Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Feb 2, 2015 | 11:10pm GMT

Crisis in east Ukraine

A woman stands in her house, which was damaged by recent shelling, in central Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A woman stands in her house, which was damaged by recent shelling, in central Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
A woman stands in her house, which was damaged by recent shelling, in central Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
1 / 20
A serviceman from the battalion "Aydar" waves a Ukrainian flag during a protest against the disbanding of the battalion, in front of Ukraine's Defence Ministry in Kiev February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A serviceman from the battalion "Aydar" waves a Ukrainian flag during a protest against the disbanding of the battalion, in front of Ukraine's Defence Ministry in Kiev February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
A serviceman from the battalion "Aydar" waves a Ukrainian flag during a protest against the disbanding of the battalion, in front of Ukraine's Defence Ministry in Kiev February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
2 / 20
A woman reacts as she looks at the debris inside a flat at a residential block damaged by recent shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A woman reacts as she looks at the debris inside a flat at a residential block damaged by recent shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
A woman reacts as she looks at the debris inside a flat at a residential block damaged by recent shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
3 / 20
Servicemen from the battalion "Aydar" prepare to throw tires during a protest against the disbanding of the battalion in front of Ukraine's Defence Ministry in Kiev, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Servicemen from the battalion "Aydar" prepare to throw tires during a protest against the disbanding of the battalion in front of Ukraine's Defence Ministry in Kiev, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Servicemen from the battalion "Aydar" prepare to throw tires during a protest against the disbanding of the battalion in front of Ukraine's Defence Ministry in Kiev, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
4 / 20
A man stands in a flat at a residential block damaged by a recent shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man stands in a flat at a residential block damaged by a recent shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
A man stands in a flat at a residential block damaged by a recent shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
5 / 20
People react during a funeral ceremony for Ruslan Boburov and Vadym Zherebylo, members of self-defense battalion "Aydar", who were killed in the fighting in Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, at Independence Square in central Kiev February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

People react during a funeral ceremony for Ruslan Boburov and Vadym Zherebylo, members of self-defense battalion "Aydar", who were killed in the fighting in Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, at Independence Square in central Kiev February 2, 2015....more

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
People react during a funeral ceremony for Ruslan Boburov and Vadym Zherebylo, members of self-defense battalion "Aydar", who were killed in the fighting in Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, at Independence Square in central Kiev February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
6 / 20
Women react during a funeral ceremony for Vadym Zherebylo, a member of self-defense battalion "Aydar", who was killed in the fighting in Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, at Independence Square in central Kiev February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Women react during a funeral ceremony for Vadym Zherebylo, a member of self-defense battalion "Aydar", who was killed in the fighting in Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, at Independence Square in central Kiev February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn...more

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Women react during a funeral ceremony for Vadym Zherebylo, a member of self-defense battalion "Aydar", who was killed in the fighting in Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, at Independence Square in central Kiev February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
7 / 20
A Ukrainian serviceman guarding Ukraine's Defence Ministry tries to arrest a member of the "Aydar" battalion who entered the ministry compound, during a protest against the disbanding of the battalion in Kiev February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian serviceman guarding Ukraine's Defence Ministry tries to arrest a member of the "Aydar" battalion who entered the ministry compound, during a protest against the disbanding of the battalion in Kiev February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn...more

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
A Ukrainian serviceman guarding Ukraine's Defence Ministry tries to arrest a member of the "Aydar" battalion who entered the ministry compound, during a protest against the disbanding of the battalion in Kiev February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
8 / 20
A man walks past a house damaged by recent shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man walks past a house damaged by recent shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
A man walks past a house damaged by recent shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
9 / 20
Servicemen from the battalion "Aydar" throw a Ukrainian flag from the building of Ukraine's Defence Ministry, during a protest against the disbanding of the battalion, in Kiev February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Servicemen from the battalion "Aydar" throw a Ukrainian flag from the building of Ukraine's Defence Ministry, during a protest against the disbanding of the battalion, in Kiev February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Servicemen from the battalion "Aydar" throw a Ukrainian flag from the building of Ukraine's Defence Ministry, during a protest against the disbanding of the battalion, in Kiev February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
10 / 20
Ukrainian soldiers carry the coffin bearing the body of Vadym Zherebylo, a member of self-defense battalion "Aydar", who was killed in the fighting in Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, during a funeral ceremony at Independence Square in central Kiev February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian soldiers carry the coffin bearing the body of Vadym Zherebylo, a member of self-defense battalion "Aydar", who was killed in the fighting in Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, during a funeral ceremony at Independence Square in central Kiev...more

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Ukrainian soldiers carry the coffin bearing the body of Vadym Zherebylo, a member of self-defense battalion "Aydar", who was killed in the fighting in Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, during a funeral ceremony at Independence Square in central Kiev February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
11 / 20
A man shows a staircase at a multi-storey block of flats damaged by shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man shows a staircase at a multi-storey block of flats damaged by shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
A man shows a staircase at a multi-storey block of flats damaged by shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
12 / 20
Pro-Russian separatists ride on a tank in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Pro-Russian separatists ride on a tank in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Pro-Russian separatists ride on a tank in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
13 / 20
Flames from burning tires engulf the entrance gates, which bear the Ukrainian national coat of arms, to Ukraine's Defence Ministry during a protest against the disbanding of the "Aydar" battalion in Kiev February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Flames from burning tires engulf the entrance gates, which bear the Ukrainian national coat of arms, to Ukraine's Defence Ministry during a protest against the disbanding of the "Aydar" battalion in Kiev February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Flames from burning tires engulf the entrance gates, which bear the Ukrainian national coat of arms, to Ukraine's Defence Ministry during a protest against the disbanding of the "Aydar" battalion in Kiev February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
14 / 20
Men load the body of a victim of shelling into a vehicle at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Men load the body of a victim of shelling into a vehicle at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Men load the body of a victim of shelling into a vehicle at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
15 / 20
Women stand near a multi-storey block of flats damaged by shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Women stand near a multi-storey block of flats damaged by shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Women stand near a multi-storey block of flats damaged by shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
16 / 20
Women run from a damaged residential block during a recent shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Women run from a damaged residential block during a recent shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Women run from a damaged residential block during a recent shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
17 / 20
A man talks on a phone as workers repair a heating pipeline at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man talks on a phone as workers repair a heating pipeline at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
A man talks on a phone as workers repair a heating pipeline at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
18 / 20
A pro-Russian separatist checks a driver's documents in Zhdanivka town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A pro-Russian separatist checks a driver's documents in Zhdanivka town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
A pro-Russian separatist checks a driver's documents in Zhdanivka town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
19 / 20
A woman gathers water from a puddle into a bucket in Donetsk, January 31, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A woman gathers water from a puddle into a bucket in Donetsk, January 31, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, January 31, 2015
A woman gathers water from a puddle into a bucket in Donetsk, January 31, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Air strikes in Damascus

Air strikes in Damascus

Next Slideshows

Air strikes in Damascus

Air strikes in Damascus

The aftermath of air strikes in the Syrian capital.

02 Feb 2015
London bus loses roof

London bus loses roof

Several people were injured after a double-decker bus hit a tree and ripped its roof off.

02 Feb 2015
Pictures of the month: January

Pictures of the month: January

Our top photos from the month of January.

02 Feb 2015
Tough Guy challenge

Tough Guy challenge

The annual charity event challenges thousands in a cross country run and obstacle course.

02 Feb 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures