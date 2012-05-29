Cowboy life

Blane Cox of Cameron, Texas holds the rope firmly in his teeth while preparing to compete in the steer tie down roping during the 94th Annual Falkland Stampede in Falkland, British Columbia May 19, 2012. Cowboys from the United States, Canada and even as far away Australia and New Zealand travel to the annual stampede which is one of oldest in Canada and ranks in the top 12 in calibre. REUTERS/Andy Clark