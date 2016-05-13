Cracking the brass ceiling
Air Force General Lori Robinson is the new head of the U.S. military's Northern Command, which makes her the first woman to head a U.S. combatant command. Northern Command commands NORAD, and conducts homeland defense, civil support and security in North America. When Robinson took on her current role leading the U.S. air forces in the Pacific, she became the first female four-star to command combat forces. REUTERS/U.S. Air...more
Admiral Michelle Howard is the first woman to be promoted to the rank of admiral in the history of the Navy. She served in the Gulf War, and became the first African-American woman to command a ship when she took command of USS Rushmore in March 1999. She is currently the Vice Chief of Naval Operations, the second highest-ranking commissioned officer in the Navy. REUTERS/Chief Mass Communication Specialist Peter D. Lawlor/U.S. Navy...more
Army Brigadier General Diana Holland became the first female commandant of cadets at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in January 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Army Major General Laura J. Richardson is the first woman to serve as a deputy commander of a combat division. She is currently assigned as the Chief, Army Legislative Liaison, responsible for integrating the Army's efforts with Congress. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Gen. Janet C. Wolfenbarger was the first female four-star general in the Air Force, and the commander of Air Force Materiel Command, in charge of research and development, testing and logistics support, before retiring in 2015 with over 35 years of service. Wolfenbarger is seen here being pinned with her fourth star by her daughter, Callie, as her husband, retired Col. Craig Wolfenbarger, looks on June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle...more
Gen. Ann Dunwoody was General of the U.S. Army Material Command, in charge of research and development, maintenance and logistics, and was the first woman in U.S. service history to achieve a four-star rank. Among her career highlights, she was the first woman to command a battalion, the 82nd Airborne Division, in 1992, and in 2000 became the first female general officer of Fort Bragg. She retired in 2012. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang
Lt. Gen. Claudia Kennedy achieved the rank of three-star general in the Army, becoming the Army Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, responsible for policy, planning, budgets and oversight for intelligence activities. In 1999, Kennedy made a claim that another Army general, Major General Larry Smith, attempted to grope and kiss her in a 1996 incident, when she was a major general and he was a brigadier general. Kennedy made the...more
Lt Gen Michelle Johnson is the superintendent of the U.S. Air Force Academy, the first woman to lead a Department of Defense Service Academy. She was a Rhodes Scholar before earning her pilot wings in 1984. She is a command pilot with more than 3,600 flying hours, and some of her assignments include command of refueling squadrons, serving as an Air Force aide to the president from 1992-1994, and deputy chief of staff for operations...more
Maj.Gen. Carla Hawley-Bowland (left) was commanding officer of Walter Reed Army Medical Center from 2007-2011. She was the first female general officer in the Army Medical Corps, and commanded three of the five regional medical commands in the Army Medical Department, until she retired in 2011. Lt.Gen. Patricia Horoho (right) was the 43rd Army Surgeon General and Commanding General of the Army Medical Command. She was the first...more
Colonel Jeannie Leavitt became the Air Force's first female fighter pilot in 1993, going on to be the first commander of a combat fighter wing when she took command of the 4th Fighter Wing in 2012. In 2014, she relinquished the role to become principal military assistant to the Secretary of Defense. She has more than 2,500 flight hours, including over 300 combat hours mostly over Afghanistan and Iraq. REUTERS/Grant Halverson
Army Col. Ann Wright, who resigned in 2002 in opposition to the Iraq War, served 13 years in the Army and 16 years in the Reserves. In her duties at Fort Bragg from 1982-84, she had to draw up contingency plans for invading countries, one of which was Iraq. In 1987 she went to work for the State Department, serving in countries such as Afghanistan, Sierra Leone and Nicaragua. Since her retirement she has become a figure in the...more
Captain Kathryn Sullivan, who started in the Navy as an oceanography officer, went on to become an astronaut for NASA. She was a crew member on three Space Shuttle missions, and the first American woman to walk in space. She retired from the military with the rank of captain in 2006, and worked in the civilian sector for several years. In 2011 she joined the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and in 2014 was confirmed...more
Lt.Gen. Susan J. Helms started in the Air Force, first as an engineer and then an astronaut. In her 12-year NASA career, she was a crew member on five Space Shuttle missions and logged 211 days in space. She returned to the Air Force in 2002, eventually working her way to become commander of the 14th Air Force in the Space Command. She retired from the Air Force in 2014. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Navy Vice Admiral Ann Rondeau (right center) most recently served as president of the National Defense University, after command positions in training, and a stint as director of Navy staff. She retired from the Navy in 2012. REUTERS/Sue Ogrocki