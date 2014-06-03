Crisis in Ukraine

Relatives mourn near the coffin of Mark Zverev, a taxi driver shot dead on May 26, 2014 during clashes at the Donetsk airport between Ukrainian troops and the pro-Russian rebels, during his funeral in the village of Grabari on the outskirts of...more

Relatives mourn near the coffin of Mark Zverev, a taxi driver shot dead on May 26, 2014 during clashes at the Donetsk airport between Ukrainian troops and the pro-Russian rebels, during his funeral in the village of Grabari on the outskirts of Donetsk May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

