Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Feb 26, 2013 | 12:45am GMT

Crash at Daytona

<p>NASCAR driver Kyle Larson (32) and his Chevrolet end up in the fence during the final lap crash during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 23, 2013. About 30 spectators were injured when the crash propelled debris, including at least one tire, through and over the fence meant to protect the crowd. REUTERS/Brian Blanco</p>

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson (32) and his Chevrolet end up in the fence during the final lap crash during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 23, 2013. About 30...more

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson (32) and his Chevrolet end up in the fence during the final lap crash during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 23, 2013. About 30 spectators were injured when the crash propelled debris, including at least one tire, through and over the fence meant to protect the crowd. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
1 / 25
<p>Rescue workers respond next to a hole in the catch fence following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013.REUTERS/Brian Blanco</p>

Rescue workers respond next to a hole in the catch fence following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013.REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

Rescue workers respond next to a hole in the catch fence following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013.REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
2 / 25
<p>Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme</p>

Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

Close
3 / 25
<p>NASCAR driver Tony Stewart (bottom R) avoids a crash on the last lap to win the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Brown</p>

NASCAR driver Tony Stewart (bottom R) avoids a crash on the last lap to win the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Brown

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

NASCAR driver Tony Stewart (bottom R) avoids a crash on the last lap to win the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Brown

Close
4 / 25
<p>Rescue workers respond as an engine burns after going through the catch fence following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme</p>

Rescue workers respond as an engine burns after going through the catch fence following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013....more

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

Rescue workers respond as an engine burns after going through the catch fence following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

Close
5 / 25
<p>Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme</p>

Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

Close
6 / 25
<p>NASCAR driver Kyle Larson (32) and his Chevrolet end up in the fence during the final lap crash during the during the NASCAR Nationwide Series 32nd Annual DRIVE4COPD 300 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme</p>

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson (32) and his Chevrolet end up in the fence during the final lap crash during the during the NASCAR Nationwide Series 32nd Annual DRIVE4COPD 300 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23,...more

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson (32) and his Chevrolet end up in the fence during the final lap crash during the during the NASCAR Nationwide Series 32nd Annual DRIVE4COPD 300 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

Close
7 / 25
<p>NASCAR driver Kyle Larson's Chevrolet slides on fire down the front stretch on the final lap during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme</p>

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson's Chevrolet slides on fire down the front stretch on the final lap during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme more

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson's Chevrolet slides on fire down the front stretch on the final lap during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

Close
8 / 25
<p>Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Brown</p>

Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Brown

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Brown

Close
9 / 25
<p>Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands as an engine and tire are seen (top right) following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme</p>

Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands as an engine and tire are seen (top right) following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23,...more

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands as an engine and tire are seen (top right) following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

Close
10 / 25
<p>A tire is seen in the stands as safety workers attend to the injured after a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

A tire is seen in the stands as safety workers attend to the injured after a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper more

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

A tire is seen in the stands as safety workers attend to the injured after a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Close
11 / 25
<p>NASCAR drivers crash in an eleven car pile-up late in the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013.REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme</p>

NASCAR drivers crash in an eleven car pile-up late in the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013.REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

NASCAR drivers crash in an eleven car pile-up late in the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013.REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

Close
12 / 25
<p>Rescue workers respond as an engine burns after going through the catch fence following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme</p>

Rescue workers respond as an engine burns after going through the catch fence following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23,...more

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

Rescue workers respond as an engine burns after going through the catch fence following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

Close
13 / 25
<p>Rescue workers stand next to a hole in the catch fence following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco</p>

Rescue workers stand next to a hole in the catch fence following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

Rescue workers stand next to a hole in the catch fence following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
14 / 25
<p>Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme</p>

Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

Close
15 / 25
<p>Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida February 23, 2013. The Daytona 500 NASCAR Sprint Cup race is scheduled for February 24. REUTERS/Brian Blanco (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT MOTORSPORT)</p>

Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida February 23, 2013. The Daytona 500 NASCAR Sprint...more

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida February 23, 2013. The Daytona 500 NASCAR Sprint Cup race is scheduled for February 24. REUTERS/Brian Blanco (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT MOTORSPORT)

Close
16 / 25
<p>NASCAR driver Kyle Larson looks at his wrecked Chevrolet after a crash on the final lap during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme</p>

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson looks at his wrecked Chevrolet after a crash on the final lap during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme more

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson looks at his wrecked Chevrolet after a crash on the final lap during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

Close
17 / 25
<p>Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme</p>

Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

Close
18 / 25
<p>Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands are an engine and tire (top right) are seen following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme</p>

Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands are an engine and tire (top right) are seen following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23,...more

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands are an engine and tire (top right) are seen following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

Close
19 / 25
<p>Rescue workers attend to an injured person in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme</p>

Rescue workers attend to an injured person in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

Rescue workers attend to an injured person in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

Close
20 / 25
<p>Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme</p>

Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

Close
21 / 25
<p>NASCAR driver Kyle Larson (32) and his Chevrolet end up in the fence during the final lap crash during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida February 23, 2013. The Daytona 500 NASCAR Sprint Cup race is scheduled for February 24. REUTERS/Brian Blanco (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT MOTORSPORT)</p>

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson (32) and his Chevrolet end up in the fence during the final lap crash during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida February 23, 2013. The Daytona 500...more

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson (32) and his Chevrolet end up in the fence during the final lap crash during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida February 23, 2013. The Daytona 500 NASCAR Sprint Cup race is scheduled for February 24. REUTERS/Brian Blanco (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT MOTORSPORT)

Close
22 / 25
<p>NASCAR drivers crash in an eleven car pile-up late in the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013.REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme</p>

NASCAR drivers crash in an eleven car pile-up late in the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013.REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

NASCAR drivers crash in an eleven car pile-up late in the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013.REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

Close
23 / 25
<p>NASCAR driver Kyle Larson (32) and his Chevrolet end up in the fence during the final lap crash during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco</p>

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson (32) and his Chevrolet end up in the fence during the final lap crash during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco more

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson (32) and his Chevrolet end up in the fence during the final lap crash during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
24 / 25
<p>NASCAR driver Kyle Larson (32) and his Chevrolet end up in the fence during the final lap crash during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco</p>

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson (32) and his Chevrolet end up in the fence during the final lap crash during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco more

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson (32) and his Chevrolet end up in the fence during the final lap crash during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
NBA All-Star Weekend

NBA All-Star Weekend

Next Slideshows

NBA All-Star Weekend

NBA All-Star Weekend

The best of the dunks, the game and the entertainment.

18 Feb 2013
Ravens the champs evermore

Ravens the champs evermore

The Baltimore Ravens return home for a victory parade in the aftermath of their Super Bowl XLVII win against the San Francisco 49ers.

05 Feb 2013
Lights out at the Super Bowl

Lights out at the Super Bowl

Scenes from the third quarter power outage at the Superdome.

04 Feb 2013
Profile: A-Rod

Profile: A-Rod

A look at the baseball career of Alex Rodriguez.

30 Jan 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Republicans pull healthcare bill

Republicans pull healthcare bill

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures