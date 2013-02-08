Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Feb 8, 2013 | 8:20pm GMT

Crisis in Tunisia

<p>Protesters clash with riot police near the Interior Ministry in Tunis, Tunisia, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili</p>

Protesters clash with riot police near the Interior Ministry in Tunis, Tunisia, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Friday, February 08, 2013

Protesters clash with riot police near the Interior Ministry in Tunis, Tunisia, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Close
1 / 20
<p>Soldiers help mourners carry the coffin of slain opposition leader Chokri Belaid during his funeral procession towards the nearby cemetery of El-Jellaz, where he is to be buried, in the Jebel Jelloud district of Tunis, February 8, 2013.REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

Soldiers help mourners carry the coffin of slain opposition leader Chokri Belaid during his funeral procession towards the nearby cemetery of El-Jellaz, where he is to be buried, in the Jebel Jelloud district of Tunis, February 8, 2013.REUTERS/Louafi...more

Friday, February 08, 2013

Soldiers help mourners carry the coffin of slain opposition leader Chokri Belaid during his funeral procession towards the nearby cemetery of El-Jellaz, where he is to be buried, in the Jebel Jelloud district of Tunis, February 8, 2013.REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
2 / 20
<p>Riot policemen run away from protesters during a demonstration near the Interior Ministry in Tunis, Tunisia, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili</p>

Riot policemen run away from protesters during a demonstration near the Interior Ministry in Tunis, Tunisia, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Friday, February 08, 2013

Riot policemen run away from protesters during a demonstration near the Interior Ministry in Tunis, Tunisia, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Close
3 / 20
<p>A sticker with an image of the late secular opposition leader Chokri Belaid is seen as a woman mourns during his funeral procession in the Jebel Jelloud district in Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/ Anis Mili</p>

A sticker with an image of the late secular opposition leader Chokri Belaid is seen as a woman mourns during his funeral procession in the Jebel Jelloud district in Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/ Anis Mili

Friday, February 08, 2013

A sticker with an image of the late secular opposition leader Chokri Belaid is seen as a woman mourns during his funeral procession in the Jebel Jelloud district in Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/ Anis Mili

Close
4 / 20
<p>Tunisian protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration after the death of Tunisian opposition leader Chokri Belaid, outside the Interior ministry in Tunis, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili</p>

Tunisian protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration after the death of Tunisian opposition leader Chokri Belaid, outside the Interior ministry in Tunis, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Friday, February 08, 2013

Tunisian protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration after the death of Tunisian opposition leader Chokri Belaid, outside the Interior ministry in Tunis, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Close
5 / 20
<p>Mourners carry the coffin of slain opposition leader Chokri Belaid during his funeral procession towards the nearby cemetery of El-Jellaz, where he is to be buried, in the Jebel Jelloud district of Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili</p>

Mourners carry the coffin of slain opposition leader Chokri Belaid during his funeral procession towards the nearby cemetery of El-Jellaz, where he is to be buried, in the Jebel Jelloud district of Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Friday, February 08, 2013

Mourners carry the coffin of slain opposition leader Chokri Belaid during his funeral procession towards the nearby cemetery of El-Jellaz, where he is to be buried, in the Jebel Jelloud district of Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Close
6 / 20
<p>The daughter of assassinated prominent Tunisian opposition politician Chokri Belaid is seen during his funeral procession in the Jebel Jelloud district in Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

The daughter of assassinated prominent Tunisian opposition politician Chokri Belaid is seen during his funeral procession in the Jebel Jelloud district in Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Friday, February 08, 2013

The daughter of assassinated prominent Tunisian opposition politician Chokri Belaid is seen during his funeral procession in the Jebel Jelloud district in Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
7 / 20
<p>A woman cries as she shouts slogans during the funeral procession of the late secular opposition leader Chokri Belaid in the Jebel Jelloud district in Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

A woman cries as she shouts slogans during the funeral procession of the late secular opposition leader Chokri Belaid in the Jebel Jelloud district in Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Friday, February 08, 2013

A woman cries as she shouts slogans during the funeral procession of the late secular opposition leader Chokri Belaid in the Jebel Jelloud district in Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
8 / 20
<p>A policeman confronts a protester during a demonstration near the Interior Ministry in Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/ Zoubeir Souissi</p>

A policeman confronts a protester during a demonstration near the Interior Ministry in Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/ Zoubeir Souissi

Friday, February 08, 2013

A policeman confronts a protester during a demonstration near the Interior Ministry in Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/ Zoubeir Souissi

Close
9 / 20
<p>A woman kisses the Tunisian flag in front of the ambulance carrying the coffin of assassinated prominent Tunisian opposition politician Chokri Belaid in Tunis, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi</p>

A woman kisses the Tunisian flag in front of the ambulance carrying the coffin of assassinated prominent Tunisian opposition politician Chokri Belaid in Tunis, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Friday, February 08, 2013

A woman kisses the Tunisian flag in front of the ambulance carrying the coffin of assassinated prominent Tunisian opposition politician Chokri Belaid in Tunis, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Close
10 / 20
<p>People run from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes near the cemetery where slain Tunisian opposition leader Chokri Belaid is buried, in the Jebel Jelloud district of Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

People run from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes near the cemetery where slain Tunisian opposition leader Chokri Belaid is buried, in the Jebel Jelloud district of Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Friday, February 08, 2013

People run from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes near the cemetery where slain Tunisian opposition leader Chokri Belaid is buried, in the Jebel Jelloud district of Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
11 / 20
<p>A protester throws a tear gas canister, which was earlier thrown by riot police, during clashes near the cemetery where slain Tunisian opposition leader Chokri Belaid is buried, in the Jebel Jelloud district of Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

A protester throws a tear gas canister, which was earlier thrown by riot police, during clashes near the cemetery where slain Tunisian opposition leader Chokri Belaid is buried, in the Jebel Jelloud district of Tunis, February 8,...more

Friday, February 08, 2013

A protester throws a tear gas canister, which was earlier thrown by riot police, during clashes near the cemetery where slain Tunisian opposition leader Chokri Belaid is buried, in the Jebel Jelloud district of Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
12 / 20
<p>Tunisian protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration after the death of Tunisian opposition leader Chokri Belaid, outside the Interior ministry in Tunis, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili</p>

Tunisian protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration after the death of Tunisian opposition leader Chokri Belaid, outside the Interior ministry in Tunis, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Friday, February 08, 2013

Tunisian protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration after the death of Tunisian opposition leader Chokri Belaid, outside the Interior ministry in Tunis, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Close
13 / 20
<p>Protesters throw stones during clashes with riot police near the Interior Ministry in Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili</p>

Protesters throw stones during clashes with riot police near the Interior Ministry in Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Friday, February 08, 2013

Protesters throw stones during clashes with riot police near the Interior Ministry in Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Close
14 / 20
<p>A police officer reacts after teargas was used to break up a protest in Tunis, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Anis Mili</p>

A police officer reacts after teargas was used to break up a protest in Tunis, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Anis Mili

Friday, February 08, 2013

A police officer reacts after teargas was used to break up a protest in Tunis, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Anis Mili

Close
15 / 20
<p>A police officer fires teargas to break up a protest during a demonstration in Tunis, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Zoubeir Souissi</p>

A police officer fires teargas to break up a protest during a demonstration in Tunis, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Zoubeir Souissi

Friday, February 08, 2013

A police officer fires teargas to break up a protest during a demonstration in Tunis, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Zoubeir Souissi

Close
16 / 20
<p>Protestors stand near a burning car during clashes with riot police near the cemetery where slain Tunisian opposition leader Chokri Belaid is buried, in the Jebel Jelloud district of Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

Protestors stand near a burning car during clashes with riot police near the cemetery where slain Tunisian opposition leader Chokri Belaid is buried, in the Jebel Jelloud district of Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Friday, February 08, 2013

Protestors stand near a burning car during clashes with riot police near the cemetery where slain Tunisian opposition leader Chokri Belaid is buried, in the Jebel Jelloud district of Tunis, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
17 / 20
<p>Protesters gesture to the police during a demonstration in Tunis, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Zoubeir Souissi</p>

Protesters gesture to the police during a demonstration in Tunis, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Zoubeir Souissi

Friday, February 08, 2013

Protesters gesture to the police during a demonstration in Tunis, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Zoubeir Souissi

Close
18 / 20
<p>A police officer fires teargas to break up a protest during a demonstration in Tunis, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Anis Mili</p>

A police officer fires teargas to break up a protest during a demonstration in Tunis, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Anis Mili

Friday, February 08, 2013

A police officer fires teargas to break up a protest during a demonstration in Tunis, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Anis Mili

Close
19 / 20
<p>The body of Shokri Belaid, a prominent Tunisian opposition politician, is carried into an ambulance after he was shot, in Tunis, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi</p>

The body of Shokri Belaid, a prominent Tunisian opposition politician, is carried into an ambulance after he was shot, in Tunis, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Friday, February 08, 2013

The body of Shokri Belaid, a prominent Tunisian opposition politician, is carried into an ambulance after he was shot, in Tunis, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Sochi: The Olympic city

Sochi: The Olympic city

Next Slideshows

Sochi: The Olympic city

Sochi: The Olympic city

Construction at the Black Sea resort of Sochi as Russia prepares to host the 2014 Winter Olympics.

20 Aug 2013
Life in the new Greece

Life in the new Greece

Scenes from the new reality of post-austerity Greece.

07 Feb 2013
Pictures of the month: January

Pictures of the month: January

Our top images from the month of January.

06 Feb 2013
Images from Hubble

Images from Hubble

Striking images from the Hubble Telescope.

06 Feb 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Rise of Europe's far right

Rise of Europe's far right

Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes

Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes

In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.

The last of the Goodyear blimps

The last of the Goodyear blimps

Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.

Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite

Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite

As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform a wooden lifeguard tower into a luxury two-story suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views.

Ski and snowboard world championships

Ski and snowboard world championships

Highlights from the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships.

Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders

Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders

The anti-Islam, anti-EU nationalist leader Wilders is running neck and neck with the conservative prime minister ahead of the Netherlands' parliamentary election on March 15.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures