

An animal skull is seen on the ground at the abandoned South African military camp in Bangui March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ange Aboa

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

An animal skull is seen on the ground at the abandoned South African military camp in Bangui March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ange Aboa

Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Life on the DMZ

Life on the DMZ

Next Slideshows

Life on the DMZ

Life on the DMZ

Scenes from the 38th parallel of the Korean Peninsula.

27 Mar 2013
Photo focus: Hands

Photo focus: Hands

Hands can express a variety of emotions and can represent significant moments.

27 Mar 2013
The long war

The long war

Scenes from the war in Afghanistan.

27 Mar 2013
Debating gay marriage

Debating gay marriage

The Supreme Court weighs the meaning of marriage.

27 Mar 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mourning for London

Mourning for London

The world grieves after a deadly attack near parliament in London.

Peru reels from rainy season floods

Peru reels from rainy season floods

More than 80 people have been killed and 110,000 displaced in rain-related incidents in Peru since December, as the country waits for an end to an unusually brutal rainy season.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness

Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness

Thousands line the streets of Martin McGuinness' home town for the funeral of the Irish Republican Army commander who became a cornerstone of Northern Ireland's peace.

Disneyland Paris turns 25

Disneyland Paris turns 25

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Disneyland Paris is premiering the new Disney Stars on Parade.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Attack outside UK parliament

Attack outside UK parliament

The frantic moments after the deadly attack outside parliament in London.

Trapped in Mosul

Trapped in Mosul

About 400,000 Iraqi civilians are trapped in an Islamic State-held area, short of food and basic needs as the United Nations refugee agency warns "The worst is yet to come."

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures