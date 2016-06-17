Edition:
Courtside candids

Photographer
USA Today Sports
Location
Cleveland, United States
Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016

Jay-Z and Beyoncewatch the first quarter of game six of the NBA Finals between the Cavs and Warriors. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Photographer
USA Today Sports
Location
Toronto, Canada
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

Drake celebrates after the Raptors scored in a 105-99 win over the Cavaliers in game four of the Eastern conference finals. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Photographer
USA Today Sports
Location
New York, United States
Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016

Miley Cyrus shakes hands with fans during halftime between the Knicks and the Cavs at Madison Square Garden. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Photographer
Joe Skipper
Location
MIAMI, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2013

Justin Bieber watches the Miami Heat against the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference playoffs in Miami, June 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
LOS ANGELES, United States
Reuters / Monday, March 05, 2012

Lil Wayne and his friend Dhea watch the Lakers play the Heat in Los Angeles, March 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Photographer
Jeff Haynes
Location
ORLANDO, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Nicki Minaj poses during the 2012 NBA All-Star game in Orlando. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Photographer
Jeff Haynes
Location
HOUSTON, United States
Reuters / Monday, February 18, 2013

Drake serves drinks to Jay-Z and Beyonce during the 2013 NBA All-Star game in Houston. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Photographer
Jeff Haynes
Location
HOUSTON, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2013

Alicia Keys and son Egypt Daoud Dean look on with the Houston Rockets mascot during the 2013 NBA All-Star weekend in Houston. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
LOS ANGELES, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 20, 2011

Spike Lee and Mark Wahlberg, with his son Michael, during the 2011 NBA All-Star weekend in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Photographer
Ray Stubblebine
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Sunday, May 05, 2013

Rihanna watches the Brooklyn Nets play the Chicago Bulls in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinals in New York, May 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Photographer
Andrew Innerarity
Location
MIAMI, United States
Reuters / Friday, December 07, 2012

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian during the national anthem before the Miami Heat played the Knicks in Miami, December 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
LOS ANGELES, United States
Reuters / Saturday, March 09, 2013

Reese Witherspoon kisses her husband Jim Toth as they watch the Raptors play the Lakers in Los Angeles, March 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Photographer
Ray Stubblebine
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, April 01, 2013

Chris Brown sitting next to Spike Lee as the Knicks play the Celtics at Madison Square Garden, March 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Photographer
Ray Stubblebine
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2013

Tom Hanks, Chistopher McDonald, Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis, Ben Stiller and Chistine Taylor watch the Knicks play the Clippers in New York, February 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Photographer
Ray Stubblebine
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2013

Katie Holmes watches the Knicks play the Warriors at Madison Square Garden, February 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
LOS ANGELES, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Alex Rodriguez reacts as he sits with Cindy Crawford and retired wrestler Torrie Wilson as the Lakers play the Rockets in Los Angeles, January 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
LOS ANGELES, United States
Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2012

Maria Menounos and Derek Hough sit courtside as the Celtics play the Lakers in Los Angeles, March 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
BOSTON, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Chris Rock and David Spade joke as the 76ers play the Celtics in Boston, May 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Photographer
Danny Moloshok
Location
LOS ANGELES, United States
Reuters / Saturday, November 17, 2012

Eddie Murphy and Australian model Paige Butcher sitting courtside as the Lakers play the Suns in Los Angeles, November 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
LOS ANGELES, United States
Reuters / Saturday, January 12, 2013

Charlize Theron and her mother Gerda Jacoba Aletta sit next to Metta World Peace as they watch the Thunder play the Lakers in Los Angeles, January 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Photographer
Ray Stubblebine
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2012

Beyonce and Jay-Z watch the Nets play the Raptors in New York, November 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
LOS ANGELES, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Ashton Kutcher looks at his phone as the Lakers play the Rockets in Los Angeles, January 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
LOS ANGELES, United States
Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2012

Andy Garcia yells out towards the referee as the Lakers play the Thunder in Los Angeles, May 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
LOS ANGELES, United States
Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2012

Justin Timberlake sits with Jessica Biel as the the Lakers play the Nuggets in Los Angeles, May 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Photographer
Tim Shaffer
Location
PHILADELPHIA, United States
Reuters / Saturday, March 17, 2012

Part owners of the Philadelphia 76ers Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith react as the Heat play the 76ers in Philadelphia, March 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

Photographer
Sean Gardner
Location
NEW ORLEANS, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2012

Leonardo DiCaprio sits courtside as the Hornets take on the Lakers in New Orleans, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Photographer
Danny Moloshok
Location
LOS ANGELES, United States
Reuters / Friday, December 28, 2012

Justin Bieber sits with Christopher Emmanuel Paul II, the son of Chris Paul, as the Los Angeles Clippers played the Celtics in Los Angeles, December 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Photographer
Ray Stubblebine
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2012

Jerry Seinfeld wears a medical boot with son Julian and wife Jessica while watching the Nets play the Pistons in New York, December 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Photographer
Danny Moloshok
Location
LOS ANGELES, United States
Reuters / Monday, February 21, 2011

Justin Bieber talks with Rihanna as they sit courtside during the 2011 NBA All-Star game in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Photographer
Ray Stubblebine
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2011

Lorne Michaels, Jimmy Fallon and Tracey Morgan watch the Knicks play the Magic at Madison Square Garden, March 2011. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
LOS ANGELES, United States
Reuters / Monday, February 21, 2011

Bruno Mars at the 2011 NBA All-Star game in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Photographer
Ray Stubblebine
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Saturday, February 12, 2011

Anna Wintour, Editor-in-Chief of Vogue, and actor Liev Schreiber watch the Lakers play the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, February 2011. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
LOS ANGELES, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2011

Vanessa Hudgens and Zach Levi watch the Lakers play the Suns in Los Angeles, March 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Photographer
Danny Moloshok
Location
LOS ANGELES, United States
Reuters / Thursday, May 20, 2010

Bruce Willis walks past Tom Cruise, Connor Anthony Kidman Cruise and movie producer Jeffrey Katzenberg to get to his seat as the Lakers play the Suns in Los Angeles, May 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Photographer
Danny Moloshok
Location
LOS ANGELES, United States
Reuters / Sunday, December 26, 2010

Cameron Diaz talks with Larry David before the Heat play the Lakers in Los Angeles, December 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Photographer
Hans Deryk
Location
MIAMI, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, December 29, 2010

Dirtector Spike Lee gestures to Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade in Miami, December 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
LOS ANGELES, United States
Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2006

Warren Beatty watches the Lakers Girls cheerleaders in Los Angeles, November 2006. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
Los Angeles, United States
Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006

Dustin Hoffman strokes his son's hair as they watch the Knicks play the Clippers in Los Angeles, December 2005. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Photographer
Mike Blake
Location
Los Angeles, United States of America
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006

Los Angeles Lakers forward Karl Malone falls into the crowd next to Mathew Perry in Los Angeles, May 2004. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Photographer
Mike Stone
Location
Dallas, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2010

Jay Z and Sean P. Diddy Combs during the Slam Dunk contest at the 2010 NBA All-Star weekend in Dallas. REUTERS/Mike Stone

