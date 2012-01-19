" /> " />
Creative coffins

Thursday, January 19, 2012

An employee poses with a trash skip-shaped coffin at the Southbank Centre in London January 19, 2012. An exhibition entitled "Boxed: Fabulous Coffins from UK and Ghana" runs at the centre from 20-29 January. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Thursday, January 19, 2012

An employee stands next to a cocoa pod shaped coffin from Ghana at the Southbank Centre in London January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Thursday, January 19, 2012

An employee poses with a Mercedes-shaped coffin from Ghana at the Southbank Centre in London January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Thursday, January 19, 2012

A lion shaped coffin is seen at the Southbank Centre in London January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Thursday, January 19, 2012

A coffin shaped like a ballet slipper is seen at the Southbank Centre in London January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Thursday, January 19, 2012

An employee stands next to a skateboard shaped coffin at the Southbank Centre in London January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Thursday, January 19, 2012

An employee poses with a guitar-shaped coffin at the Southbank Centre in London January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Thursday, January 19, 2012

Buddhist monks stand beside coffins as people lay in them at Wat Prommanee temple in Nakhon Nayok province May 28, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, January 19, 2012

Colourful paper coffins made by an Australian company are displayed during Asia Funeral Expo (AFE) in Hong Kong May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Thursday, January 19, 2012

Visitors to the Asia Funeral Expo look at a gold coated and carved coffin in solid wood and 24K gold, with a list price of 1 million RMB ($120,000), in Hong Kong May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Thursday, January 19, 2012

Undertaker David Cat wipes a coffin in the colours of German Bundesliga soccer club Hamburg SV, displayed before the opening ceremony of a specially designated cemetery section for HSV fans at the Altona cemetry near the stadium in Hamburg September 9, 2008. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

Thursday, January 19, 2012

An exhibitor shows a wooden coffin for pets during the Asia Funeral Expo 2008 at the Macau Tower Convention centre April 23, 2008. REUTERS/Victor Fraile

Thursday, January 19, 2012

George Spencer sands a Rolls Royce shaped coffin at Vic Fearn and Company in Nottingham, central England November 2, 2007, Nottingham, Central England. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Thursday, January 19, 2012

Alfred Opiolka, 46, paints a coffin in Wertach, about 150km (94 miles) south of Munich, November 29, 2006. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Thursday, January 19, 2012

Painter Alfred Opiolka, 46, arranges a coffin which he painted in Wertach, about 150km (94 miles) south of Munich, November 29, 2006. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Thursday, January 19, 2012

Coffins are displayed at the international trade show for funeral arts at Le Bourget, near Paris, November 10, 2005 . REUTERS/ Regis Duvignau

Thursday, January 19, 2012

Belgian Catherine Delaide, one of the three owners of Arteus Europa company, shows an Arka "EcoPod" coffin at their shop in Brussels February 16, 2005. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

Thursday, January 19, 2012

A television journalist speaks to camera as she tests a coffin, which is at the disposition of visitors to 'test-drive' during media day at the 'Salon de la Mort' (Funerary Show) in Paris April 7, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau (

Thursday, January 19, 2012

Soccer fan Uwe Schmidt plays trumpet beside a coffin in the colours of German Bundesliga soccer club Hamburg SV during the opening ceremony of a specially designated cemetery section for HSV fans at the Altona cemetry near the stadium in Hamburg September 9, 2008. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

Thursday, January 19, 2012

Employees of a funeral company prepare urns and coffins in the colours of German Bundesliga soccer club Hamburg SV before the opening ceremony of a specially designated cemetery section for HSV fans at the Altona cemetry near the stadium in Hamburg September 9, 2008. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

