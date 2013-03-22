Edition:
Crisis in Cyprus

<p>A protester tries to pass through a police cordon during a protest by employees of Cyprus Popular Bank outside the parliament in Nicosia, Cyprus, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andreas Manolis</p>

Friday, March 22, 2013

<p>A protester yells at policemen during a protest by employees of Cyprus Popular Bank outside the parliament in Nicosia, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andreas Manolis</p>

<p>People queue up to make a transaction at an ATM outside a branch of Laiki Bank in Nicosia, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>Protesters take part in an anti-bailout rally outside the parliament in Nicosia, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

<p>Demonstrators raise their arms in protest as Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades's convoy drives to the parliament in Nicosia, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

<p>People queue up to make a transaction at an ATM outside a branch of Laiki Bank in Nicosia, Cyprus, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>People eat at a restaurant under a banner placed by the owner in central Nicosia, March 20, 2013. The banner reads, "My proud Cyprus with the big No". REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

<p>Protesters raise their open palms showing the word "No" during an anti-bailout rally outside the parliament in Nicosia, Cyprus, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

<p>Employees of the Bank of Cyprus take part in a rally, in solidarity with crisis-hit Cypriots, outside the headquarters of the bank in Athens, Greece, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

<p>A message is seen on the screen of an ATM machine of a Bank of Cyprus branch in Athens, Greece, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>Demonstrators hold an anti-bailout rally outside the parliament in Nicosia, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

<p>An elderly man sits in front of a closed branch of Bank of Cyprus as a youth makes a transaction at an ATM in Nicosia, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

<p>A police officer walks in front of a bus station where an anti-bailout banner is placed outside the parliament in Nicosia, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

<p>People queue up to make a transaction at an ATM outside a branch of Bank of Cyprus in Nicosia, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

<p>Protesters shout slogans during an anti-bailout rally outside the parliament in Nicosia, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

<p>Protesters hold a photograph of German Chancellor Angela Merkel painted to make her look like Adolf Hitler during an anti-bailout rally outside the parliament in Nicosia, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

<p>Protesters take part in an anti-bailout rally outside the parliament in Nicosia, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

<p>Anti-bailout protesters raise their open palms showing the word "No" after Cyprus's parliament rejected a proposed levy on bank deposits in Nicosia, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

<p>People queue up to make a transaction at an ATM outside a branch of Laiki Bank in Nicosia, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

<p>People are reflected at a glass door of a closed branch of Bank of Cyprus in Nicosia, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

