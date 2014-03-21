Crimea annexed
People watch fireworks during celebrations on the main square of the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
People watch fireworks during celebrations on the main square of the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Russian President Vladimir Putin prepares to sign documents to complete the process of absorbing Crimea into Russia during a ceremony in Moscow's Kremlin, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Chirikov/Pool
Russian President Vladimir Putin prepares to sign documents to complete the process of absorbing Crimea into Russia during a ceremony in Moscow's Kremlin, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Chirikov/Pool
A Ukrainian soldier stands guard at a military camp on a field the Ukrainian Army forces set up close to the Russian border in east Ukraine, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Ukrainian soldier stands guard at a military camp on a field the Ukrainian Army forces set up close to the Russian border in east Ukraine, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Ukrainian serviceman watches a TV broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin signing a law on ratification of a treaty making Crimea part of Russia, at a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean town of Belbek, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily...more
A Ukrainian serviceman watches a TV broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin signing a law on ratification of a treaty making Crimea part of Russia, at a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean town of Belbek, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
People attend celebrations on the main square of the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
People attend celebrations on the main square of the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A Ukrainian serviceman stands guard at a checkpoint near the town of Armyansk in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A Ukrainian serviceman stands guard at a checkpoint near the town of Armyansk in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian servicemen stand guard at a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean town of Belbek, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Ukrainian servicemen stand guard at a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean town of Belbek, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Ukrainian servicemen dig trenches at a checkpoint near the town of Armyansk in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian servicemen dig trenches at a checkpoint near the town of Armyansk in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian servicemen carry a washing machine to a van as they leave their base in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ukrainian servicemen carry a washing machine to a van as they leave their base in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A woman brings provisions to a Ukrainian soldier at a checkpoint close to the Russian border near the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman brings provisions to a Ukrainian soldier at a checkpoint close to the Russian border near the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Ukrainian navy command ship Slavutych is blocked by two Russian ships at the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ukrainian navy command ship Slavutych is blocked by two Russian ships at the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ukrainian servicemen walk past a gate at the military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ukrainian servicemen walk past a gate at the military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People queue to apply for Russian passports at a passport office in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
People queue to apply for Russian passports at a passport office in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Ukrainian soldiers fortify a military check point by a camp on a field the Ukrainian Army forces set up close to the Russian border in east Ukraine, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Ukrainian soldiers fortify a military check point by a camp on a field the Ukrainian Army forces set up close to the Russian border in east Ukraine, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A military priest and a uniformed man, believed to be a Russian servicemen, march outside a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A military priest and a uniformed man, believed to be a Russian servicemen, march outside a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Russian officers walk to meet Ukrainian colleagues on the ship Slavutich in Sevastopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Russian officers walk to meet Ukrainian colleagues on the ship Slavutich in Sevastopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Family of Ukrainian servicemen carry their belongings to a van as they leave their base in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Family of Ukrainian servicemen carry their belongings to a van as they leave their base in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Uniformed men, believed to be Russian troops, march outside a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Uniformed men, believed to be Russian troops, march outside a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
An armed man, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard near a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An armed man, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard near a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Ukrainian naval officer passes by armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, as he leaves the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A Ukrainian naval officer passes by armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, as he leaves the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Next Slideshows
Separated by religion in CAR
Muslims and Christians are kept apart in the central prison in Bangui.
A week in Aleppo
Seven days in Syria's largest city.
L.A. Air Show
The high-flyers of the Los Angeles County Air Show.
Delivering aid to Damascus
Humanitarian groups visit the Syrian city to bring aid and assess the situation.
MORE IN PICTURES
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.
South Africans protest against President Zuma
Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.
Editors Choice Photos
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.