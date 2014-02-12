Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Feb 12, 2014 | 1:10pm GMT

Crack pipe vending machine

<p>A vending machine that dispenses crack pipes for 25 cents each is pictured at the Washington Store in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside (DTES) neighbourhood, British Columbia February 11, 2014. The vending machine is one of two owned and operated by the Portland Hotel Society in Vancouver. REUTERS/Ben Nelms (CANADA - Tags: DRUGS SOCIETY HEALTH)</p>

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

<p>A man holds his used crack pipes in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 11, 2014. Recently two vending machines that dispense Pyrex crack pipes for 25 cents each opened in Vancouver. REUTERS/Ben Nelms</p>

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

<p>A vending machine that dispenses crack pipes for 25 cents each is pictured at the Washington Store in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, British Columbia February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms</p>

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

<p>A vending machine that dispenses crack pipes for 25 cents each is pictured at the Washington Store in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms</p>

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

<p>A man holds his used crack pipe in his mouth in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms</p>

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

<p>A vending machine that dispenses crack pipes for 25 cents each is pictured at the Washington Store in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms</p>

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

<p>A vending machine that dispenses crack pipes for 25 cents is pictured at the Drug User Resource Centre in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms</p>

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

<p>A crack pipe from a vending machine that dispenses the pipes for 25 cents is pictured at the Drug User Resource Centre in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms</p>

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

<p>An exterior view of the Drug User Resource Centre is seen in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms</p>

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

<p>A vending machine that dispenses crack pipes for 25 cents is pictured at the Drug User Resource Centre in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms</p>

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

<p>A used crack pipe is pictured in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms</p>

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

