Edition:
United Kingdom

Critic's Choice Awards

Friday, January 13, 2012

Actor Brad Pitt greets a friend at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, January 13, 2012

Actor Brad Pitt greets a friend at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
1 / 25
Friday, January 13, 2012

Producer Thomas Langmann (center L) and Director Michel Hazanavicius (C) walk to the stage to accept the best picture award for "The Artist" at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, January 13, 2012

Producer Thomas Langmann (center L) and Director Michel Hazanavicius (C) walk to the stage to accept the best picture award for "The Artist" at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
2 / 25
Friday, January 13, 2012

Actress Diane Kruger and an unidentified guest sit at their table during the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, January 13, 2012

Actress Diane Kruger and an unidentified guest sit at their table during the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
3 / 25
Friday, January 13, 2012

Octavia Spencer accepts the award for best ensemble cast for "The Help" with fellow actors from the film at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, January 13, 2012

Octavia Spencer accepts the award for best ensemble cast for "The Help" with fellow actors from the film at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 25
Friday, January 13, 2012

Presenter Patton Oswalt kneels as he presents the award for best comedy to Producer Judd Apatow (R) for the film "Bridesmaids" at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, January 13, 2012

Presenter Patton Oswalt kneels as he presents the award for best comedy to Producer Judd Apatow (R) for the film "Bridesmaids" at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
5 / 25
Friday, January 13, 2012

Christopher Plummer accepts the best supporting actor award for his role in "Beginners" at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, January 13, 2012

Christopher Plummer accepts the best supporting actor award for his role in "Beginners" at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
6 / 25
Friday, January 13, 2012

Sean Penn accepts the Joel Siegel Humanitarian Award for his work after the Haiti earthquake via videolink from Haiti at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, January 13, 2012

Sean Penn accepts the Joel Siegel Humanitarian Award for his work after the Haiti earthquake via videolink from Haiti at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
7 / 25
Friday, January 13, 2012

Actress Evan Rachel Wood arrives at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. The tattoo at the back of her neck reads "All that we see or seem is but a dream within a dream." REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, January 13, 2012

Actress Evan Rachel Wood arrives at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. The tattoo at the back of her neck reads "All that we see or seem is but a dream within a dream." REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
8 / 25
Friday, January 13, 2012

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio presents Director Martin Scorsese with the Music and Film Award at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, January 13, 2012

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio presents Director Martin Scorsese with the Music and Film Award at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 25
Friday, January 13, 2012

George Clooney arrives backstage to pose with his best actor award for his role in "The Descendants" at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, January 13, 2012

George Clooney arrives backstage to pose with his best actor award for his role in "The Descendants" at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
10 / 25
Friday, January 13, 2012

Presenters Owen Wilson and Kirsten Dunst offer a toast at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, January 13, 2012

Presenters Owen Wilson and Kirsten Dunst offer a toast at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 25
Friday, January 13, 2012

George Clooney and Brad Pitt chat at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, January 13, 2012

George Clooney and Brad Pitt chat at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
12 / 25
Friday, January 13, 2012

Viola Davis accepts the best actress award for her role in "The Help" from presenter and fellow actress Robin Wright at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, January 13, 2012

Viola Davis accepts the best actress award for her role in "The Help" from presenter and fellow actress Robin Wright at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
13 / 25
Friday, January 13, 2012

Actress Michelle Williams arrives at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, January 13, 2012

Actress Michelle Williams arrives at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
14 / 25
Friday, January 13, 2012

Hosts Rob Huebel and Paul Scheer perform with child actors impersonating them at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, January 13, 2012

Hosts Rob Huebel and Paul Scheer perform with child actors impersonating them at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 25
Friday, January 13, 2012

Actress Diane Kruger presents the award for best foreign language film to director Asghar Farhadi for "A Separation" at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, January 13, 2012

Actress Diane Kruger presents the award for best foreign language film to director Asghar Farhadi for "A Separation" at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
16 / 25
Friday, January 13, 2012

Christopher Plummer accepts best supporting actor for his role in "Beginners" from presenter Kirsten Dunst at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, January 13, 2012

Christopher Plummer accepts best supporting actor for his role in "Beginners" from presenter Kirsten Dunst at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
17 / 25
Friday, January 13, 2012

Actor Brad Pitt arrives at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, January 13, 2012

Actor Brad Pitt arrives at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
18 / 25
Friday, January 13, 2012

Octavia Spencer accepts best supporting actress for her role in "The Help" at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, January 13, 2012

Octavia Spencer accepts best supporting actress for her role in "The Help" at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
19 / 25
Friday, January 13, 2012

Actress Charlize Theron arrives at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, January 13, 2012

Actress Charlize Theron arrives at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
20 / 25
Friday, January 13, 2012

Actor George Clooney and girlfriend Stacy Keibler talk to actress Diane Kruger at their table during the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. Bryan Lourd (seated R), Partner, Managing Director and Co-Chairman of Creative Artists Agency (CAA) is pictured. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, January 13, 2012

Actor George Clooney and girlfriend Stacy Keibler talk to actress Diane Kruger at their table during the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. Bryan Lourd (seated R), Partner, Managing Director and Co-Chairman of Creative Artists Agency (CAA) is pictured. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
21 / 25
Friday, January 13, 2012

Bob Dylan performs during a segment honoring Director Martin Scorsese, recipient of the Music Film Award, at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, January 13, 2012

Bob Dylan performs during a segment honoring Director Martin Scorsese, recipient of the Music Film Award, at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
22 / 25
Friday, January 13, 2012

Director Gore Verbinski poses with his award for best animated feature for "Rango" backstage at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, January 13, 2012

Director Gore Verbinski poses with his award for best animated feature for "Rango" backstage at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
23 / 25
Friday, January 13, 2012

George Clooney, winner of the best actor award for his role in "The Descendants," kisses the hand of Viola Davis, winner of the best actress award for her role in "The Help," backstage at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, January 13, 2012

George Clooney, winner of the best actor award for his role in "The Descendants," kisses the hand of Viola Davis, winner of the best actress award for her role in "The Help," backstage at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
24 / 25
Friday, January 13, 2012

Actor Jean Dujardin from "The Artist' and his wife Alexandra Lamy arrive at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, January 13, 2012

Actor Jean Dujardin from "The Artist' and his wife Alexandra Lamy arrive at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
25 / 25

Critic's Choice Awards

Critic's Choice Awards Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Fashion Rio Winter

Fashion Rio Winter
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

1:45am GMT

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

1:30am GMT

Islamic State militants behind bars

All Collections

Islamic State militants behind bars

Friday, February 17, 2017

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Friday, February 17, 2017

Flooding in Gaza

All Collections

Flooding in Gaza

Friday, February 17, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Friday, February 17, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Friday, February 17, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Friday, February 17, 2017

View More Slideshows »