Pictures | Fri Jun 20, 2014 | 8:10pm BST

Critic's Choice Television Awards

Actress Uzo Aduba poses with her Best Guest Performer in a Comedy Series award for "Orange Is the New Black" at the 4th annual Critics' Choice Television Awards in Beverly Hills, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, June 20, 2014
Producers Mark Burnett (L) and Chuck Lorre. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, June 20, 2014
Actor Matthew McConaughey accepts the award for Best Actor in a Drama Series for "True Detective". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, June 20, 2014
Michael Sheen and Sarah Silverman pose at the 4th annual Critics' Choice Television Awards in Beverly Hills June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, June 20, 2014
Kaley Cuoco. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, June 20, 2014
Mayim Bialik. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, June 20, 2014
Lizzy Caplan. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, June 20, 2014
Michelle Trachtenberg. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, June 20, 2014
Jon Voight. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, June 20, 2014
Sarah Silverman. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, June 20, 2014
Michelle Monaghan. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, June 20, 2014
Diane Kruger and Keri Russell. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, June 20, 2014
Angie Harmon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, June 20, 2014
Minnie Driver. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, June 20, 2014
Emmy Rossum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, June 20, 2014
Kat Graham. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, June 20, 2014
Demian Bichir. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, June 20, 2014
Actor Cedric the Entertainer hosts the 4th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, June 20, 2014
Actress Allison Tolman accepts the Best Supporting Actress in a Movie or Mini-Series award for "Fargo". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, June 20, 2014
Actresses Laura Prepon (L), Danielle Brooks (C) and Natasha Lyonne smile on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, June 20, 2014
Actress Allison Janney accepts the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for "Mom". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, June 20, 2014
Producer Mark Burnett accepts the Best Reality Series - Competition award for "Shark Tank". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, June 20, 2014
Actress Aisha Tyler speaks, with actors Christian Slater (L), Lucky Yates (2nd L), Chris Parnell and executive producer and writer Matt Thompson (R), as they accept the Best Animated Series award for "Archer". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, June 20, 2014
Actor Billy Bob Thornton accepts the Best Actor in a Movie or Mini-Series for "Fargo". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, June 20, 2014
Actor Jim Parsons accepts the Best Actor in a Comedy Series award for "The Big Bang Theory". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, June 20, 2014
From left to right, actor Lucky Yates, actor Christian Slater, actress Aisha Tyler and executive producer and writer Matt Thompson pose with the Best Animated Series award for "Archer". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, June 20, 2014
Actor Matt Bomer poses with his Best Supporting Actor in a Movie or Mini-Series award for "The Normal Heart". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, June 20, 2014
Actress Bellamy Young poses with her Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series award for "Scandal". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, June 20, 2014
Producer Mark Johnson poses with the Best Drama Series award for "Breaking Bad". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, June 20, 2014
Actress Tatiana Maslany poses with her Best Actress in a Drama Series award for "Orphan Black". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, June 20, 2014
