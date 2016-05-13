Cracking the brass ceiling

Captain Kathryn Sullivan, who started in the Navy as an oceanography officer, went on to become an astronaut for NASA. She was a crew member on three Space Shuttle missions, and the first American woman to walk in space. She retired from the military with the rank of captain in 2006, and worked in the civilian sector for several years. In 2011 she joined the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and in 2014 was confirmed...more

Captain Kathryn Sullivan, who started in the Navy as an oceanography officer, went on to become an astronaut for NASA. She was a crew member on three Space Shuttle missions, and the first American woman to walk in space. She retired from the military with the rank of captain in 2006, and worked in the civilian sector for several years. In 2011 she joined the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and in 2014 was confirmed as the Under Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere, and NOAA administrator, a role she still holds. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

