Crimea's Tatars in the minority
Crimean Tartars Aliye (L) and Suzanna play with their children at their father's home in Belogorsk near the Crimean capital of Simferopol, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Mustafa Asaba, a regional leader of Crimean Tatars, speaks during an interview in the living room of a friend's home in Belogorsk near the Crimean capital of Simferopol, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Crimean Tatars deliver groceries to a store in the predominantly Tartar settlement of Belogorsk near the Crimean capital of Simferopol, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A Crimean Tartar piles up wood in his garden in Belogorsk near the Crimean capital of Simferopol, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Crimean Tartar Dzhanie Tyuleiki prepares coffee at her home in Belogorsk near the Crimean capital of Simferopol, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A Crimean Tartar woman stands outside her home in Belogorsk near the Crimean capital of Simferopol, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A Crimean Tatar man walks with a Ukrainian flag during a pro-Ukrainian rally in Bakhchisaray, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A Crimean Tatar sits in the Khan Chair mosque after Friday prayers in Bakhchisaray, near Simferopol, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A Crimean Tatar prays in the Khan Chair mosque in Bakhchisaray, near Simferopol, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Crimean Tatars listen to a sermon in the Khan Chair mosque in Bakhchisaray,near Simferopol, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A Crimean Tatar prays in the Khan Chair mosque in Bakhchisaray, near Simferopol, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A Crimean Tatar arrives for Friday prayers at the Khan Chair mosque in Bakhchisaray, near Simferopol, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Crimean Tatars gather for Friday prayers in the Khan Chair mosque in Bakhchisaray, near Simferopol, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Crimean Tatars talk after praying in the Khan Chair mosque in Bakhchisaray, near Simferopol, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Crimean Tatars gather for Friday prayers in the Khan Chair mosque in Bakhchisaray, near Simferopol, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Crimean Tatars buy bread after praying in the Khan Chair mosque in Bakhchisaray, near Simferopol, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Crimean Tatars leave the Khan Chair mosque after Friday prayers in Bakhchisaray, near Simferopol, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Crimean Tatars leave the Khan Chair mosque after prayers in Bakhchisaray, near Simferopol, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
