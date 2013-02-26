Crash at Daytona
NASCAR driver Kyle Larson (32) and his Chevrolet end up in the fence during the final lap crash during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 23, 2013. About 30 spectators were injured when the crash propelled debris, including at least one tire, through and over the fence meant to protect the crowd. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Rescue workers respond next to a hole in the catch fence following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013.REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
NASCAR driver Tony Stewart (bottom R) avoids a crash on the last lap to win the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Brown
Rescue workers respond as an engine burns after going through the catch fence following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013....more
Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
NASCAR driver Kyle Larson (32) and his Chevrolet end up in the fence during the final lap crash during the during the NASCAR Nationwide Series 32nd Annual DRIVE4COPD 300 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23,...more
NASCAR driver Kyle Larson's Chevrolet slides on fire down the front stretch on the final lap during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme more
Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Brown
Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands as an engine and tire are seen (top right) following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23,...more
A tire is seen in the stands as safety workers attend to the injured after a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper more
NASCAR drivers crash in an eleven car pile-up late in the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013.REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
Rescue workers respond as an engine burns after going through the catch fence following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23,...more
Rescue workers stand next to a hole in the catch fence following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida February 23, 2013. The Daytona 500 NASCAR Sprint...more
Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida February 23, 2013. The Daytona 500 NASCAR Sprint Cup race is scheduled for February 24. REUTERS/Brian Blanco (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT MOTORSPORT)
NASCAR driver Kyle Larson looks at his wrecked Chevrolet after a crash on the final lap during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme more
Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands are an engine and tire (top right) are seen following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23,...more
Rescue workers attend to an injured person in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
NASCAR driver Kyle Larson (32) and his Chevrolet end up in the fence during the final lap crash during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida February 23, 2013. The Daytona 500...more
NASCAR drivers crash in an eleven car pile-up late in the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013.REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
NASCAR driver Kyle Larson (32) and his Chevrolet end up in the fence during the final lap crash during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco more
NASCAR driver Kyle Larson (32) and his Chevrolet end up in the fence during the final lap crash during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco more
