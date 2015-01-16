Critics' Choice Awards red carpet
Amy Adams from the film Big Eyes arrives at the 20th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Jennifer Aniston. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
"Unbroken" director Angelina Jolie. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Reese Witherspoon, from the film Wild. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Emily Blunt, from the film Into the Woods. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Kevin Costner arrives with his wife Christine. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Kiera Knightley, from the film The Imitation Game. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Julianne Moore, from the film Still Alice. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Rosario Dawson from the film Guardians of the Galaxy. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Felicity Jones from the film The Theory of Everything. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Ellar Coltrane from the film Boyhood. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Jessica Chastain. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Mackenzie Foy. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Lorraine Toussaint. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Michelle Monaghan. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Jaeden Lieberher, from the film St. Vincent. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Rosamund Pike. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Jamie Chung. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Chris Hemsworth. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
David Oyelowo, from the film Selma. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Patrick Stewart and his wife Sunny Ozell. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Ethan Hawke from the film Boyhood. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Niecy Nash. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Michael Keaton. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Quvenzhane Wallis. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Marion Cotillard. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Jenny Slate. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Genesis Rodriguez. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Keith Stanfeld. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Ryan Potter, cast member of Big Hero 6. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Allen Leech, from The Imitation Game. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actress Andrea Riseborough and musician Patti Smith. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
