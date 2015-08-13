Creative smuggling
A guard of the La Reforma Penitentiary holds a pigeon with a little bag filled with drugs attached to its chest in San Rafael de Alejuela, on the outskirts of San Jose, Costa Rica, August 11, 2015. Guards captured the bird in one of the patios of the...more
A cache of cocaine concealed inside dozens of phony candy Easter eggs is pictured in this photograph released by the U. S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency December 27, 2010. ICE officials arrested Esteban Galtes from Miami, Florida on a...more
A handout photo provided by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) shows parts of a pistol which were found hidden in a stuffed animal at T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, Rhode Island on May 8, 2012. REUTERS/TSA/Handout
Money concealed in pastries that the German customs agency Zoll seized during an anti-money laundering operation, is displayed before the agency's annual statistics news conference at the finance ministry in Berlin March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas...more
In a combination of handout photographs, Maria del Mar Arjona Rivero (L), 19, is seen holding the suitcase in which she tried to smuggle her partner Juan Ramirez Tijerina out of the prison where he was serving a sentence for unspecified federal...more
Smuggled sets of Apple iPhone 6 are displayed after being found hidden in a tea leaves box at the customs in Shenzhen, near the Hong Kong border, Guangdong province September 19, 2014. After the phone's release on September 19, Shenzhen Customs have...more
Members of the Colombian Navy stand guard on top of a seized submarine built by drug smugglers in a makeshift shipyard in Timbiqui, department of Cauca February 14, 2011. Colombian authorities said the submersible craft was to be used to transport 8...more
Food packages seized by police, containing cocaine and found in the luggage of Belfast resident Michaella McCollum Connolly and British citizen Melissa Reid, lay on a table at the airport in Lima, in this Peruvian National Police handout taken on...more
Undated handout photo courtesy of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security shows an off-road go-kart. U.S. border cops in far-west Arizona have seized the go-kart and trailer packed with marijuana, in the latest bizarre attempt by Mexican smugglers...more
One of 45 methamphetamine filled candy bars attempted to be smuggled out of the United States by Long Beach resident Rogelio Maurico Harris,is pictured in this handout photograph provided to Reuters on July 30, 2012. Harris was taken into custody...more
A Palestinian smuggles a calf through a tunnel beneath the Egyptian-Gaza border in Rafah December 4, 2008. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Mr Potatohead toy containing 293 grams of ecstasy seized by Australian Customs at a mail center in Sydney is seen in this undated handout photograph made available October 4, 2007. The parcel was posted from Ireland and sent to a residential...more
A woman on a flight from Singapore to Melbourne shows the 51 live tropical fish hidden in a specially designed apron under her skirt in this handout photograph from the Australian Customs Service on June 3, 2005. Customs officers became suspicious...more
A smuggler holds the leash of a horse carrying alcoholic drinks during a smuggling operation to Iran at the border near Sulaimaniya, 260 km (162 miles) northeast of Baghdad March 20, 2010. REUTERS/Jamal Penjweny
Honduran police are seen with a privately owned plane that was seized after it was found to be holding 450 Kilos of drugs in Brus Laguna, 600 km (372 mi) east of Tegucigalpa along the border with Nicaragua, July 22, 2010. During the operation two...more
A German customs officer holds a confiscated soccer ball used as a hiding spot to smuggle cigarettes to Germany at the Finance ministry in Berlin March 11, 2011. Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch
A Thai custom officer shows seized turtles during a news conference at Thailand's customs department in Bangkok June 2, 2011. Thai customs have found 451 turtles worth 1 million baht ($33,000) stashed in suitcases offloaded from a passenger flight...more
Photo released by Belgian police on October 26, 2004 shows exotic frogs from Panama that were discovered by customs officials in film boxes at Brussels national airport on October 23, 2004. More than 500 amphibian creatures were smuggled into the...more
One of 200 cement yard statues shaped like a donkey is shown on display in this handout image provided by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency and released to Reuters February 4, 2009. Law enforcement agents seized 1800 pounds of...more
A Lebanese customs employee displays a packet of confiscated hashish stamped with a Lebanese cedar in Beirut May 27, 2009. Lebanese Internal Security forces and Lebanese Customs anti-drugs trafficking division seized a total of 85 kg (187 lbs) of...more
Some of the 150 bottles containing illegal liquid steroids hidden inside sexual lubricant packaging seized by the Australian Customs is seen in this handout obtained July 30, 2008. Customs said that the bottles, labelled as "gay lube oil", actually...more
