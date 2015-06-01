Critics' Choice red carpet
Jaime Pressly arrives at the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards in Beverly Hills. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Maggie Gyllenhaal. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cat Deeley. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Constance Zimmer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Julia Louis-Dreyfus. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Yvonne Strahovski. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Mayim Bialik. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Yael Grobglas. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cicely Tyson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Felicity Huffman. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jaime Pressly. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jessica Lange. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Angie Harmon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Gina Rodriguez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jessica Lange. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Aisha Tyler. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Judith Light. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Linda Lavin. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Melanie Brown. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Sarah Paulson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Taraji P. Henson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Judy Greer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Anna Faris. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Amy Landecker. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Melanie Lynskey. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Felicity Huffman. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Emmanuelle Chriqui. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Carrie Coon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Erica Tazel. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Terry Crews arrives at the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards in Beverly Hills, California May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Gaby Hoffmann. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Gina Rodriguez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Bradley Whitford. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Johnny Galecki. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ben McKenzie. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Andrea Navedo. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
