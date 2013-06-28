Edition:
Creative dog grooming

<p>Southern California dog groomer Catherine Opson works on coloring her miniature poodle Porsche at her grooming salon in Capistrano Beach, California June 25, 2013. The professional dog groomer has won multiple awards for her creative approach to dog grooming. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Southern California dog groomer Catherine Opson works on coloring her miniature poodle Porsche at her grooming salon in Capistrano Beach, California June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Southern California dog groomer Catherine Opson works on coloring her miniature poodle Porsche at her grooming salon in Capistrano Beach, California June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Southern California dog groomer Catherine Opson works on coloring her miniature poodle Porsche at her grooming salon in Capistrano Beach, California June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Southern California dog groomer Catherine Opson gets a kiss from her miniature poodle Porsche after adding some color her dog's ears at her grooming salon in Capistrano Beach, California June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Miniature poodle Porsche is pictured as Southern California dog groomer Catherine Opson works on coloring it at her grooming salon in Capistrano Beach, California June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Southern California dog groomer Catherine Opson works on miniature poodle Kobe as her other poodle Porsche waits with a color treatment on its ears at her grooming salon in Capistrano Beach, California June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Southern California dog groomer Catherine Opson works on miniature poodle Kobe at her grooming salon in Capistrano Beach, California June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Southern California dog groomer Catherine Opson walks her dogs Kobe (R) and Porsche at a park in Dana Point, California, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Southern California dog groomer Catherine Opson walks her dogs Kobe (R) and Porsche at a park in Dana Point, California, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Southern California dog groomer Catherine Opson walks her dog Kobe at a park in Dana Point, California June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Southern California dog groomer Catherine Opson walks her dog Porsche at a park in Dana Point,California June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Southern California dog groomer Catherine Opson walks her dogs Kobe and Porsche at a park in Dana Point, California, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Southern California dog groomer Catherine Opson's (not pictured) miniature poodles, Porsche and Kobe (R), run at a park in Dana Point, California, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>A miniature poodle named Kobe goes for a run in a park while out for a walk with owner and dog groomer Catherine Opson in Dana Point, California June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Miniature poodle Porsche plays catch with her owner, Southern California dog groomer Catherine Opson (not pictured), at a park in Dana Point, California June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Miniature poodles Kobe (R) and Porsche pose for a picture at the grooming salon of owner Catherine Opson in Capistrano Beach, California June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Miniature poodle Kobe poses for a picture at the grooming salon of owner Catherine Opson in Capistrano Beach, California June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Miniature poodle Kobe poses for a picture at the grooming salon of owner Catherine Opson in Capistrano Beach, California June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Miniature poodles Kobe (R) and Porsche pose for a picture at the grooming salon of owner Catherine Opson in Capistrano Beach, California June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

