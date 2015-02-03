Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Feb 3, 2015 | 2:25pm GMT

Creating an avalanche

An artificially triggered avalanche thunders down a mountain side at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, Switzerland, February 3, 2015. The full-scale avalanche dynamics test site is providing scientists and engineers of the Swiss Institute of Research of Snow and Avalanches with essential data to understand and model avalanche motion. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

An artificially triggered avalanche thunders down a mountain side at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, Switzerland, February 3, 2015. The full-scale avalanche dynamics test site is providing scientists and engineers of the Swiss Institute...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
An artificially triggered avalanche thunders down a mountain side at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, Switzerland, February 3, 2015. The full-scale avalanche dynamics test site is providing scientists and engineers of the Swiss Institute of Research of Snow and Avalanches with essential data to understand and model avalanche motion. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
1 / 10
An artificially triggered avalanche thunders down a mountain side at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

An artificially triggered avalanche thunders down a mountain side at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
An artificially triggered avalanche thunders down a mountain side at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
2 / 10
An artificially triggered avalanche thunders down a mountain side at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

An artificially triggered avalanche thunders down a mountain side at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
An artificially triggered avalanche thunders down a mountain side at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
3 / 10
An helicopter surveys the site where an avalanche was artificially triggered at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

An helicopter surveys the site where an avalanche was artificially triggered at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
An helicopter surveys the site where an avalanche was artificially triggered at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
4 / 10
An artificially triggered avalanche thunders down a mountain side at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

An artificially triggered avalanche thunders down a mountain side at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
An artificially triggered avalanche thunders down a mountain side at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
5 / 10
An artificially triggered avalanche thunders down a mountain side at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

An artificially triggered avalanche thunders down a mountain side at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
An artificially triggered avalanche thunders down a mountain side at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
6 / 10
An artificially triggered avalanche thunders down a mountain side past a 30 meter (98 foot) high pole holding measuring equipment, at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

An artificially triggered avalanche thunders down a mountain side past a 30 meter (98 foot) high pole holding measuring equipment, at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
An artificially triggered avalanche thunders down a mountain side past a 30 meter (98 foot) high pole holding measuring equipment, at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
7 / 10
Scientists set up laser measurement equipment before triggering an avalanche at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Scientists set up laser measurement equipment before triggering an avalanche at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Scientists set up laser measurement equipment before triggering an avalanche at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
8 / 10
An avalanche is triggered by explosive at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

An avalanche is triggered by explosive at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
An avalanche is triggered by explosive at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
9 / 10
An artificially triggered avalanche thunders down a mountain side past a 30 meter (98 foot) high pole holding measuring equipment, at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

An artificially triggered avalanche thunders down a mountain side past a 30 meter (98 foot) high pole holding measuring equipment, at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
An artificially triggered avalanche thunders down a mountain side past a 30 meter (98 foot) high pole holding measuring equipment, at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Crisis in east Ukraine

Crisis in east Ukraine

Next Slideshows

Crisis in east Ukraine

Crisis in east Ukraine

A surge of violence follows the collapse of new peace efforts in Ukraine.

02 Feb 2015
Air strikes in Damascus

Air strikes in Damascus

The aftermath of air strikes in the Syrian capital.

02 Feb 2015
London bus loses roof

London bus loses roof

Several people were injured after a double-decker bus hit a tree and ripped its roof off.

02 Feb 2015
Pictures of the month: January

Pictures of the month: January

Our top photos from the month of January.

02 Feb 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures