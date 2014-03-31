Crisis in Ukraine

Different types of hats worn by the Tatars are displayed on a wall in a shop in Bakhchisaray March 29, 2014. The leader of Crimean Tatars proposed that the 300,000-strong indigenous Muslim minority seek autonomy on the Black Sea peninsula annexed from Ukraine by Russia. Crimea's Tatars met in their historic capital Bakhchisaray to decide whether to hold a referendum among their people to determine their future. Such a vote would be a challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin who incorporated the region into Russia after Crimeans voted overwhelmingly to split from Ukraine following the overthrow in February of Ukraine's pro-Russian president. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov