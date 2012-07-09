Edition:
Crisis in Syria

Monday, July 09, 2012

Members of the Syrian Free Army walk in front of a damaged tank in Idlib, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Members of the Syrian Free Army walk in front of a damaged tank in Idlib, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

A members of rebel group Khaled ibin al Walid Fighters stands with his weapon in a damaged house at Hamidiyeh district in the central city of Homs July 1, 2012. The sign reads, "God and Prophet Mohammed". REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

A members of rebel group Khaled ibin al Walid Fighters stands with his weapon in a damaged house at Hamidiyeh district in the central city of Homs July 1, 2012. The sign reads, "God and Prophet Mohammed". REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Bodies of people, whom residents say were killed by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, lie in a truck before their funeral in Douma, near Damascus, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Bodies of people, whom residents say were killed by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, lie in a truck before their funeral in Douma, near Damascus, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Smoke rises from the Al Qasseer neighbourhood of Homs, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Smoke rises from the Al Qasseer neighbourhood of Homs, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

A member of the Free Syrian Army walks through a damaged building during fighting with government forces in the Al Qusour neighbourhood, in the central of Homs city, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazan Homsy

A member of the Free Syrian Army walks through a damaged building during fighting with government forces in the Al Qusour neighbourhood, in the central of Homs city, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazan Homsy

Members of the Free Syrian Army attend a funeral of their comrade killed by "Al shabbiha", or "Ghosts", who are armed civilians loyal to Syrian Presiden Bachar Al Assad, near Idlib, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of the Free Syrian Army attend a funeral of their comrade killed by "Al shabbiha", or "Ghosts", who are armed civilians loyal to Syrian Presiden Bachar Al Assad, near Idlib, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

The interior of a burnt out government office is pictured in Haffeh town near Latakia city, June 14, 2012. The Syrian town of Haffeh was smouldering and nearly deserted after days of clashes between government forces and rebels. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

The interior of a burnt out government office is pictured in Haffeh town near Latakia city, June 14, 2012. The Syrian town of Haffeh was smouldering and nearly deserted after days of clashes between government forces and rebels. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Free Syrian Army members, with covered faces and holding weapons, sit by the side of a street in Qaboun district, Damascus, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Free Syrian Army members, with covered faces and holding weapons, sit by the side of a street in Qaboun district, Damascus, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Bodies of people whom anti-government protesters say were killed by gunmen loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad lie on the floor near the town of Qusair, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Bodies of people whom anti-government protesters say were killed by gunmen loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad lie on the floor near the town of Qusair, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

The wreckage of a bus carrying officers and soldiers is pictured after an explosion on a road in Aleppo, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalin

The wreckage of a bus carrying officers and soldiers is pictured after an explosion on a road in Aleppo, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalin

The body of a man is seen on a street in Haffeh town near Latakia city, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

The body of a man is seen on a street in Haffeh town near Latakia city, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Damaged buildings are seen in Homs June 2, 2012. Picture taken June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

Damaged buildings are seen in Homs June 2, 2012. Picture taken June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

Members of the Free Syrian Army sit and mourn a comrade killed during fighting with government forces in Al Qusour neighbourhood, in central Homs, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazan Homsy

Members of the Free Syrian Army sit and mourn a comrade killed during fighting with government forces in Al Qusour neighbourhood, in central Homs, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazan Homsy

Members of the United Nations observers mission in Syria wait at a hotel lobby in Damascus, before heading to areas where protests against the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad have been taking place, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Members of the United Nations observers mission in Syria wait at a hotel lobby in Damascus, before heading to areas where protests against the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad have been taking place, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

A member of the Free Syrian Army poses for a photograph in front of a tank confiscated from the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Al Attarib near Aleppo, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A member of the Free Syrian Army poses for a photograph in front of a tank confiscated from the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Al Attarib near Aleppo, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

People run carrying a burnt body at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana

People run carrying a burnt body at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana

People gather around a damaged car with a body inside, after an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

People gather around a damaged car with a body inside, after an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

The damaged entrance of the Orthodox school for girls is seen after fighting between Syrian rebel fighters and President Bashar al-Assad's forces in the central city of Homs, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

The damaged entrance of the Orthodox school for girls is seen after fighting between Syrian rebel fighters and President Bashar al-Assad's forces in the central city of Homs, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

A member of the United Nations observers mission in Syria is seen at a damaged building in Haffeh town near Latakia city, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

A member of the United Nations observers mission in Syria is seen at a damaged building in Haffeh town near Latakia city, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Houses damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, are seen in the Inshaat district of Homs, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Houses damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, are seen in the Inshaat district of Homs, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Free Syrian Army fighters shout "Allahu Akbar" near Deraa, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Handout via Reuters TV

Free Syrian Army fighters shout "Allahu Akbar" near Deraa, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Handout via Reuters TV

A man wounded in an explosion is seen at a hospital in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana

A man wounded in an explosion is seen at a hospital in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana

Free Syrian Army fighters patrol a street in Qusair town near Homs city, northern Syria, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Free Syrian Army fighters patrol a street in Qusair town near Homs city, northern Syria, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Smoke rises from the Baba Amr neighbourhood of Homs, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Smoke rises from the Baba Amr neighbourhood of Homs, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

The body of a man, who residents say was killed by shelling, lies in a makeshift hospital in Houla, near Homs, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Samer al Humsi

The body of a man, who residents say was killed by shelling, lies in a makeshift hospital in Houla, near Homs, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Samer al Humsi

A man looks at a pool of blood of a woman whom her family said was killed by a rocket fired by Syrian President Bashar Al Assad's forces, in Sarmada, north of Idlib province, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A man looks at a pool of blood of a woman whom her family said was killed by a rocket fired by Syrian President Bashar Al Assad's forces, in Sarmada, north of Idlib province, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Demonstrators take part in a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Hass, near Idlib, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Demonstrators take part in a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Hass, near Idlib, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

A Syrian boy stands in front of a damaged armoured vehicle belonging to the Syrian army in a street in Homs, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Syrian boy stands in front of a damaged armoured vehicle belonging to the Syrian army in a street in Homs, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Turkish woman talks to her relative, a Syrian refugee, through a fence at a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Yayladagi in Hatay province, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A Turkish woman talks to her relative, a Syrian refugee, through a fence at a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Yayladagi in Hatay province, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

People gather at a mass burial for the victims purportedly killed during an artillery barrage from Syrian forces in Houla, dated May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

People gather at a mass burial for the victims purportedly killed during an artillery barrage from Syrian forces in Houla, dated May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Dead bodies, whom anti-government protesters say were killed by government security forces, are seen placed on a vehicle belonging to the United Nations observers' mission in Syria in Huola, near Homs, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Dead bodies, whom anti-government protesters say were killed by government security forces, are seen placed on a vehicle belonging to the United Nations observers' mission in Syria in Huola, near Homs, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Buildings damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, are seen at Juret al-Shayah, in Homs, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Buildings damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, are seen at Juret al-Shayah, in Homs, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

A man rests at his damaged house in Homs June 5, 2012. REUTER/Waleed Fares/Handout

A man rests at his damaged house in Homs June 5, 2012. REUTER/Waleed Fares/Handout

A mother mourns her sons Hamdo and Kheiro, both members of the Free Syrian Army killed during clashes with President Bashar al-Assad's forces near Idlib province, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A mother mourns her sons Hamdo and Kheiro, both members of the Free Syrian Army killed during clashes with President Bashar al-Assad's forces near Idlib province, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A Syrian soldier runs to secure a convoy of United Nations observers during their field visit to the northern province of Idlib, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al- Hariri

A Syrian soldier runs to secure a convoy of United Nations observers during their field visit to the northern province of Idlib, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al- Hariri

People stand around the bodies of members of the Free Syrian Army who were killed by "Al Chabiha" or civilian supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the northern city of Idlib, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

People stand around the bodies of members of the Free Syrian Army who were killed by "Al Chabiha" or civilian supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the northern city of Idlib, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Members of the Syrian Free Army speaks to a person believed to be a member of the United Nations observers mission in Syria, near the bodies of whom anti-government protesters say were killed by government security forces, at Ali Bin Al Hussein mosque in Huola, near Homs, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Houla News Network

Members of the Syrian Free Army speaks to a person believed to be a member of the United Nations observers mission in Syria, near the bodies of whom anti-government protesters say were killed by government security forces, at Ali Bin Al Hussein mosque in Huola, near Homs, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Houla News Network

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad visits troops who were injured in clashes with rebels at Youssef al-Azmaha military hospital, in Damascus, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/SANA

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad visits troops who were injured in clashes with rebels at Youssef al-Azmaha military hospital, in Damascus, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/SANA

A man tries to escape gunfire in Kazou neighbourhood in Hama, July 31, 2011. REUTERS/YouTube via Reuters TV

A man tries to escape gunfire in Kazou neighbourhood in Hama, July 31, 2011. REUTERS/YouTube via Reuters TV

A person holds a piece of a projectile near a damaged pharmacy in the Bab Sabaa neighbourhood of Homs, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Handout

A person holds a piece of a projectile near a damaged pharmacy in the Bab Sabaa neighbourhood of Homs, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Handout

Wounded men are seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Wounded men are seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

The interior of a damaged house is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader

The interior of a damaged house is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader

A wounded man is seen in medical center in Khalidiya neighbourhood in Homs, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

A wounded man is seen in medical center in Khalidiya neighbourhood in Homs, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

A woman reacts near the bodies of people whom activists say were killed by the Syrian government army, in Karm al-Zeitoun near Homs, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

A woman reacts near the bodies of people whom activists say were killed by the Syrian government army, in Karm al-Zeitoun near Homs, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

A Syrian soldier who defected to join the Free Syrian Army poses as he stands guard at their base outside the town of Qusair, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A Syrian soldier who defected to join the Free Syrian Army poses as he stands guard at their base outside the town of Qusair, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Bodies of two who were killed after a heavy shelling by government forces are covered with a mat in Sermeen near the northern city of Idlib, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Bodies of two who were killed after a heavy shelling by government forces are covered with a mat in Sermeen near the northern city of Idlib, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Bashar Ja'afari, Syria's ambassador to the United Nations, is seen after Security Council consultations at the United Nations in New York, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Bashar Ja'afari, Syria's ambassador to the United Nations, is seen after Security Council consultations at the United Nations in New York, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

A general view of damaged buildings, which according to the opposition were damaged by the government's army, in Homs, May 4, 2012. REUTER/Shaam News Network

A general view of damaged buildings, which according to the opposition were damaged by the government's army, in Homs, May 4, 2012. REUTER/Shaam News Network

People pray by the coffin of a member of the Free Syrian Army, who was killed by "Al Chabiha" or armed civilians loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al Assad, during a funeral near the northern city of Idlib, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

People pray by the coffin of a member of the Free Syrian Army, who was killed by "Al Chabiha" or armed civilians loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al Assad, during a funeral near the northern city of Idlib, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Free Syrian Army members and villagers dress the body of a protester who they said was shot and killed by security forces during a demonstration, outside the town of Qusair, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Free Syrian Army members and villagers dress the body of a protester who they said was shot and killed by security forces during a demonstration, outside the town of Qusair, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Men wait to buy bread in front of a bakery shop during winter in Al Qusayr, southwest of Homs, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Men wait to buy bread in front of a bakery shop during winter in Al Qusayr, southwest of Homs, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A woman holds a son of Mohamed Ammar, who was killed by Syrian Army, next to his body during his funeral in Al Qusayr, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A woman holds a son of Mohamed Ammar, who was killed by Syrian Army, next to his body during his funeral in Al Qusayr, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

People carry the body of men, whom activists say were killed by the Syrian government army, in Taftanaz village, east of Idlib city, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

People carry the body of men, whom activists say were killed by the Syrian government army, in Taftanaz village, east of Idlib city, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Bodies of people killed in an explosion in the Maidan district of Damascus are seen at a hospital, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Sana

Bodies of people killed in an explosion in the Maidan district of Damascus are seen at a hospital, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Sana

Sawssan Abdelwahab, who fled Idlib in Syria, walks with her children outside the refugees camp near the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern city of Yayladagi, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Sawssan Abdelwahab, who fled Idlib in Syria, walks with her children outside the refugees camp near the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern city of Yayladagi, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

