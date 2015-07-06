Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Jul 6, 2015 | 9:30pm BST

Crash at Daytona

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Austin Dillon's car (3) crashes against the catch fence during the finish of the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Austin Dillon's car (3) crashes against the catch fence during the finish of the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Austin Dillon's car (3) crashes against the catch fence during the finish of the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Close
1 / 6
A multi-car wreck at the end of the race sent Austin Dillon's car into a flip before it came to rest upside down with its engine and other parts scattered in the infield grass. Dillon finished seventh before his car damaged the catch fence in the midst of his roller coaster ride. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

A multi-car wreck at the end of the race sent Austin Dillon's car into a flip before it came to rest upside down with its engine and other parts scattered in the infield grass. Dillon finished seventh before his car damaged the catch fence in the...more

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
A multi-car wreck at the end of the race sent Austin Dillon's car into a flip before it came to rest upside down with its engine and other parts scattered in the infield grass. Dillon finished seventh before his car damaged the catch fence in the midst of his roller coaster ride. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Close
2 / 6
According to the NBC television broadcast, three fans were treated for injuries that resulted from the crash. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

According to the NBC television broadcast, three fans were treated for injuries that resulted from the crash. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
According to the NBC television broadcast, three fans were treated for injuries that resulted from the crash. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Close
3 / 6
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Austin Dillon car (3) crashes against the catch fence. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Austin Dillon car (3) crashes against the catch fence. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Austin Dillon car (3) crashes against the catch fence. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Close
4 / 6
Parts off of NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Austin Dillon car goes through the infield following a crash. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Parts off of NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Austin Dillon car goes through the infield following a crash. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Parts off of NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Austin Dillon car goes through the infield following a crash. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Close
5 / 6
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Austin Dillon's car comes to rest after crashing. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Austin Dillon's car comes to rest after crashing. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Austin Dillon's car comes to rest after crashing. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Close
6 / 6
View Again
View Next
Crash at Tour de France

Crash at Tour de France

Next Slideshows

Crash at Tour de France

Crash at Tour de France

Yellow jersey holder Fabian Cancellara and a couple of dozen riders hit the tarmac in a massive crash during the third stage.

06 Jul 2015
USA wins Women's World Cup

USA wins Women's World Cup

The United States, powered by a Carli Lloyd hat-trick in the game's opening 16 minutes, beat defending champions Japan 5-2 to win the Women's World Cup.

06 Jul 2015
Best of the Women's World Cup

Best of the Women's World Cup

Highlights from the 2015 Women's World Cup in Canada.

02 Jul 2015
Best of the European Games

Best of the European Games

Highlights from the first European games in Baku, Azerbaijan.

29 Jun 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant

Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant

If Williams is indeed 20 weeks into her term, that would mean she was approximately two months pregnant when she captured her record 23rd Grand Slam tournament title at the Australian Open in January.

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.

Spring swimming in London's Hyde Park

Spring swimming in London's Hyde Park

Swimmers take a dip in the still-chilly Serpentine Lake in London's Hyde Park.

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.

Dior goes to Tokyo

Dior goes to Tokyo

Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.

Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman

Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman

Julia Roberts was named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine for a record 5th time, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures