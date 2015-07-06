Crash at Daytona
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Austin Dillon's car (3) crashes against the catch fence during the finish of the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
A multi-car wreck at the end of the race sent Austin Dillon's car into a flip before it came to rest upside down with its engine and other parts scattered in the infield grass. Dillon finished seventh before his car damaged the catch fence in the...more
According to the NBC television broadcast, three fans were treated for injuries that resulted from the crash. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Austin Dillon car (3) crashes against the catch fence. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Parts off of NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Austin Dillon car goes through the infield following a crash. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Austin Dillon's car comes to rest after crashing. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Next Slideshows
Crash at Tour de France
Yellow jersey holder Fabian Cancellara and a couple of dozen riders hit the tarmac in a massive crash during the third stage.
USA wins Women's World Cup
The United States, powered by a Carli Lloyd hat-trick in the game's opening 16 minutes, beat defending champions Japan 5-2 to win the Women's World Cup.
Best of the Women's World Cup
Highlights from the 2015 Women's World Cup in Canada.
Best of the European Games
Highlights from the first European games in Baku, Azerbaijan.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant
If Williams is indeed 20 weeks into her term, that would mean she was approximately two months pregnant when she captured her record 23rd Grand Slam tournament title at the Australian Open in January.
'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela
Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS
Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.
Spring swimming in London's Hyde Park
Swimmers take a dip in the still-chilly Serpentine Lake in London's Hyde Park.
USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.
Dior goes to Tokyo
Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.
Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman
Julia Roberts was named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine for a record 5th time, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.