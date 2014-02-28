Crimea divided
Armed men stand guard at the Simferopol airport in the Crimea region February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Armed men stand guard at the Simferopol airport in the Crimea region February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man stands next to a monument, with a Soviet-made tank at the top, near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol Crimea February 28, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A man stands next to a monument, with a Soviet-made tank at the top, near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol Crimea February 28, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Armed men patrol at the airport in Simferopol, Crimea February 28, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Armed men patrol at the airport in Simferopol, Crimea February 28, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An armed Ukrainian border guard looks out of a window as the base is surrounded by armed Russian navy servicemen in Balaclava, in the Crimea region February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An armed Ukrainian border guard looks out of a window as the base is surrounded by armed Russian navy servicemen in Balaclava, in the Crimea region February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Armed men stand guard at the entrance to Belbek Airport in the Crimea region February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Armed men stand guard at the entrance to Belbek Airport in the Crimea region February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Cossacks attend a pro-Russian rally in Simferopol, Crimea February 28, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Cossacks attend a pro-Russian rally in Simferopol, Crimea February 28, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Armed men patrol at the Simferopol airport in the Crimea region February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Armed men patrol at the Simferopol airport in the Crimea region February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man hold a Soviet era military flag during a pro-Russian rally in Simferopol, Crimea February 28, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A man hold a Soviet era military flag during a pro-Russian rally in Simferopol, Crimea February 28, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People shout slogans during a pro-Russian rally in Simferopol, Crimea, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People shout slogans during a pro-Russian rally in Simferopol, Crimea, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People march with Russian flags during a pro-Russian rally in Simferopol, Crimea, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People march with Russian flags during a pro-Russian rally in Simferopol, Crimea, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People march under a giant Russian flag during a pro-Russian rally in Simferopol, Crimea, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People march under a giant Russian flag during a pro-Russian rally in Simferopol, Crimea, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People remove a Ukrainian flag to replace it with a Russian one in front of the mayor's office during a pro-Russian rally in Simferopol, Crimea, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People remove a Ukrainian flag to replace it with a Russian one in front of the mayor's office during a pro-Russian rally in Simferopol, Crimea, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A Russian flag is raised next to a Crimean flag on top of the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Russian flag is raised next to a Crimean flag on top of the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man gestures during a pro-Russian rally outside the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man gestures during a pro-Russian rally outside the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People carry a giant Russian flag during a pro-Russian rally in Simferopol, Crimea, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People carry a giant Russian flag during a pro-Russian rally in Simferopol, Crimea, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Ukrainian men help pull one another out of a stampede as a flag of Crimea is seen during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ukrainian men help pull one another out of a stampede as a flag of Crimea is seen during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An ethnic Russian Ukrainian holds a Russian flag as Crimean Tatars rally near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An ethnic Russian Ukrainian holds a Russian flag as Crimean Tatars rally near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ukrainian police try and separate ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars (R) during rallies near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ukrainian police try and separate ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars (R) during rallies near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ukrainian men help pull one another out of a stampede as a flag of Crimea is seen during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ukrainian men help pull one another out of a stampede as a flag of Crimea is seen during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man receives medical treatment after he was injured in a stampede during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man receives medical treatment after he was injured in a stampede during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Crimean Tatars hold their flag during rallies near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Crimean Tatars hold their flag during rallies near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ukrainian men help pull one another out of a stampede during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ukrainian men help pull one another out of a stampede during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Crimean Tatars hold flags during rallies near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Crimean Tatars hold flags during rallies near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People attend rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
People attend rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Protests and barricades in Venezuela
The sporadic demonstrations that kicked off two months ago have turned into a national opposition protest movement.
Russia's Black Sea port
Crimea, the only Ukrainian region with an ethnic Russian majority, is also home to part of Russia's Black Sea fleet in the port of Sevastopol.
Captain returns to Costa Concordia
Francesco Schettino, captain of the Costa Concordia, returns aboard the capsized cruise liner with investigators.
New limb, new life in Syria
Resourceful Syrians salvage material to make prostheses for people who have lost limbs in the brutal civil war.
MORE IN PICTURES
Landslide devastates Colombia
Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.
Paraguay faces constitutional crisis
Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.
Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled
Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.