Critics' Choice Awards show

Emily Blunt accepts the award for best actress in an action movie for Edge of Tomorrow during the 20th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Host Michael Strahan wears the Lobby Boy costume from the film The Grand Budapest Hotel. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Michael Keaton hugs fellow actor Ethan Hawke after Keaton won best actor for Birdman. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Ron Howard accepts the Louis XIII Genius Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reese Witherspoon in seen in the audience. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Rap artist Common accepts the award for best song for Glory from the film Selma. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Director James Gunn poses backstage with the award for Best Action Movie for Guardians of the Galaxy. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Host Michael Strahan is dressed as Gandalf from The Lord of the Rings. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Josh Gad does a line from the film Frozen where he played the character Olaf, for co-presenter Leslie Mann. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Director Christopher Miller, producer Dan Lin and director Phil Lord accept the Best Animated Feature award for The Lego Movie. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Host Michael Strahan opens the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Director James Gunn (L) and star Chris Pratt accept the award for best action movie for Guardians of the Galaxy. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Host Michael Strahan strips down to his briefs as he opens the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Michael Keaton takes the stage to accept the award for best acting ensemble for Birdman. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Host Michael Strahan appears in costume as Malecifent. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Gillian Flynn accepts the award for best adapted screenplay for Gone Girl. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Armando Bo accepts the award for best original screenplay for Birdman. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jenny Slate accepts the award for best actress in a comedy for her role in Obvious Child. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Producer Jeremy Dawson (R) accepts the award for best comedy film for The Grand Budapest Hotel with case member Tony Revolori. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Director Richard Linklater accepts the award for best picture for Boyhood with cast and crew and presenter Ben Kingsley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Julianne Moore accepts the award for best actress for her role in Still Alice . REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Lifetime Achievement Award honoree Kevin Costner accepts the trophy from presenter Renee Russo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Pictures