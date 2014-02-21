Crashes and falls at Sochi
Andorra's Joan Verdu Sanchez crashes during the first run of the men's alpine skiing giant slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
China's Liang Wenhao crashes out in the men's 500 meters short track speed skating final event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Iran's Forough Abbasi crashes during the first run of the women's alpine skiing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Angeli Vanlaanen of the U.S.reacts after crashing during the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Australia's Amy Sheehan crashes during during the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe final at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Japan's Manami Mitsuboshi crashes during the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Spain's Alex Puente Tasias slides after crashing during the first run of the men's alpine skiing giant slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Andorra's Joan Verdu Sanchez crashes during the first run of the men's alpine skiing giant slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Japan's Taihei Kato crashes after his competition round jump of the large hill ski jumping portion of the Nordic Combined individual Gundersen 10 km event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor,...more
Australia's Laura Peel crashes during the women's freestyle skiing aerials finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Olympic officials who maintain the ice jump out of the way as China's Fan Kexin crashes out into the barrier in the women's 500 metres short track speed skating semifinal event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics...more
Canada's Catherine Ward is tripped up by Switzerland's Sarah Forster, not seen, during the second period of their women's semi-final ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Sweden's Lars Nelson (C) falls during the first lap in the men's cross-country 4 x 10km relay event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Australia's Russell Henshaw reacts after crashing during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Slovakia's goalie Jan Laco (R) falls into the net after being hit by Russia's Alexei Yemelin during the second period of their men's preliminary round ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Bruce...more
Jeremy Abbott of the U.S. falls on the ice during the Figure Skating Men's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
France's Martin Fourcade falls next to Norway's Emil Hegle Svendsen (L) as as they cross the finish line during the men's biathlon 15 km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. Svendsen finished first ahead of Fourcade...more
Sweden's Emma Eliasson falls over Team USA's Meghan Duggan during the third period of their women's semi-final ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Italy's Paul Bonifacio Parkinson falls during the figure skating men's short program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Italy's Arianna Fontana (L) falls in the women's 3,000 meters short track speed skating relay final event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Ukraine's Anastasiya Novosad crashes during the women's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Monique Angermueller of Germany falls as she competes in the women's 1,000 metres speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Sweden's Henrik Harlaut crashes during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Canada's Jay Bouwmeester (L) hits Austria's Thomas Raffl during the first period of their men's preliminary round ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Canada's Charles Hamelin (back) and Eduardo Alvarez of the U.S. (front) fall as Russia's Victor An (R) skates past during the men's 1,000 meters short track speed skating quarter-finals race at the Iceberg Skating Palace at the Sochi 2014 Winter...more
Italy's Greta Laurent (2nd L) crashes as Norway's Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg (L), Sweden's Britta Johansson Norgren (top R) and Ida Sargent of the U.S. ski during the women's cross-country sprint quarterfinal at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in...more
Russia's Alexei Yemelin hits Slovakia's goalie Jan Laco (bottom) during the first period of their men's preliminary round ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Shaun White of the U.S. crashes during the men's snowboard halfpipe final event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Poland's Michal Ligocki crashes during the men's snowboard halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Canada's Natalie Spooner is knocked to the ice by Switzerland's Romy Eggimann and Laura Benz during the second period of their women's ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Daniel Greig of Australia falls in race one against Yuya Oikawa of Japan in their men's 500 meters speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Canada's Yuki Tsubota crashes during the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Italy's Matteo Guarise falls as his partner Nicole Della Monica skates around, during the figure skating pairs short program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
China's Shi Wancheng crashes during the men's snowboard halfpipe semi-final event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Italy's Elena Fanchini gets tangled in the safety net after crashing in the first training session for the women's alpine skiing downhill event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mike...more
Paraguay's Julia Marino walks towards her skis after crashing during the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle qualification event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Russia's Sergey Volkov crashes during the men's freestyle skiing moguls qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
