Cricket Fighting Competition

Man Zhiguo, a truck driver who has enjoyed his cricket fighting hobby for the last forty years, poses with his crickets in jars and the picture of "Hongyaqing", which means a black cricket with two red teeth, at his house in Beijing September 18, 2013. Man's most favourite cricket in his life "Hongyaqing" was the winner of the 2004 National Cricket Fighting Championship. Man said he buried the cricket in a piece of land when the insect died. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon