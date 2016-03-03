Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Mar 3, 2016 | 12:30am GMT

Crisis on the border

A woman holds a child at a makeshift camp set by stranded migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomenii March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A woman holds a child at a makeshift camp set by stranded migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomenii March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
A woman holds a child at a makeshift camp set by stranded migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomenii March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
1 / 20
Migrants stand next to the Greek-Macedonian border fence, near the Greek village of Idomenii March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants stand next to the Greek-Macedonian border fence, near the Greek village of Idomenii March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Migrants stand next to the Greek-Macedonian border fence, near the Greek village of Idomenii March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
2 / 20
Young migrants who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, stand next to a fire in a makeshift camp, near the Greek village of Idomeni March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Young migrants who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, stand next to a fire in a makeshift camp, near the Greek village of Idomeni March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Young migrants who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, stand next to a fire in a makeshift camp, near the Greek village of Idomeni March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
3 / 20
A man walks at a makeshift camp set by stranded migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomenii March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A man walks at a makeshift camp set by stranded migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomenii March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
A man walks at a makeshift camp set by stranded migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomenii March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
4 / 20
A migrant sits next to the Greek-Macedonian border fence, at a camp near the Greek village of Idomenii March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant sits next to the Greek-Macedonian border fence, at a camp near the Greek village of Idomenii March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
A migrant sits next to the Greek-Macedonian border fence, at a camp near the Greek village of Idomenii March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
5 / 20
A young migrant, who is waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, sits in a tent in a makeshift camp, near the Greek village of Idomeni March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A young migrant, who is waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, sits in a tent in a makeshift camp, near the Greek village of Idomeni March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
A young migrant, who is waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, sits in a tent in a makeshift camp, near the Greek village of Idomeni March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
6 / 20
Migrants throw blankets over the Greek-Macedonian border fence, near the Greek village of Idomenii March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants throw blankets over the Greek-Macedonian border fence, near the Greek village of Idomenii March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Migrants throw blankets over the Greek-Macedonian border fence, near the Greek village of Idomenii March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
7 / 20
A baby is laid on the ground among stranded refugees and migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A baby is laid on the ground among stranded refugees and migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
A baby is laid on the ground among stranded refugees and migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
8 / 20
A migrant woman stands at a makeshift camp set by stranded migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomenii March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant woman stands at a makeshift camp set by stranded migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomenii March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
A migrant woman stands at a makeshift camp set by stranded migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomenii March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
9 / 20
A migrant waits behind border fence to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomenii March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant waits behind border fence to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomenii March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
A migrant waits behind border fence to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomenii March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
10 / 20
Migrants who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, warm themselves by a fire in a makeshift camp, near the Greek village of Idomeni March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, warm themselves by a fire in a makeshift camp, near the Greek village of Idomeni March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Migrants who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, warm themselves by a fire in a makeshift camp, near the Greek village of Idomeni March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
11 / 20
Migrants look towards Macedonia through the Greek-Macedonian border fence, as a police helicopter flies by near the Greek village of Idomenii March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants look towards Macedonia through the Greek-Macedonian border fence, as a police helicopter flies by near the Greek village of Idomenii March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Migrants look towards Macedonia through the Greek-Macedonian border fence, as a police helicopter flies by near the Greek village of Idomenii March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
12 / 20
Clothes are seen hanging to dry on a fence in a camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Clothes are seen hanging to dry on a fence in a camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Clothes are seen hanging to dry on a fence in a camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
13 / 20
A refugee stands next to a tent at a relocation camp where stranded refugees and migrants wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A refugee stands next to a tent at a relocation camp where stranded refugees and migrants wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
A refugee stands next to a tent at a relocation camp where stranded refugees and migrants wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
14 / 20
Young migrants sit next to the Greek-Macedonian border fence, at a camp near the Greek village of Idomenii March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Young migrants sit next to the Greek-Macedonian border fence, at a camp near the Greek village of Idomenii March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Young migrants sit next to the Greek-Macedonian border fence, at a camp near the Greek village of Idomenii March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
15 / 20
Migrants who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, warm themselves by a fire in a makeshift camp, near the Greek village of Idomeni March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, warm themselves by a fire in a makeshift camp, near the Greek village of Idomeni March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Migrants who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, warm themselves by a fire in a makeshift camp, near the Greek village of Idomeni March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
16 / 20
A young migrant warms himself by the fire at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A young migrant warms himself by the fire at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
A young migrant warms himself by the fire at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
17 / 20
Stranded refugees are seen inside a tent at a relocation camp as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Stranded refugees are seen inside a tent at a relocation camp as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Stranded refugees are seen inside a tent at a relocation camp as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
18 / 20
A Syrian refugee pushes a fellow Syrian on a wheelchair, on their way to the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A Syrian refugee pushes a fellow Syrian on a wheelchair, on their way to the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
A Syrian refugee pushes a fellow Syrian on a wheelchair, on their way to the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
19 / 20
Migrants stand around fire at a makeshift camp set by stranded migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomenii March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants stand around fire at a makeshift camp set by stranded migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomenii March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Migrants stand around fire at a makeshift camp set by stranded migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomenii March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Syria's capital of ruins

Syria's capital of ruins

Next Slideshows

Syria's capital of ruins

Syria's capital of ruins

Life amid the ruins in the Syrian capital of Damascus during a fragile truce.

02 Mar 2016
Guatemala's Fire Volcano

Guatemala's Fire Volcano

The Fuego volcano, which means 'fire' in Spanish, erupts on the outskirts of Guatemala City.

02 Mar 2016
North Korea's nuclear ambitions

North Korea's nuclear ambitions

A look at North Korea's firepower, as the country faces harsh new U.N. sanctions to starve it of money for its nuclear weapons program.

02 Mar 2016
Christie for Trump

Christie for Trump

Chris Christie goes from Republican rival to campaign booster for Donald Trump.

02 Mar 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures