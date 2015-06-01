Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Jun 1, 2015 | 3:19pm BST

Critics' Choice red carpet

Jaime Pressly arrives at the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards in Beverly Hills. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Jaime Pressly arrives at the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards in Beverly Hills. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Jaime Pressly arrives at the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards in Beverly Hills. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
1 / 37
Maggie Gyllenhaal. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Maggie Gyllenhaal. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Maggie Gyllenhaal. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
2 / 37
Cat Deeley. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Cat Deeley. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Cat Deeley. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
3 / 37
Constance Zimmer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Constance Zimmer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Constance Zimmer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
4 / 37
Julia Louis-Dreyfus. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Julia Louis-Dreyfus. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Julia Louis-Dreyfus. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
5 / 37
Yvonne Strahovski. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Yvonne Strahovski. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Yvonne Strahovski. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
6 / 37
Mayim Bialik. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Mayim Bialik. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Mayim Bialik. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
7 / 37
Yael Grobglas. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Yael Grobglas. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Yael Grobglas. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
8 / 37
Cicely Tyson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Cicely Tyson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Cicely Tyson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
9 / 37
Felicity Huffman. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Felicity Huffman. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Felicity Huffman. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
10 / 37
Jaime Pressly. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Jaime Pressly. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Jaime Pressly. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
11 / 37
Jessica Lange. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Jessica Lange. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Jessica Lange. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
12 / 37
Angie Harmon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Angie Harmon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Angie Harmon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
13 / 37
Gina Rodriguez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Gina Rodriguez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Gina Rodriguez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
14 / 37
Jessica Lange. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Jessica Lange. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Jessica Lange. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
15 / 37
Aisha Tyler. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Aisha Tyler. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Aisha Tyler. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
16 / 37
Judith Light. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Judith Light. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Judith Light. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
17 / 37
Linda Lavin. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Linda Lavin. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Linda Lavin. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
18 / 37
Melanie Brown. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Melanie Brown. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Melanie Brown. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
19 / 37
Sarah Paulson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sarah Paulson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Sarah Paulson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
20 / 37
Taraji P. Henson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Taraji P. Henson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Taraji P. Henson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
21 / 37
Judy Greer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Judy Greer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Judy Greer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
22 / 37
Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
23 / 37
Anna Faris. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Anna Faris. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Anna Faris. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
24 / 37
Amy Landecker. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Amy Landecker. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Amy Landecker. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
25 / 37
Melanie Lynskey. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Melanie Lynskey. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Melanie Lynskey. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
26 / 37
Felicity Huffman. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Felicity Huffman. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Felicity Huffman. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
27 / 37
Emmanuelle Chriqui. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Emmanuelle Chriqui. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Emmanuelle Chriqui. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
28 / 37
Carrie Coon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Carrie Coon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Carrie Coon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
29 / 37
Erica Tazel. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Erica Tazel. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Erica Tazel. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
30 / 37
Actor Terry Crews arrives at the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards in Beverly Hills, California May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actor Terry Crews arrives at the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards in Beverly Hills, California May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Actor Terry Crews arrives at the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards in Beverly Hills, California May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
31 / 37
Gaby Hoffmann. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Gaby Hoffmann. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Gaby Hoffmann. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
32 / 37
Gina Rodriguez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Gina Rodriguez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Gina Rodriguez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
33 / 37
Bradley Whitford. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Bradley Whitford. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Bradley Whitford. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
34 / 37
Johnny Galecki. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Johnny Galecki. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Johnny Galecki. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
35 / 37
Ben McKenzie. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Ben McKenzie. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Ben McKenzie. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
36 / 37
Andrea Navedo. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Andrea Navedo. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Andrea Navedo. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
37 / 37
View Again
View Next
Critics' Choice Television Awards

Critics' Choice Television Awards

Next Slideshows

Critics' Choice Television Awards

Critics' Choice Television Awards

Highlights from the Critics' Choice Television Awards in Beverly Hills.

01 Jun 2015
Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 68th edition of the film festival on the French Riviera.

25 May 2015
Eurovision: The finals

Eurovision: The finals

Sweden's Mans Zelmerlow won the final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, beating Russia and Italy in the big international talent show.

24 May 2015
Music in the morning

Music in the morning

Chart-toppers on Today and Good Morning America.

22 May 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Venezuela's masks of protest

Venezuela's masks of protest

Protesters demonstrating against Venezuela's government gear up for violent clashes with police.

Elton John in the spotlight

Elton John in the spotlight

Elton John spent two nights in intensive care with a potentially deadly bacterial infection and has canceled all his concerts for the rest of April and May.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.

Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs

Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs

Each year, after the first spring rains, millions of red, yellow and black landcrabs march for days from the surrounding forests to the bay on Cuba's southern coast to spawn in the sea.

Streets of Venezuela

Streets of Venezuela

Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Maduro.

First lady Melania Trump

First lady Melania Trump

A look at Melania Trump's first weeks as first lady, as she celebrates her 47th birthday.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures