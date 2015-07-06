Crash at Daytona

A multi-car wreck at the end of the race sent Austin Dillon's car into a flip before it came to rest upside down with its engine and other parts scattered in the infield grass. Dillon finished seventh before his car damaged the catch fence in the...more

A multi-car wreck at the end of the race sent Austin Dillon's car into a flip before it came to rest upside down with its engine and other parts scattered in the infield grass. Dillon finished seventh before his car damaged the catch fence in the midst of his roller coaster ride. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Close