Critic's Choice Awards
Actor Brad Pitt greets a friend at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Brad Pitt greets a friend at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Producer Thomas Langmann (center L) and Director Michel Hazanavicius (C) walk to the stage to accept the best picture award for "The Artist" at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Producer Thomas Langmann (center L) and Director Michel Hazanavicius (C) walk to the stage to accept the best picture award for "The Artist" at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Diane Kruger and an unidentified guest sit at their table during the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Diane Kruger and an unidentified guest sit at their table during the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Octavia Spencer accepts the award for best ensemble cast for "The Help" with fellow actors from the film at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Octavia Spencer accepts the award for best ensemble cast for "The Help" with fellow actors from the film at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Presenter Patton Oswalt kneels as he presents the award for best comedy to Producer Judd Apatow (R) for the film "Bridesmaids" at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Presenter Patton Oswalt kneels as he presents the award for best comedy to Producer Judd Apatow (R) for the film "Bridesmaids" at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Christopher Plummer accepts the best supporting actor award for his role in "Beginners" at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Christopher Plummer accepts the best supporting actor award for his role in "Beginners" at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sean Penn accepts the Joel Siegel Humanitarian Award for his work after the Haiti earthquake via videolink from Haiti at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sean Penn accepts the Joel Siegel Humanitarian Award for his work after the Haiti earthquake via videolink from Haiti at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Evan Rachel Wood arrives at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. The tattoo at the back of her neck reads "All that we see or seem is but a dream within a dream." REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Evan Rachel Wood arrives at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. The tattoo at the back of her neck reads "All that we see or seem is but a dream within a dream." REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio presents Director Martin Scorsese with the Music and Film Award at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio presents Director Martin Scorsese with the Music and Film Award at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
George Clooney arrives backstage to pose with his best actor award for his role in "The Descendants" at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
George Clooney arrives backstage to pose with his best actor award for his role in "The Descendants" at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Presenters Owen Wilson and Kirsten Dunst offer a toast at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Presenters Owen Wilson and Kirsten Dunst offer a toast at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
George Clooney and Brad Pitt chat at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
George Clooney and Brad Pitt chat at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Viola Davis accepts the best actress award for her role in "The Help" from presenter and fellow actress Robin Wright at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Viola Davis accepts the best actress award for her role in "The Help" from presenter and fellow actress Robin Wright at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Michelle Williams arrives at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Michelle Williams arrives at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Hosts Rob Huebel and Paul Scheer perform with child actors impersonating them at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hosts Rob Huebel and Paul Scheer perform with child actors impersonating them at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Diane Kruger presents the award for best foreign language film to director Asghar Farhadi for "A Separation" at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Diane Kruger presents the award for best foreign language film to director Asghar Farhadi for "A Separation" at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Christopher Plummer accepts best supporting actor for his role in "Beginners" from presenter Kirsten Dunst at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Christopher Plummer accepts best supporting actor for his role in "Beginners" from presenter Kirsten Dunst at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Brad Pitt arrives at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Brad Pitt arrives at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Octavia Spencer accepts best supporting actress for her role in "The Help" at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Octavia Spencer accepts best supporting actress for her role in "The Help" at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Charlize Theron arrives at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Charlize Theron arrives at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor George Clooney and girlfriend Stacy Keibler talk to actress Diane Kruger at their table during the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. Bryan Lourd (seated R), Partner, Managing Director and Co-Chairman of Creative Artists Agency (CAA) is pictured. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor George Clooney and girlfriend Stacy Keibler talk to actress Diane Kruger at their table during the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. Bryan Lourd (seated R), Partner, Managing Director and Co-Chairman of Creative Artists Agency (CAA) is pictured. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Bob Dylan performs during a segment honoring Director Martin Scorsese, recipient of the Music Film Award, at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Bob Dylan performs during a segment honoring Director Martin Scorsese, recipient of the Music Film Award, at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director Gore Verbinski poses with his award for best animated feature for "Rango" backstage at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Director Gore Verbinski poses with his award for best animated feature for "Rango" backstage at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
George Clooney, winner of the best actor award for his role in "The Descendants," kisses the hand of Viola Davis, winner of the best actress award for her role in "The Help," backstage at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
George Clooney, winner of the best actor award for his role in "The Descendants," kisses the hand of Viola Davis, winner of the best actress award for her role in "The Help," backstage at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Jean Dujardin from "The Artist' and his wife Alexandra Lamy arrive at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Jean Dujardin from "The Artist' and his wife Alexandra Lamy arrive at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok