Pictures | Mon Jul 6, 2015 | 6:30pm BST

Crash at Tour de France

FDJ rider William Bonnet of France receives medical help as he sits on the ground after a fall during the 159,5 km (99 miles) third stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Anvers to Huy, Belgium, July 6, 2015. William Bonnet fell off his bike after seemingly touching a wheel in front of him and others all around him were brought down on a gently descending stretch of road. The huge crash took down a couple of dozen riders with less than 60 kilometers left in the stage. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
FDJ rider William Bonnet of France receives medical help as he sits on the ground after a fall during the 159,5 km (99 miles) third stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Anvers to Huy, Belgium, July 6, 2015. William Bonnet fell off his bike after seemingly touching a wheel in front of him and others all around him were brought down on a gently descending stretch of road. The huge crash took down a couple of dozen riders with less than 60 kilometers left in the stage. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Race leader and yellow jersey holder Trek Factory rider Fabian Cancellara of Switzerland lies on the ground after a fall July 6, 2015. Cancellara was one of several top names to hit the tarmac, along with Australian Simon Gerrans and Dutchman Tom Dumoulin, who abandoned the stage. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Race leader and yellow jersey holder Trek Factory rider Fabian Cancellara of Switzerland lies on the ground after a fall July 6, 2015. Cancellara was one of several top names to hit the tarmac, along with Australian Simon Gerrans and Dutchman Tom Dumoulin, who abandoned the stage. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Riders and their bicycles fill the road after a fall July 6, 2015. The stage was neutralized for about 10 minutes. At one point, Team Sky riders accelerated before Fabian Cancellara had made his way back to a bunch that was riding at the minimum pace required when a race is neutralized. Organizers then decided to stop the race altogether and the peloton came to a halt 82 km from the finish before resuming their ride. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Riders and their bicycles fill the road after a fall July 6, 2015. The stage was neutralized for about 10 minutes. At one point, Team Sky riders accelerated before Fabian Cancellara had made his way back to a bunch that was riding at the minimum pace required when a race is neutralized. Organizers then decided to stop the race altogether and the peloton came to a halt 82 km from the finish before resuming their ride. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Lotto-Jumbo rider Laurens ten Dam of the Netherlands receives assistance as he sits on the ground July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Lotto-Jumbo rider Laurens ten Dam of the Netherlands receives assistance as he sits on the ground July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Riders and their bicycles fill the road after a fall July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Riders and their bicycles fill the road after a fall July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
FDJ rider William Bonnet of France receives medical help as he lies on the ground after a fall July 6, 2015. Bonnet was taken by the race medical staff on a stretcher but he was conscious. "He's lucid, he's wearing a neck brace out of precaution," said Bonnet's FDJ sports director Thierry Bricaud. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
FDJ rider William Bonnet of France receives medical help as he lies on the ground after a fall July 6, 2015. Bonnet was taken by the race medical staff on a stretcher but he was conscious. "He's lucid, he's wearing a neck brace out of precaution," said Bonnet's FDJ sports director Thierry Bricaud. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Race leader and yellow jersey holder Trek Factory rider Fabian Cancellara of Switzerland reacts at the end of the third stage July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Race leader and yellow jersey holder Trek Factory rider Fabian Cancellara of Switzerland reacts at the end of the third stage July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
FDJ rider William Bonnet of France receives medical help as he sits on the ground after a fall July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
FDJ rider William Bonnet of France receives medical help as he sits on the ground after a fall July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Lotto-Jumbo rider Laurens ten Dam of the Netherlands lies on the ground July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Lotto-Jumbo rider Laurens ten Dam of the Netherlands lies on the ground July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
BMC Racing rider Daniel Oss of Italy reacts during the third stage July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
BMC Racing rider Daniel Oss of Italy reacts during the third stage July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Race leader and yellow jersey holder Trek Factory rider Fabian Cancellara of Switzerland receives assistance as he lies on the ground after a fall July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Race leader and yellow jersey holder Trek Factory rider Fabian Cancellara of Switzerland receives assistance as he lies on the ground after a fall July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Riders and their bicycles fill the road after a fall July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Riders and their bicycles fill the road after a fall July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Bora-Argon 18 rider Dominik Nerz of Germany lies on the ground July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Bora-Argon 18 rider Dominik Nerz of Germany lies on the ground July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The peloton of riders is stopped after the crash July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
The peloton of riders is stopped after the crash July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Race leader and yellow jersey holder Trek Factory rider Fabian Cancellara of Switzerland (R) reacts after a fall July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Race leader and yellow jersey holder Trek Factory rider Fabian Cancellara of Switzerland (R) reacts after a fall July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
The peloton of riders cycles during the third stage July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
The peloton of riders cycles during the third stage July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Fans cheer on the pack of riders July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Fans cheer on the pack of riders July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
