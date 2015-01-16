Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Jan 16, 2015 | 3:35am GMT

Critics' Choice Awards red carpet

Amy Adams from the film Big Eyes arrives at the 20th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Amy Adams from the film Big Eyes arrives at the 20th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Amy Adams from the film Big Eyes arrives at the 20th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
1 / 32
Jennifer Aniston. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Jennifer Aniston. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Jennifer Aniston. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
2 / 32
"Unbroken" director Angelina Jolie. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

"Unbroken" director Angelina Jolie. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
"Unbroken" director Angelina Jolie. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
3 / 32
Reese Witherspoon, from the film Wild. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reese Witherspoon, from the film Wild. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Reese Witherspoon, from the film Wild. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
4 / 32
Emily Blunt, from the film Into the Woods. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Emily Blunt, from the film Into the Woods. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Emily Blunt, from the film Into the Woods. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
5 / 32
Kevin Costner arrives with his wife Christine. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Kevin Costner arrives with his wife Christine. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Kevin Costner arrives with his wife Christine. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
6 / 32
Kiera Knightley, from the film The Imitation Game. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Kiera Knightley, from the film The Imitation Game. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Kiera Knightley, from the film The Imitation Game. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
7 / 32
Julianne Moore, from the film Still Alice. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Julianne Moore, from the film Still Alice. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Julianne Moore, from the film Still Alice. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
8 / 32
Rosario Dawson from the film Guardians of the Galaxy. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Rosario Dawson from the film Guardians of the Galaxy. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Rosario Dawson from the film Guardians of the Galaxy. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
9 / 32
Felicity Jones from the film The Theory of Everything. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Felicity Jones from the film The Theory of Everything. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Felicity Jones from the film The Theory of Everything. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
10 / 32
Ellar Coltrane from the film Boyhood. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Ellar Coltrane from the film Boyhood. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Ellar Coltrane from the film Boyhood. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
11 / 32
Jessica Chastain. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Jessica Chastain. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Jessica Chastain. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
12 / 32
Mackenzie Foy. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Mackenzie Foy. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Mackenzie Foy. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
13 / 32
Lorraine Toussaint. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Lorraine Toussaint. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Lorraine Toussaint. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
14 / 32
Michelle Monaghan. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Michelle Monaghan. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Michelle Monaghan. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
15 / 32
Jaeden Lieberher, from the film St. Vincent. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Jaeden Lieberher, from the film St. Vincent. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Jaeden Lieberher, from the film St. Vincent. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
16 / 32
Rosamund Pike. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Rosamund Pike. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Rosamund Pike. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
17 / 32
Jamie Chung. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Jamie Chung. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Jamie Chung. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
18 / 32
Chris Hemsworth. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Chris Hemsworth. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Chris Hemsworth. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
19 / 32
David Oyelowo, from the film Selma. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

David Oyelowo, from the film Selma. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
David Oyelowo, from the film Selma. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
20 / 32
Patrick Stewart and his wife Sunny Ozell. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Patrick Stewart and his wife Sunny Ozell. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Patrick Stewart and his wife Sunny Ozell. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
21 / 32
Ethan Hawke from the film Boyhood. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Ethan Hawke from the film Boyhood. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Ethan Hawke from the film Boyhood. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
22 / 32
Niecy Nash. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Niecy Nash. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Niecy Nash. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
23 / 32
Michael Keaton. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Michael Keaton. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Michael Keaton. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
24 / 32
Quvenzhane Wallis. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Quvenzhane Wallis. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Quvenzhane Wallis. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
25 / 32
Marion Cotillard. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Marion Cotillard. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Marion Cotillard. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
26 / 32
Jenny Slate. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Jenny Slate. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Jenny Slate. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
27 / 32
Genesis Rodriguez. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Genesis Rodriguez. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Genesis Rodriguez. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
28 / 32
Keith Stanfeld. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Keith Stanfeld. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Keith Stanfeld. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
29 / 32
Ryan Potter, cast member of Big Hero 6. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Ryan Potter, cast member of Big Hero 6. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Ryan Potter, cast member of Big Hero 6. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
30 / 32
Allen Leech, from The Imitation Game. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Allen Leech, from The Imitation Game. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Allen Leech, from The Imitation Game. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
31 / 32
Actress Andrea Riseborough and musician Patti Smith. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Actress Andrea Riseborough and musician Patti Smith. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Actress Andrea Riseborough and musician Patti Smith. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
32 / 32
View Again
View Next
Oscar nominations

Oscar nominations

Next Slideshows

Oscar nominations

Oscar nominations

The nominees for the 2015 Academy Awards.

15 Jan 2015
Golden Globes red carpet

Golden Globes red carpet

Highlights from the Golden Globes red carpet.

12 Jan 2015
Screening Selma in Selma, Alabama

Screening Selma in Selma, Alabama

Civil rights drama "Selma" is screened for free to the residents of Selma, Alabama which was the scene of a major civil rights confrontation in March, 1965.

10 Jan 2015
People's Choice Awards

People's Choice Awards

Highlights from the People's Choice Awards.

08 Jan 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures