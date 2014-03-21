Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Mar 21, 2014 | 10:16pm GMT

Crimea annexed

<p>People watch fireworks during celebrations on the main square of the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

People watch fireworks during celebrations on the main square of the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Friday, March 21, 2014

People watch fireworks during celebrations on the main square of the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
1 / 20
<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin prepares to sign documents to complete the process of absorbing Crimea into Russia during a ceremony in Moscow's Kremlin, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Chirikov/Pool</p>

Russian President Vladimir Putin prepares to sign documents to complete the process of absorbing Crimea into Russia during a ceremony in Moscow's Kremlin, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Chirikov/Pool

Friday, March 21, 2014

Russian President Vladimir Putin prepares to sign documents to complete the process of absorbing Crimea into Russia during a ceremony in Moscow's Kremlin, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Chirikov/Pool

Close
2 / 20
<p>A Ukrainian soldier stands guard at a military camp on a field the Ukrainian Army forces set up close to the Russian border in east Ukraine, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A Ukrainian soldier stands guard at a military camp on a field the Ukrainian Army forces set up close to the Russian border in east Ukraine, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Friday, March 21, 2014

A Ukrainian soldier stands guard at a military camp on a field the Ukrainian Army forces set up close to the Russian border in east Ukraine, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
3 / 20
<p>A Ukrainian serviceman watches a TV broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin signing a law on ratification of a treaty making Crimea part of Russia, at a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean town of Belbek, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A Ukrainian serviceman watches a TV broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin signing a law on ratification of a treaty making Crimea part of Russia, at a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean town of Belbek, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily...more

Friday, March 21, 2014

A Ukrainian serviceman watches a TV broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin signing a law on ratification of a treaty making Crimea part of Russia, at a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean town of Belbek, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
4 / 20
<p>People attend celebrations on the main square of the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

People attend celebrations on the main square of the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Friday, March 21, 2014

People attend celebrations on the main square of the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
5 / 20
<p>A Ukrainian serviceman stands guard at a checkpoint near the town of Armyansk in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

A Ukrainian serviceman stands guard at a checkpoint near the town of Armyansk in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Friday, March 21, 2014

A Ukrainian serviceman stands guard at a checkpoint near the town of Armyansk in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Close
6 / 20
<p>Ukrainian servicemen stand guard at a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean town of Belbek, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Ukrainian servicemen stand guard at a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean town of Belbek, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Friday, March 21, 2014

Ukrainian servicemen stand guard at a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean town of Belbek, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
7 / 20
<p>Ukrainian servicemen dig trenches at a checkpoint near the town of Armyansk in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

Ukrainian servicemen dig trenches at a checkpoint near the town of Armyansk in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Friday, March 21, 2014

Ukrainian servicemen dig trenches at a checkpoint near the town of Armyansk in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Close
8 / 20
<p>Ukrainian servicemen carry a washing machine to a van as they leave their base in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Ukrainian servicemen carry a washing machine to a van as they leave their base in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Friday, March 21, 2014

Ukrainian servicemen carry a washing machine to a van as they leave their base in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
9 / 20
<p>A woman brings provisions to a Ukrainian soldier at a checkpoint close to the Russian border near the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A woman brings provisions to a Ukrainian soldier at a checkpoint close to the Russian border near the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, March 21, 2014

A woman brings provisions to a Ukrainian soldier at a checkpoint close to the Russian border near the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
10 / 20
<p>Ukrainian navy command ship Slavutych is blocked by two Russian ships at the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Ukrainian navy command ship Slavutych is blocked by two Russian ships at the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Friday, March 21, 2014

Ukrainian navy command ship Slavutych is blocked by two Russian ships at the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
11 / 20
<p>Ukrainian servicemen walk past a gate at the military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Ukrainian servicemen walk past a gate at the military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Friday, March 21, 2014

Ukrainian servicemen walk past a gate at the military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
12 / 20
<p>People queue to apply for Russian passports at a passport office in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

People queue to apply for Russian passports at a passport office in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Friday, March 21, 2014

People queue to apply for Russian passports at a passport office in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
13 / 20
<p>Ukrainian soldiers fortify a military check point by a camp on a field the Ukrainian Army forces set up close to the Russian border in east Ukraine, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Ukrainian soldiers fortify a military check point by a camp on a field the Ukrainian Army forces set up close to the Russian border in east Ukraine, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Friday, March 21, 2014

Ukrainian soldiers fortify a military check point by a camp on a field the Ukrainian Army forces set up close to the Russian border in east Ukraine, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
14 / 20
<p>A military priest and a uniformed man, believed to be a Russian servicemen, march outside a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

A military priest and a uniformed man, believed to be a Russian servicemen, march outside a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Friday, March 21, 2014

A military priest and a uniformed man, believed to be a Russian servicemen, march outside a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
15 / 20
<p>Russian officers walk to meet Ukrainian colleagues on the ship Slavutich in Sevastopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Russian officers walk to meet Ukrainian colleagues on the ship Slavutich in Sevastopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Friday, March 21, 2014

Russian officers walk to meet Ukrainian colleagues on the ship Slavutich in Sevastopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
16 / 20
<p>Family of Ukrainian servicemen carry their belongings to a van as they leave their base in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Family of Ukrainian servicemen carry their belongings to a van as they leave their base in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Friday, March 21, 2014

Family of Ukrainian servicemen carry their belongings to a van as they leave their base in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
17 / 20
<p>Uniformed men, believed to be Russian troops, march outside a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Uniformed men, believed to be Russian troops, march outside a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Friday, March 21, 2014

Uniformed men, believed to be Russian troops, march outside a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
18 / 20
<p>An armed man, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard near a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An armed man, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard near a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Friday, March 21, 2014

An armed man, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard near a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
19 / 20
<p>A Ukrainian naval officer passes by armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, as he leaves the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A Ukrainian naval officer passes by armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, as he leaves the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Friday, March 21, 2014

A Ukrainian naval officer passes by armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, as he leaves the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Separated by religion in CAR

Separated by religion in CAR

Next Slideshows

Separated by religion in CAR

Separated by religion in CAR

Muslims and Christians are kept apart in the central prison in Bangui.

21 Mar 2014
A week in Aleppo

A week in Aleppo

Seven days in Syria's largest city.

21 Mar 2014
L.A. Air Show

L.A. Air Show

The high-flyers of the Los Angeles County Air Show.

21 Mar 2014
Delivering aid to Damascus

Delivering aid to Damascus

Humanitarian groups visit the Syrian city to bring aid and assess the situation.

21 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

South Africans protest against President Zuma

South Africans protest against President Zuma

Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.

Editors Choice Photos

Editors Choice Photos

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures