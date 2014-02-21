Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Feb 21, 2014 | 8:50pm GMT

Crashes and falls at Sochi

<p>Andorra's Joan Verdu Sanchez crashes during the first run of the men's alpine skiing giant slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

Andorra's Joan Verdu Sanchez crashes during the first run of the men's alpine skiing giant slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Friday, February 21, 2014

Andorra's Joan Verdu Sanchez crashes during the first run of the men's alpine skiing giant slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Close
1 / 37
<p>China's Liang Wenhao crashes out in the men's 500 meters short track speed skating final event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

China's Liang Wenhao crashes out in the men's 500 meters short track speed skating final event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, February 21, 2014

China's Liang Wenhao crashes out in the men's 500 meters short track speed skating final event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
2 / 37
<p>Iran's Forough Abbasi crashes during the first run of the women's alpine skiing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

Iran's Forough Abbasi crashes during the first run of the women's alpine skiing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Friday, February 21, 2014

Iran's Forough Abbasi crashes during the first run of the women's alpine skiing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Close
3 / 37
<p>Angeli Vanlaanen of the U.S.reacts after crashing during the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Angeli Vanlaanen of the U.S.reacts after crashing during the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Friday, February 21, 2014

Angeli Vanlaanen of the U.S.reacts after crashing during the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
4 / 37
<p>Australia's Amy Sheehan crashes during during the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe final at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Australia's Amy Sheehan crashes during during the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe final at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Friday, February 21, 2014

Australia's Amy Sheehan crashes during during the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe final at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
5 / 37
<p>Japan's Manami Mitsuboshi crashes during the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Japan's Manami Mitsuboshi crashes during the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, February 21, 2014

Japan's Manami Mitsuboshi crashes during the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
6 / 37
<p>Spain's Alex Puente Tasias slides after crashing during the first run of the men's alpine skiing giant slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

Spain's Alex Puente Tasias slides after crashing during the first run of the men's alpine skiing giant slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Friday, February 21, 2014

Spain's Alex Puente Tasias slides after crashing during the first run of the men's alpine skiing giant slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
7 / 37
<p>Andorra's Joan Verdu Sanchez crashes during the first run of the men's alpine skiing giant slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

Andorra's Joan Verdu Sanchez crashes during the first run of the men's alpine skiing giant slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Friday, February 21, 2014

Andorra's Joan Verdu Sanchez crashes during the first run of the men's alpine skiing giant slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
8 / 37
<p>Japan's Taihei Kato crashes after his competition round jump of the large hill ski jumping portion of the Nordic Combined individual Gundersen 10 km event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Japan's Taihei Kato crashes after his competition round jump of the large hill ski jumping portion of the Nordic Combined individual Gundersen 10 km event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor,...more

Friday, February 21, 2014

Japan's Taihei Kato crashes after his competition round jump of the large hill ski jumping portion of the Nordic Combined individual Gundersen 10 km event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
9 / 37
<p>Australia's Laura Peel crashes during the women's freestyle skiing aerials finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Australia's Laura Peel crashes during the women's freestyle skiing aerials finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, February 21, 2014

Australia's Laura Peel crashes during the women's freestyle skiing aerials finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
10 / 37
<p>Olympic officials who maintain the ice jump out of the way as China's Fan Kexin crashes out into the barrier in the women's 500 metres short track speed skating semifinal event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 13, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Olympic officials who maintain the ice jump out of the way as China's Fan Kexin crashes out into the barrier in the women's 500 metres short track speed skating semifinal event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics...more

Friday, February 21, 2014

Olympic officials who maintain the ice jump out of the way as China's Fan Kexin crashes out into the barrier in the women's 500 metres short track speed skating semifinal event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 13, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
11 / 37
<p>Canada's Catherine Ward is tripped up by Switzerland's Sarah Forster, not seen, during the second period of their women's semi-final ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Canada's Catherine Ward is tripped up by Switzerland's Sarah Forster, not seen, during the second period of their women's semi-final ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, February 21, 2014

Canada's Catherine Ward is tripped up by Switzerland's Sarah Forster, not seen, during the second period of their women's semi-final ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
12 / 37
<p>Sweden's Lars Nelson (C) falls during the first lap in the men's cross-country 4 x 10km relay event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Sweden's Lars Nelson (C) falls during the first lap in the men's cross-country 4 x 10km relay event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, February 21, 2014

Sweden's Lars Nelson (C) falls during the first lap in the men's cross-country 4 x 10km relay event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
13 / 37
<p>Australia's Russell Henshaw reacts after crashing during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Australia's Russell Henshaw reacts after crashing during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, February 21, 2014

Australia's Russell Henshaw reacts after crashing during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
14 / 37
<p>Slovakia's goalie Jan Laco (R) falls into the net after being hit by Russia's Alexei Yemelin during the second period of their men's preliminary round ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Bruce Bennett/Pool</p>

Slovakia's goalie Jan Laco (R) falls into the net after being hit by Russia's Alexei Yemelin during the second period of their men's preliminary round ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Bruce...more

Friday, February 21, 2014

Slovakia's goalie Jan Laco (R) falls into the net after being hit by Russia's Alexei Yemelin during the second period of their men's preliminary round ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Bruce Bennett/Pool

Close
15 / 37
<p>Jeremy Abbott of the U.S. falls on the ice during the Figure Skating Men's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Jeremy Abbott of the U.S. falls on the ice during the Figure Skating Men's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, February 21, 2014

Jeremy Abbott of the U.S. falls on the ice during the Figure Skating Men's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
16 / 37
<p>France's Martin Fourcade falls next to Norway's Emil Hegle Svendsen (L) as as they cross the finish line during the men's biathlon 15 km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. Svendsen finished first ahead of Fourcade and Czech Republic's Ondrej Moravec. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

France's Martin Fourcade falls next to Norway's Emil Hegle Svendsen (L) as as they cross the finish line during the men's biathlon 15 km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. Svendsen finished first ahead of Fourcade...more

Friday, February 21, 2014

France's Martin Fourcade falls next to Norway's Emil Hegle Svendsen (L) as as they cross the finish line during the men's biathlon 15 km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. Svendsen finished first ahead of Fourcade and Czech Republic's Ondrej Moravec. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
17 / 37
<p>Sweden's Emma Eliasson falls over Team USA's Meghan Duggan during the third period of their women's semi-final ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Sweden's Emma Eliasson falls over Team USA's Meghan Duggan during the third period of their women's semi-final ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, February 21, 2014

Sweden's Emma Eliasson falls over Team USA's Meghan Duggan during the third period of their women's semi-final ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
18 / 37
<p>Italy's Paul Bonifacio Parkinson falls during the figure skating men's short program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Italy's Paul Bonifacio Parkinson falls during the figure skating men's short program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, February 21, 2014

Italy's Paul Bonifacio Parkinson falls during the figure skating men's short program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
19 / 37
<p>Italy's Arianna Fontana (L) falls in the women's 3,000 meters short track speed skating relay final event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Italy's Arianna Fontana (L) falls in the women's 3,000 meters short track speed skating relay final event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, February 21, 2014

Italy's Arianna Fontana (L) falls in the women's 3,000 meters short track speed skating relay final event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
20 / 37
<p>Ukraine's Anastasiya Novosad crashes during the women's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Ukraine's Anastasiya Novosad crashes during the women's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, February 21, 2014

Ukraine's Anastasiya Novosad crashes during the women's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
21 / 37
<p>Monique Angermueller of Germany falls as she competes in the women's 1,000 metres speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Monique Angermueller of Germany falls as she competes in the women's 1,000 metres speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, February 21, 2014

Monique Angermueller of Germany falls as she competes in the women's 1,000 metres speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
22 / 37
<p>Sweden's Henrik Harlaut crashes during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Sweden's Henrik Harlaut crashes during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, February 21, 2014

Sweden's Henrik Harlaut crashes during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
23 / 37
<p>Canada's Jay Bouwmeester (L) hits Austria's Thomas Raffl during the first period of their men's preliminary round ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Canada's Jay Bouwmeester (L) hits Austria's Thomas Raffl during the first period of their men's preliminary round ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, February 21, 2014

Canada's Jay Bouwmeester (L) hits Austria's Thomas Raffl during the first period of their men's preliminary round ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
24 / 37
<p>Canada's Charles Hamelin (back) and Eduardo Alvarez of the U.S. (front) fall as Russia's Victor An (R) skates past during the men's 1,000 meters short track speed skating quarter-finals race at the Iceberg Skating Palace at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Canada's Charles Hamelin (back) and Eduardo Alvarez of the U.S. (front) fall as Russia's Victor An (R) skates past during the men's 1,000 meters short track speed skating quarter-finals race at the Iceberg Skating Palace at the Sochi 2014 Winter...more

Friday, February 21, 2014

Canada's Charles Hamelin (back) and Eduardo Alvarez of the U.S. (front) fall as Russia's Victor An (R) skates past during the men's 1,000 meters short track speed skating quarter-finals race at the Iceberg Skating Palace at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
25 / 37
<p>Italy's Greta Laurent (2nd L) crashes as Norway's Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg (L), Sweden's Britta Johansson Norgren (top R) and Ida Sargent of the U.S. ski during the women's cross-country sprint quarterfinal at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Italy's Greta Laurent (2nd L) crashes as Norway's Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg (L), Sweden's Britta Johansson Norgren (top R) and Ida Sargent of the U.S. ski during the women's cross-country sprint quarterfinal at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in...more

Friday, February 21, 2014

Italy's Greta Laurent (2nd L) crashes as Norway's Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg (L), Sweden's Britta Johansson Norgren (top R) and Ida Sargent of the U.S. ski during the women's cross-country sprint quarterfinal at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
26 / 37
<p>Russia's Alexei Yemelin hits Slovakia's goalie Jan Laco (bottom) during the first period of their men's preliminary round ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Russia's Alexei Yemelin hits Slovakia's goalie Jan Laco (bottom) during the first period of their men's preliminary round ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Friday, February 21, 2014

Russia's Alexei Yemelin hits Slovakia's goalie Jan Laco (bottom) during the first period of their men's preliminary round ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
27 / 37
<p>Shaun White of the U.S. crashes during the men's snowboard halfpipe final event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Shaun White of the U.S. crashes during the men's snowboard halfpipe final event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, February 21, 2014

Shaun White of the U.S. crashes during the men's snowboard halfpipe final event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
28 / 37
<p>Poland's Michal Ligocki crashes during the men's snowboard halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Poland's Michal Ligocki crashes during the men's snowboard halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, February 21, 2014

Poland's Michal Ligocki crashes during the men's snowboard halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
29 / 37
<p>Canada's Natalie Spooner is knocked to the ice by Switzerland's Romy Eggimann and Laura Benz during the second period of their women's ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Canada's Natalie Spooner is knocked to the ice by Switzerland's Romy Eggimann and Laura Benz during the second period of their women's ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Friday, February 21, 2014

Canada's Natalie Spooner is knocked to the ice by Switzerland's Romy Eggimann and Laura Benz during the second period of their women's ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
30 / 37
<p>Daniel Greig of Australia falls in race one against Yuya Oikawa of Japan in their men's 500 meters speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Daniel Greig of Australia falls in race one against Yuya Oikawa of Japan in their men's 500 meters speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Friday, February 21, 2014

Daniel Greig of Australia falls in race one against Yuya Oikawa of Japan in their men's 500 meters speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
31 / 37
<p>Canada's Yuki Tsubota crashes during the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Canada's Yuki Tsubota crashes during the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, February 21, 2014

Canada's Yuki Tsubota crashes during the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
32 / 37
<p>Italy's Matteo Guarise falls as his partner Nicole Della Monica skates around, during the figure skating pairs short program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Italy's Matteo Guarise falls as his partner Nicole Della Monica skates around, during the figure skating pairs short program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, February 21, 2014

Italy's Matteo Guarise falls as his partner Nicole Della Monica skates around, during the figure skating pairs short program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
33 / 37
<p>China's Shi Wancheng crashes during the men's snowboard halfpipe semi-final event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

China's Shi Wancheng crashes during the men's snowboard halfpipe semi-final event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, February 21, 2014

China's Shi Wancheng crashes during the men's snowboard halfpipe semi-final event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
34 / 37
<p>Italy's Elena Fanchini gets tangled in the safety net after crashing in the first training session for the women's alpine skiing downhill event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Italy's Elena Fanchini gets tangled in the safety net after crashing in the first training session for the women's alpine skiing downhill event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mike...more

Friday, February 21, 2014

Italy's Elena Fanchini gets tangled in the safety net after crashing in the first training session for the women's alpine skiing downhill event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
35 / 37
<p>Paraguay's Julia Marino walks towards her skis after crashing during the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle qualification event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Paraguay's Julia Marino walks towards her skis after crashing during the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle qualification event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, February 21, 2014

Paraguay's Julia Marino walks towards her skis after crashing during the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle qualification event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
36 / 37
<p>Russia's Sergey Volkov crashes during the men's freestyle skiing moguls qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Russia's Sergey Volkov crashes during the men's freestyle skiing moguls qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Friday, February 21, 2014

Russia's Sergey Volkov crashes during the men's freestyle skiing moguls qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
37 / 37
View Again
View Next
Protesters battle police in Kiev

Protesters battle police in Kiev

Next Slideshows

Protesters battle police in Kiev

Protesters battle police in Kiev

Our latest photos from the protests in Ukraine.

21 Feb 2014
Portraits from a protest

Portraits from a protest

The faces of the protesters in Kiev.

21 Feb 2014
Casualties in Kiev

Casualties in Kiev

Ukraine suffers its bloodiest day since Soviet times.

21 Feb 2014
Building the barricades in Kiev

Building the barricades in Kiev

Protesters build and repair the barricades in Independence Square.

21 Feb 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Republicans pull healthcare bill

Republicans pull healthcare bill

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures