United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Oct 15, 2012 | 3:40pm BST

Couture hair

<p>A model for hair stylist Mario Krankl sits backstage at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

Monday, October 15, 2012

<p>A model presents a hairstyle creation by Helen Reavey at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Monday, October 15, 2012

<p>Models present creations by hair stylist Mahogany at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Monday, October 15, 2012

<p>A model for the hair stylist Pino waits backstage at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Monday, October 15, 2012

<p>A model presents a hairstyle creation painted with gold leaf by Helen Reavey at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

Monday, October 15, 2012

<p>A model waits backstage at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

Monday, October 15, 2012

<p>A model presents a creation by hair stylist Mario Krankl at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

Monday, October 15, 2012

<p>A model presents a creation by hair stylist David Murray at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

Monday, October 15, 2012

<p>A model works with a hair stylist for Dmitri Vinokurov backstage at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

Monday, October 15, 2012

<p>Models present creations by hair stylist TIGI at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Monday, October 15, 2012

<p>A model presents a creation by hair stylist Dmitry Vinokurov at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

Monday, October 15, 2012

<p>Models for hair stylist Mario Krankl wait backstage at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

Monday, October 15, 2012

<p>A model practises her cues backstage at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

Monday, October 15, 2012

<p>A model presents a creation by hair stylist Dmitry Vinokurov at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

Monday, October 15, 2012

<p>The TIGI creative team work backstage to mount antlers onto a model's head in the TIGI dressing room at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

Monday, October 15, 2012

<p>A model presents a creation by hair stylist TIGI at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

Monday, October 15, 2012

<p>A model presents a creation at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

Monday, October 15, 2012

<p>Hair stylist Mario Krankl stands with his models at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

Monday, October 15, 2012

