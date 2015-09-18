Croatia overwhelmed

Migrants scramble aboard a train at the station in Beli Manastir, Croatia September 18, 2015. Amid chaotic scenes at its border with Serbia, Croatia said it could not cope with a flood of migrants seeking a new route into the EU after Hungary kept...more

Migrants scramble aboard a train at the station in Beli Manastir, Croatia September 18, 2015. Amid chaotic scenes at its border with Serbia, Croatia said it could not cope with a flood of migrants seeking a new route into the EU after Hungary kept them out by erecting a fence and using tear gas against them. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

