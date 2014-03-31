Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Mar 31, 2014 | 10:20pm BST

Crisis in Ukraine

<p>A woman walks along a railway crossing near Ukrainian tanks on freight cars before the departure from Crimea to other regions of Ukraine in the settlement of Gvardeiskoye near the Crimean city of Simferopol March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A woman walks along a railway crossing near Ukrainian tanks on freight cars before the departure from Crimea to other regions of Ukraine in the settlement of Gvardeiskoye near the Crimean city of Simferopol March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, March 31, 2014

A woman walks along a railway crossing near Ukrainian tanks on freight cars before the departure from Crimea to other regions of Ukraine in the settlement of Gvardeiskoye near the Crimean city of Simferopol March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 24
<p>Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev meets with children as he visits an upper secondary school in the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Alexander Astafyev/Pool</p>

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev meets with children as he visits an upper secondary school in the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Alexander Astafyev/Pool

Monday, March 31, 2014

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev meets with children as he visits an upper secondary school in the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Alexander Astafyev/Pool

Close
2 / 24
<p>Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev visits a children's hospital in the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Alexander Astafyev/Pool</p>

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev visits a children's hospital in the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Alexander Astafyev/Pool

Monday, March 31, 2014

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev visits a children's hospital in the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Alexander Astafyev/Pool

Close
3 / 24
<p>A father cycles with his daughter at a train station next to Ukrainian tanks ready to depart from Crimea to Ukraine in the settlement of Gvardeiskoye near the Crimean city of Simferopol March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A father cycles with his daughter at a train station next to Ukrainian tanks ready to depart from Crimea to Ukraine in the settlement of Gvardeiskoye near the Crimean city of Simferopol March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Monday, March 31, 2014

A father cycles with his daughter at a train station next to Ukrainian tanks ready to depart from Crimea to Ukraine in the settlement of Gvardeiskoye near the Crimean city of Simferopol March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
4 / 24
<p>Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev meets with Crimea's Prime Minister Sergei Aksyonov in Simferopol, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Alexander Astafyev/Pool</p>

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev meets with Crimea's Prime Minister Sergei Aksyonov in Simferopol, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Alexander Astafyev/Pool

Monday, March 31, 2014

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev meets with Crimea's Prime Minister Sergei Aksyonov in Simferopol, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Alexander Astafyev/Pool

Close
5 / 24
<p>Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the World War Two Memorial to Heroic Defense of Sevastopol in Sevastopol, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Alexander Astafyev/Pool</p>

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the World War Two Memorial to Heroic Defense of Sevastopol in Sevastopol, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Alexander Astafyev/Pool

Monday, March 31, 2014

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the World War Two Memorial to Heroic Defense of Sevastopol in Sevastopol, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Alexander Astafyev/Pool

Close
6 / 24
<p>Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin (R) and Sevastopol Mayor Alexei Chaliy (C) visit the 13th Ship-Repairing Yard of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Defense Ministry in Sevastopol, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Alexander Astafyev/Pool</p>

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin (R) and Sevastopol Mayor Alexei Chaliy (C) visit the 13th Ship-Repairing Yard of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Defense Ministry in Sevastopol, March 31, 2014....more

Monday, March 31, 2014

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin (R) and Sevastopol Mayor Alexei Chaliy (C) visit the 13th Ship-Repairing Yard of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Defense Ministry in Sevastopol, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Alexander Astafyev/Pool

Close
7 / 24
<p>Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev visits the 13th Ship-Repairing Yard of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Defense Ministry in Sevastopol, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Alexander Astafyev/Pool</p>

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev visits the 13th Ship-Repairing Yard of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Defense Ministry in Sevastopol, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Alexander Astafyev/Pool

Monday, March 31, 2014

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev visits the 13th Ship-Repairing Yard of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Defense Ministry in Sevastopol, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Alexander Astafyev/Pool

Close
8 / 24
<p>The honor guard are seen at a base of Ukraine's National Guard near Kiev March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

The honor guard are seen at a base of Ukraine's National Guard near Kiev March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, March 31, 2014

The honor guard are seen at a base of Ukraine's National Guard near Kiev March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
9 / 24
<p>A woman reacts as she visits the site of the recent clashes in Kiev March 30, 2014. Ukrainians, in accordance with Orthodox church tradition, mark the 40th day since the killings of more than a hundred people in the capital during the pro-Europe 'Euromaidan' protests. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A woman reacts as she visits the site of the recent clashes in Kiev March 30, 2014. Ukrainians, in accordance with Orthodox church tradition, mark the 40th day since the killings of more than a hundred people in the capital during the pro-Europe...more

Monday, March 31, 2014

A woman reacts as she visits the site of the recent clashes in Kiev March 30, 2014. Ukrainians, in accordance with Orthodox church tradition, mark the 40th day since the killings of more than a hundred people in the capital during the pro-Europe 'Euromaidan' protests. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
10 / 24
<p>Ukrainian politicians Vitaly Klitschko (L) and Petro Poroshenko attend an UDAR (Punch) party meeting in Kiev March 29, 2014. Ukraine's presidential election effectively became a two-horse race after boxer-turned-politician Klitschko pulled out and threw his weight behind confectionery oligarch Petro Poroshenko. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak</p>

Ukrainian politicians Vitaly Klitschko (L) and Petro Poroshenko attend an UDAR (Punch) party meeting in Kiev March 29, 2014. Ukraine's presidential election effectively became a two-horse race after boxer-turned-politician Klitschko pulled out and...more

Monday, March 31, 2014

Ukrainian politicians Vitaly Klitschko (L) and Petro Poroshenko attend an UDAR (Punch) party meeting in Kiev March 29, 2014. Ukraine's presidential election effectively became a two-horse race after boxer-turned-politician Klitschko pulled out and threw his weight behind confectionery oligarch Petro Poroshenko. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak

Close
11 / 24
<p>A man reacts as he visits at the site of the recent clashes in central Ukrainian capital Kiev March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Grishin</p>

A man reacts as he visits at the site of the recent clashes in central Ukrainian capital Kiev March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Grishin

Monday, March 31, 2014

A man reacts as he visits at the site of the recent clashes in central Ukrainian capital Kiev March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Grishin

Close
12 / 24
<p>People hold long lengths of cloth in the colors of the Ukrainian national flag as they take part in a rally against annexation of the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea by Russia, in Odessa March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin</p>

People hold long lengths of cloth in the colors of the Ukrainian national flag as they take part in a rally against annexation of the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea by Russia, in Odessa March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Monday, March 31, 2014

People hold long lengths of cloth in the colors of the Ukrainian national flag as they take part in a rally against annexation of the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea by Russia, in Odessa March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Close
13 / 24
<p>People visit the site of recent clashes in Kiev March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

People visit the site of recent clashes in Kiev March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, March 31, 2014

People visit the site of recent clashes in Kiev March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
14 / 24
<p>Different types of hats worn by the Tatars are displayed on a wall in a shop in Bakhchisaray March 29, 2014. The leader of Crimean Tatars proposed that the 300,000-strong indigenous Muslim minority seek autonomy on the Black Sea peninsula annexed from Ukraine by Russia. Crimea's Tatars met in their historic capital Bakhchisaray to decide whether to hold a referendum among their people to determine their future. Such a vote would be a challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin who incorporated the region into Russia after Crimeans voted overwhelmingly to split from Ukraine following the overthrow in February of Ukraine's pro-Russian president. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Different types of hats worn by the Tatars are displayed on a wall in a shop in Bakhchisaray March 29, 2014. The leader of Crimean Tatars proposed that the 300,000-strong indigenous Muslim minority seek autonomy on the Black Sea peninsula annexed...more

Monday, March 31, 2014

Different types of hats worn by the Tatars are displayed on a wall in a shop in Bakhchisaray March 29, 2014. The leader of Crimean Tatars proposed that the 300,000-strong indigenous Muslim minority seek autonomy on the Black Sea peninsula annexed from Ukraine by Russia. Crimea's Tatars met in their historic capital Bakhchisaray to decide whether to hold a referendum among their people to determine their future. Such a vote would be a challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin who incorporated the region into Russia after Crimeans voted overwhelmingly to split from Ukraine following the overthrow in February of Ukraine's pro-Russian president. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
15 / 24
<p>Delegates dressed in traditional attire attend the Kurultai, the assembly of Crimea Tatars, in Bakhchisaray March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Delegates dressed in traditional attire attend the Kurultai, the assembly of Crimea Tatars, in Bakhchisaray March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Monday, March 31, 2014

Delegates dressed in traditional attire attend the Kurultai, the assembly of Crimea Tatars, in Bakhchisaray March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
16 / 24
<p>Delegates pray during the Kurultai, the assembly of Crimea Tatars, in Bakhchisaray March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Delegates pray during the Kurultai, the assembly of Crimea Tatars, in Bakhchisaray March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Monday, March 31, 2014

Delegates pray during the Kurultai, the assembly of Crimea Tatars, in Bakhchisaray March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
17 / 24
<p>Russia's Chief Mufti Rawil Gaynetdin (C) attends the Kurultai, the assembly of Crimea Tatars, in Bakhchisaray March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Russia's Chief Mufti Rawil Gaynetdin (C) attends the Kurultai, the assembly of Crimea Tatars, in Bakhchisaray March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Monday, March 31, 2014

Russia's Chief Mufti Rawil Gaynetdin (C) attends the Kurultai, the assembly of Crimea Tatars, in Bakhchisaray March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
18 / 24
<p>A believer prays during Sunday mass at Saint Vladimir church in the Crimean port town of Sevastopol March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A believer prays during Sunday mass at Saint Vladimir church in the Crimean port town of Sevastopol March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Monday, March 31, 2014

A believer prays during Sunday mass at Saint Vladimir church in the Crimean port town of Sevastopol March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
19 / 24
<p>Participants stage a performance demanding Ukrainians boycott Russian-made goods after the annexation of the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea by Russia at a grocery store, in Odessa March 30, 2014. The placard (L) reads "Boycott the goods (produced) by the Kremlin. Don't give a Rouble on war". REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Participants stage a performance demanding Ukrainians boycott Russian-made goods after the annexation of the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea by Russia at a grocery store, in Odessa March 30, 2014. The placard (L) reads "Boycott the goods (produced) by...more

Monday, March 31, 2014

Participants stage a performance demanding Ukrainians boycott Russian-made goods after the annexation of the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea by Russia at a grocery store, in Odessa March 30, 2014. The placard (L) reads "Boycott the goods (produced) by the Kremlin. Don't give a Rouble on war". REUTERS/Stringer

Close
20 / 24
<p>Pro-Russian demonstrators scuffle with police during a rally near a railway station in Donetsk, Ukraine, March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Pro-Russian demonstrators scuffle with police during a rally near a railway station in Donetsk, Ukraine, March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, March 31, 2014

Pro-Russian demonstrators scuffle with police during a rally near a railway station in Donetsk, Ukraine, March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
21 / 24
<p>A local woman sits on a bench atop a hill overlooking Russian Navy vessels anchored at a navy base in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea, March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A local woman sits on a bench atop a hill overlooking Russian Navy vessels anchored at a navy base in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea, March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Monday, March 31, 2014

A local woman sits on a bench atop a hill overlooking Russian Navy vessels anchored at a navy base in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea, March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
22 / 24
<p>People celebrate the ceremonial change of time on the railway square in the Crimean city of Simferopol March 30, 2014. The hands of a clock on the main railway station in Simferopol jumped from 10 P.M. to midnight on Saturday as Crimea switched to Moscow time, symbolically finalizing the region's incorporation into Russia. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

People celebrate the ceremonial change of time on the railway square in the Crimean city of Simferopol March 30, 2014. The hands of a clock on the main railway station in Simferopol jumped from 10 P.M. to midnight on Saturday as Crimea switched to...more

Monday, March 31, 2014

People celebrate the ceremonial change of time on the railway square in the Crimean city of Simferopol March 30, 2014. The hands of a clock on the main railway station in Simferopol jumped from 10 P.M. to midnight on Saturday as Crimea switched to Moscow time, symbolically finalizing the region's incorporation into Russia. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
23 / 24
<p>Activists from the Internet Party of Ukraine, dressed as Star Wars characters, hold a party congress in Kiev March 29, 2014. The party announced that its leader "Darth Vader" has submitted documents to the Ukrainian Central Elections Commission to register as a candidate for Ukraine's May 25 presidential election. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin</p>

Activists from the Internet Party of Ukraine, dressed as Star Wars characters, hold a party congress in Kiev March 29, 2014. The party announced that its leader "Darth Vader" has submitted documents to the Ukrainian Central Elections Commission to...more

Monday, March 31, 2014

Activists from the Internet Party of Ukraine, dressed as Star Wars characters, hold a party congress in Kiev March 29, 2014. The party announced that its leader "Darth Vader" has submitted documents to the Ukrainian Central Elections Commission to register as a candidate for Ukraine's May 25 presidential election. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Spring is blossoming

Spring is blossoming

Next Slideshows

Spring is blossoming

Spring is blossoming

Cherry, peach and almond trees blossom in springtime around the world.

31 Mar 2014
The most expensive items

The most expensive items

Collectible items with record-breaking prices sold at auction or in private sale.

29 Mar 2014
Uncontacted Amazon tribe

Uncontacted Amazon tribe

A tribe considered uncontacted react to a plane flying over their community in the Amazon basin.

28 Mar 2014
Living with blindness

Living with blindness

Precious Perez walks to her high school, takes voice lessons, plays goalball and tweets - and she has been blind since birth.

28 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Republicans pull healthcare bill

Republicans pull healthcare bill

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures