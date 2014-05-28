Coup protests in Thailand
A protester against military rule throws a plastic garbage bin at soldiers during a scuffle at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Policemen link arms near a military vehicle vandalized by the protesters against military rule at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Protesters against military rule display a placard as they walk near soldiers standing guard during a rally at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A protester against military rule cries as she holds up her government identity card during a rally at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A protester against military rule throws a trash bin at soldiers during a scuffle at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Soldiers hold their shields as they pull back after objects are thrown at them by protesters against military rule at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Protesters against military rule try to overturn a military vehicle after a scuffle with soldiers during at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Protesters scuffle with soldiers during a rally at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A policeman falls on the ground after he was hit by a rock during a scuffle with protesters against military rule at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Soldiers leave on a vehicle after a confrontation with anti-coup protesters at the Victory monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Soldiers protect themselves with shields as different object are thrown at them during a confrontation with anti-coup protesters at the Victory monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Protesters against military rule hit soldiers with a traffic metal railing during a scuffle at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Policemen stand around a vandalized army vehicle after a brief confrontation between anti-coup protesters and military at the Victory monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An injured policeman is treated inside an ambulance during a confrontation with anti-coup protesters at the Victory monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Military policemen hold their weapons as they are surrounded by a mob during a confrontation between anti-coup protesters and military at the Victory monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman gestures from atop a vandalized army vehicle during a brief confrontation between anti-coup protesters and soldiers at the Victory monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Next Slideshows
California college town grieves
Isla Vista mourns the deaths of six college students killed by a gunman on a drive-by shooting spree.
Battle for Donetsk
Ukrainian forces fight with separatists in the city of Donetsk .
Pope in the Holy Land
Pope Francis visits the Mideast.
Ukraine votes
Billionaire Poroshenko claims Ukraine's presidency after exit polls give him an absolute majority in a first round of voting and, vowing to end a conflict with...
MORE IN PICTURES
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Action Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes on physical pursuits in his downtime.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Plucked from the Mediterranean
About 400 migrants onboard a drifting overcrowded wooden boat are rescued from the Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast.
Brutal street battle for Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Russia's kid cadets
Inside the General Yermolov Cadet School, which teaches military skills in addition to regular middle school lessons.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, as howling winds, heavy rain and huge seas leave tens of thousands of homes without power.
Helping amputee animals walk again
From a miniature pony to goats, and dogs to elephants, Derrick Campana fashions prosthetics to help animals walk again.
China from above
A bird's eye view of the most populous country.